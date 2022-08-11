emocha Health Featured in Three 2022 Gartner Hype Cycles

BALTIMORE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, emocha Health , the leading digital medication adherence platform, announced that it has been recognized for Medication Adherence Management in three 2022 Gartner Hype Cycles: Digital Care Delivery; Life Science Commercial Operations; and Consumer Engagement and Experience in Healthcare and Life Sciences.

emocha Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/emocha Health) (PRNewswire)

emocha Health, with its proven 360° video-based Directly Observed Therapy technology, has already cemented itself as an industry leader. emocha Health is the top provider in medication adherence within the public health market, with more than 400 health department partners and additional customers across Medicaid health plans, health systems, clinical trials, and academic research programs.

"These reports offer valuable insight into the market saturation and perceived value of medication adherence management," said Sebastian Seiguier, CEO of emocha Health. "Even more, we're thrilled to see innovative medication adherence solutions featured as valuable resources in reducing health inequities and creating positive outcomes for historically underserved populations."

All three Gartner Hype Cycles show Medication Adherence Management sliding into the "Trough of Disillusionment," the stage of an innovation where interest wanes as experiments and implementations fail to deliver. emocha Health's video-based approach is uniquely poised to weather the "Trough of Disillusionment," and help Medication Adherence Management move towards the "Slope of Enlightenment" where understanding, stability, and usability grows as more enterprises adopt the innovation.

As a path forward, the Gartner Hype Cycle reports identified several obstacles and recommendations for the industry. emocha Health addresses all of these through its highly personalized and comprehensive medication adherence program. Through daily asynchronous video check-ins with an engaged care team, emocha Health addresses a broad range of medication adherence issues while delivering a convenient experience for patients — making it simple for any patient to learn and embrace healthy behaviors. In addition, emocha Health's history of working closely with underserved populations and addressing social determinants of health, perpetuates a unique and science-backed ability to bridge healthcare inequity gaps.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About emocha Health

emocha Health's 360° model of care builds on Directly Observed Therapy by combining technology and personalized video coaching to engage patients with diabetes, opioid use disorder, asthma, COPD, hepatitis C, and other chronic and infectious conditions. emocha Health has partnered with health plans, hospitals, health centers, and managed care organizations to improve adherence rates for vulnerable populations across the globe. Learn more at www.emocha.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE emocha Health