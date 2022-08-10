The LOHM in partnership with REFORM Alliance Launches #RemissionNow Campaign

Reformative Legislation to End the Life-Long Sentence in the Form of Restitution

What: The Ladies of Hope Ministries (The LOHM) is seeking reformative justice regarding restitution and kicking off the #RemissionNow Campaign in partnership with REFORM Alliance. Restitution has created a life sentence for many returning citizens. Remission is a remedy to relieve the burden of restitution. This is the type of clemency that the President of the United States has the power to grant and is rarely used. Since 1945, only 33 remission petitions have been granted according to the Department of Justice (DOJ) website.

Why: Restitution has created a life sentence for many returning citizens. These legal financial obligations can result in a "debtors prison" that continues to shackle women to the system long after they are finished serving a sentence. They are unable to purchase homes, cars, and insurance. This also affects their ability to obtain bank accounts and credit cards—these barriers to reentry cause detrimental financial and psychological effects on them and their families. Many of the women's convictions were based on the mortgage meltdown of 2008. While the banks and executives received bailouts, civil fines, and minor penalties, the government determined that there were billions of dollars of restitution to be paid by these women.

When: The #RemissionNow campaign will kick off with a press conference on August 17, 2022, at 10 AM EST with The LOHM Founder and CEO, Dr. Topeka K. Sam, and Jessica Jackson, a human rights attorney and the Chief Advocacy Officer with Reform Alliance. Syrita Steib, Elise Roper, Ivy Woolf-Turk, Chalana McFarland, Lorie Westerfield, Dr. Jamila T. Davis, and Cassandra Owens, all women affected by millions owed in restitution, years of incarceration, and federal supervision, will be sharing their stories.

The following day, we will host a Lunch and Learn Thursday, August 18, 2022, 11:30 AM - 2:30 PM at the Eaton Hotel, located at 1201 K St NW, Washington, DC 20005 where there will be panels discussing restitution and the effects on formerly incarcerated women. Register to attend the panel discussion: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/remissionnow-tickets-399334629627

About The Ladies of Hope Ministries

Our mission is to empower women and girls to create sustainable lives post-incarceration. We drive change in the social justice movement by connecting them to housing, food, healthcare, living wage employment, entrepreneurship opportunities, education, and advocacy that amplifies the voices of those who have been impacted by the criminal legal system. Learn more at thelohm.org .

About REFORM Alliance

The REFORM Alliance is committed to advancing criminal justice reform and eradicating laws and policies that perpetuate injustice in the United States. To achieve that objective, REFORM will pass probation bills at the state level, use media to amplify the need for comprehensive reform and build an inclusive, bi-partisan alliance of leaders who share a vision for ambitiously and efficiently transforming the criminal justice system. Learn more at https://reformalliance.com/

