GALILEO ANNOUNCES THE START OF REVENUE GENERATION AND ITS EXPANSION PLAN.

BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- August 10, 2022 -- Galileo Life Sciences Inc. (OTC: MDRM) (also known as Modern Mobility Aids Inc): ("Galileo or the "Company"), is a tech- enabled, healthcare service provider in Ontario, on a mission to make healthcare simple, accessible, and efficient for everyone. The Company's platform bridges gaps in the healthcare ecosystem through technology and innovation, providing easy access to primary-care physicians through its virtual walk-in clinics located in pharmacies for a one-stop medical visit by patients.

Galileo Life Sciences (Canada) Inc, a division of Galileo Life Science Inc (Nevada) currently has three clinics operating in the Toronto metro area with a plan to have twenty-five clinics operational by end of 2022. The Company has an agreement with 2542153 Ontario Inc, to provide licensed physicians trained in virtual care to Galileo clinics.

"Virtual-Care and digital health technology can be an effective tool to provide patients access to high-quality care and we are pleased to continue executing against our business model into 2022," said Tito DiMarco, CEO of Galileo Life Sciences Inc., "Our agreement with 2542153 to provide primary-care practitioners and specialists referrals to our patients is a great achievement for the Company and it has enabled the company to start generating revenue" "Over the past six months, Galileo has seen transformative growth and we are very focused on a pathway to expansion and profitability".

The vision of Galileo Life Sciences Inc is to expand globally and provide healthcare providers worldwide the technology and training in virtual care so that they may access patients in remote areas in their respective countries.

Unlike most telehealth platforms, which offer only video calls with a physician, who is unable to examine the patient, The Galileo Smart Clinics platform enables the physicians to examine the patient virtually in real-time, thus providing high-quality care.

The healthcare providers can:

Capture data from integrated medical devices in real-time

Review test results

Exchange documents

Provide necessary care and prescriptions.

Patients can book appointments using the Company's website www.galileolife.com or walk into a clinic for a quick consultation.

About Galileo Life Sciences Inc.

Galileo Life Sciences Inc. (Formerly known as Modern Mobility Aids Inc) is a company strategically focused on the telehealth and telemedicine industry. The company is dedicated to offering the most robust telehealth platform incorporating AI and IOT so that anyone can get access to quality healthcare regardless of location and financial status. The company is committed to providing access to healthcare to everyone. With the company's services, physicians can get direct access to the patient's vitals and examine the patient in real-time without affecting the quality of care.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward- looking Statements can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. There are no guarantees or assurances that expansion in leadership will result in the hopes the company has mentioned here. Any investment made into Modern Mobility Aids, Inc., would be classified as speculative and risky. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market conditions, general acceptance of the company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional or adequate financing, government approvals or changes to proposed laws, and other risks and uncertainties further stated in the company's financial reports and filings.

Contact :

Tito DiMarco

President

tdimarco@mdrminc.com

+1 416 254 2581

