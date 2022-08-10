Executive Compensation, ERISA Attorney Joins Troutman Pepper as Partner in New York

Joshua Gelfand Expands Firm's Employee Benefits Practice

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joshua Gelfand, an experienced executive compensation and ERISA-focused attorney, has joined Troutman Pepper's Employee Benefits + Executive Compensation practice in New York as a partner. Gelfand joins the firm from Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP.

"Josh brings a breadth and depth of experience in executive compensation and ERISA matters that public and private companies, including private equity companies, greatly appreciate," said Partner Joan Arnold, who leads the firm's Tax and Benefits Practice Group. "He is a dynamic addition to the team."

"We are delighted to welcome Josh to the firm. His expertise in executive compensation and ERISA matters is in demand by our clients here in New York and across the country," said Steven Khadavi, Troutman Pepper's New York office managing partner.

Gelfand advises clients on the compensation, benefits, and employment-related aspects of domestic and international mergers, acquisitions, and finance transactions. He also assists clients with the design, implementation, and administration of equity and incentive compensation plans, including carried interest and "phantom" carried interest plans, the negotiation of executive employment, severance and other compensation arrangements, and public disclosures relating to executive compensation.

"Troutman Pepper has a nationally recognized Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice that I am excited to partner with to continue to deliver creative solutions for clients," Gelfand said. "The firm's values and collaborative culture make it a great fit for my practice."

Gelfand earned his JD from University of Pennsylvania Law School and his bachelor's degree from State University of New York at Binghamton.

Recognized by Chambers USA, as a leading law firm in Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation, Troutman Pepper has extensive experience advising clients on the complex issues arising in connection with the design and administration of employee compensation and benefit plans and arrangements. The firm crafts solutions that address myriad governing laws, including ERISA, tax, and securities laws. Troutman Pepper also partners with clients on employee compensation and benefit plan matters through various business stages: from startup to going public (and going private again), during bankruptcies, reorganizations, mergers and acquisitions, and in the midst of hiring and right-sizing.

