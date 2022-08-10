Brooklyn Bedding & Helix Sleep Receive Endorsements From American Chiropractic Association

Five Mattresses, Including Plank Firm and Midnight Luxe, Earn Prestigious Endorsement

PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Bedding, manufacturer, retailer, and pioneer of the bed-in-a-box mattress, and Helix Sleep, the leading direct-to-consumer custom sleep brand, today announced that five mattresses have been endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association (ACA).

Brooklyn Bedding is one of the only American made manufacturers and retailers of custom mattresses. A family-owned business since 1995, the company was a pioneer of the bed-in-a-box concept, shipping its handcrafted mattresses directly to customers nationwide as early as 2008. (PRNewsfoto/Brooklyn Bedding) (PRNewswire)

Brooklyn Bedding's Plank Firm and Plank Firm Luxe and Helix's Midnight Luxe, Twilight Luxe, and Plus were approved for endorsement following a thorough review, analysis, testing, and evaluation by a review board of Doctors of Chiropractic with specific and related expertise, including final approval from ACA's Board of Governors. The board reviewed and rated each mattress in several categories, including workmanship, ease of assembly, comfort, durability, and performance.

"We are honored to receive this endorsement from the ACA which represents the highest standard of quality in chiropractic care," said John Merwin, Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "Having our products recognized by the ACA is a testament to Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep's commitment to creating high-quality mattresses designed for optimal sleep health and comfort."

Brooklyn Bedding's Plank Firm and Plank Firm Luxe mattresses deliver an ultra-firm, flat, flippable surface, creating a neutral spine position that improves spine health and posture overall. Helix's best-selling Midnight Luxe offers the most versatile sleeping experience by using a unique combination of micro-coils and foam to cushion the pressure points in the shoulders and hips. The Twilight Luxe is the firmest of Helix's signature beds and provides uniquely tailored pressure relief and targeted ergonomic lumbar support to help with spine alignment and back pressure relief. Helix Plus, designed for plus-size sleepers, is built with high-density foam and an additional support layer for durability and longevity.

"A good mattress is an important factor in achieving quality sleep, which contributes to overall health and wellness," said Dr. Michele Maiers, President of the ACA. "The American Chiropractic Association is pleased to endorse several mattresses from Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep, which are built on demand and feature premium workmanship and comfort."

For more information on Brooklyn Bedding and Plank Mattresses, please visit www.brooklynbedding.com or www.plankmattress.com . For more information on Helix Sleep, please visit www.helixsleep.com .

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattress products direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high-quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Remaining true to its roots, the company still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

ABOUT HELIX SLEEP

Helix is an innovative direct-to-consumer brand platform, operating a portfolio of sleep and home goods brands. The company's flagship brand, Helix Sleep, launched in 2015 with the goal of bringing customization to the category through individually personalized mattresses for you, based on how you sleep. Each mattress is designed to your body type, sleeping position, and feel preference using our proprietary sleep technology. Birch by Helix launched in 2019 as the company's all-natural and sustainable sleep brand, with 100% organic certified products. The company launched Allform by Helix in 2020, representing the first step outside of the bedroom into the living room. Allform brings customization and modularity to the sofa category.

All of Helix's brands celebrate the power of personal preferences and individuality while focusing on outstanding product quality, having won countless independently reviewed awards. Headquartered in New York City, Helix offers free shipping directly to your doorstep, 100-night trial, and value-based pricing on all its products. Additional information on Helix and the company's products can be found by visiting us at www.helixsleep.com.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN CHIROPRACTIC ASSOCIATION

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) is the largest professional chiropractic organization in the United States. ACA attracts the most principled and accomplished chiropractors, who understand that it takes more to be called an ACA chiropractor. We are leading our profession in the most constructive and far-reaching ways — by working hand in hand with other health care professionals, by lobbying for pro-chiropractic legislation and policies, by supporting meaningful research and by using that research to inform our treatment practices. We also provide professional and educational opportunities for all our members and are committed to being a positive and unifying force for the practice of modern chiropractic. To learn more, visit acatoday.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brooklyn Bedding