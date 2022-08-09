Conductrics Adds New Survey Capabilities to CX Optimization Platform, Allowing Companies to Solve for "Why"

CX professionals can now leverage the power of integrated survey data within the Conductrics Optimization platform to improve customer experiences in real time.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conductrics, a digital experimentation and artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS company, announces that it has integrated customer surveying capabilities into its AB testing, experimentation, and optimization platform to give customer experience (CX) professionals the ability to use direct customer feedback as an integral part of their testing and optimization practices.

Conductrics Market Research is a first of its kind solution that integrates optimization with market research. For 99% of companies, having access to direct customer insights so they can understand the "why" – in addition to market research derived from experimentation – will help companies discover if new customer experiences and product features improve customer attitudes and long term loyalty (e.g. NPS) as well as improve more near-term goals, such as sales and conversions.

"Working alongside our client partners, it became clear that even though tools for experimentation and optimization are extremely powerful, they have been inherently limited because no matter the type of A/B Test or ML algorithm, experimentation and personalization has lacked visibility into a key, and necessary, source of information – the voice of the customer," said Conductrics' co-founder and CEO Matt Gershoff.

Conductrics is the only company that offers the combination of survey, experimentation, and personalization out of the box without any additional error prone integrations or extra steps. Users can easily combine, and use in real time, insights from customer research. As the digital share of customer experiences grows, it will become even more critical in the future to jointly optimize conversions and simultaneously build long term loyalty. This will require companies to combine insights from direct customer feedback with learnings from experimentation.

"The new survey feature from Conductrics is a game-changer for our clients and the industry," said Kelly Wortham, senior director for optimization at Search Discovery. "But the feature I'm most excited about is the ability to use survey responses as goals in future AB tests, so every new test I run can include task completion or satisfaction survey questions, and I can see in my test results exactly how each treatment affected those metrics along with my primary KPI."

Conductrics Research will be released on August 15, 2022 available to all existing users for no additional cost. All new licenses will include this new feature. Additional information can be found on the Conductrics website .

About Conductrics

In 2010, Conductrics released one of the industry's first REST APIs for delivering AB Testing, multi-arm bandits and predictive targeting to empower both marketing and IT professionals. With Conductrics, marketers, product managers, and consumer experience stakeholders can quickly and easily optimize the customer journey, while IT departments benefit from the platform's simplicity, ease of use, and integration with existing technology stacks. Visit Conductrics at www.conductrics.com .

Contact:

Richard Weber

Wildfire Public Relations

Tel. 512-971-0453

Matt Gershoff

Conductrics

Tell. 646-384-5151

View original content:

SOURCE Conductrics