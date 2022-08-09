COLUMBIA PACIFIC ADVISORS' BUSINESS FINANCE STRATEGY PROVIDES $17 MILLION LOAN TO SUPPORT ACQUISITION OF RADIO FREQUENCY EQUIPMENT FIRM, SIGNAL HOUND

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Pacific Advisors' Business Finance strategy (CPBF), a Seattle-based direct lender to privately-held and sponsor-backed companies, is pleased to announce that it has provided a $17 million senior secured term loan to support the acquisition of Signal Hound, Inc. (Signal Hound). The radio frequency (RF) equipment firm is set to be acquired by Portland-based independent sponsor, Bridgehouse Capital.

Headquartered in Battle Ground, Washington, Signal Hound has become a leading designer and manufacturer of RF signal generators and spectrum analyzers. Over the company's 26 years of operation, Signal Hound has built a brand synonymous with innovation, quality, and unrivaled value. The company's products are relied upon for mission-critical RF analysis by U.S. government customers, educational institutions, and electronics manufacturers around the world.

"CPBF understood the independent sponsor process and was able to perform due diligence and close in a very tight time frame," said Harrison Osbourn, CEO of Bridgehouse Capital. "As a Navy veteran who worked with signal intelligence during my years of service, I understand the importance of RF spectrum analysis to achieving mission objectives. I look forward to working with Signal Hound's dedicated employees and talented engineers to bring its robust product pipeline and expanded product suite to market."

"We are pleased to support Bridgehouse Capital and build upon Signal Hound's legacy of success in the RF signal industry," said Lawrence Litchfield, Director of Business Development for CPBF. "This transaction demonstrated CPBF's ability to partner with independent sponsors and provide creative financing solutions for acquirers of privately-held companies."

Portland based Confluence Capital Group Inc. served as the exclusive financial advisor for Bridgehouse.

ABOUT SIGNAL HOUND

Signal Hound designs and builds RF measurement equipment in varying form factors, frequency ranges, and feature sets. Their equipment is used by government, industrial, and educational customers across the world. For more information, visit www.signalhound.com.

ABOUT COLUMBIA PACIFIC BUSINESS FINANCE

Columbia Pacific Business Finance (CPBF) provides direct financing to growing midsize companies throughout the country. The evergreen fund delivers structured equity, venture, bridge, and mezzanine debt solutions, offering flexibility and creativity to support its financing partners. CPBF focuses on partnerships with privately held and sponsor-backed businesses across a wide range of sectors. Its parent company, Columbia Pacific Advisors, manages $3.9 billion of alternative assets (as of 12/31/2021), including public and private equities. For more information, visit www.columbiapacific.com.

