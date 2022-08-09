Circuit Clinical Trial Site Staff Fully Certified on Best-in-Class Medidata DCT and Rave EDC Technology

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through an industry-defining partnership established in early 2022, Circuit Clinical and Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, have successfully certified Circuit's team members on Medidata's DCT (Decentralized Clinical Trial) and Rave EDC (Electronic Data Capture) technology, bringing a holistic understanding of the combined value-stack this partnership provides. Medidata's technology and Circuit's national footprint of team members, along with traditional & hybrid care sites, creates a high-touch, high-tech solution that allows for expedited study-startup timelines, better insights, and patient-provider communications through a unified onboarding process for all newly awarded clinical trials.

"The work of the partnership between Circuit and Medidata has been focused on this internal milestone as we merge our research network and skilled individuals of every specialty with the industry's best-in-class technology platform," says Dana Edwards, Chief Commercial Offer at Circuit Clinical. "This partnership enables the integration and standardization of Circuit Clinical sites with Medidata's Rave and Patient Cloud technologies, which will expedite study start-up timelines within the Circuit Clinical Network."

Kelly McKee, Vice President, Patient Registries and Recruitment at Medidata, stated, "We are excited to have all Circuit Clinical staff trained on Medidata's platforms to further our partnership and support our expansion of decentralized clinical trials (DCTs). These certifications help provide the means to transform the way sponsors and sites conduct clinical trials, facilitate expedited study start-up, and, most important, reduce the burden and improve the clinical trial experience for patients."

Team members who completed the training will receive a series of custom badges to celebrate the individual and collective milestone and alert industry partners to a new knowledge base.

To learn more about this strategic partnership between Circuit and Medidata, click here. If you are interested in joining as a Circuit Clinical Conductor, please look through our open positions and contact us.

About Circuit Clinical

Circuit Clinical, one of the largest integrated research organizations in the USA, is dedicated to empowering patients to choose clinical research as a care option. Circuit Clinical® is committed to transforming the way physicians and their patients find, choose, and participate in clinical research. They deliver clinical research services and an award-winning patient engagement platform, trialjourney.com. Follow Circuit Clinical on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

CONTACT:

716-249-6700

info@circuitclinical.com

View original content:

SOURCE Circuit Clinical