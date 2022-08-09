Catholic Education Arizona Welcomes Three New Board Members

PHOENIX, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Education Arizona (CEA), Arizona's largest Catholic School Tuition Organization, welcomes three new members to its Board of Directors. Kelley Tucker, CFO of Baker Brothers, Bryan Brady, retired CFO Fortune 150 (International), and Erin Monnin, Development Officer of St. Vincent de Paul.

(PRNewsfoto/Catholic Education Arizona) (PRNewswire)

Catholic Education Arizona's President and CEO Nancy Padberg, MBA, shared, "We are excited about our new board members, this is a gifted group with new ideas, and energy who will blend effortlessly with our current board members."

Erin Monnin works as a Development Officer at St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix. She authored the book "Catholic Leadership for Civil Society", alongside Cristofer Pereyra, and is a former FOCUS (Fellowship of Catholic University Students) missionary, a Tepeyac Leadership Initiative graduate, a Bible study leader, and co-host of the "Catholic Leadership for Civil Society" podcast.

Bryan Brady retired as a Corporate Vice President of a Fortune 150 company. Today, he has focused his retirement years on education and was a faculty member and coach for the MBA program at ASU for six years. During this time, he completed 5 years on the Board of Catholic Community Foundation, resulting in the Needs Based Scholarship Program. Just months ago, he accepted a position on the Diocesan School Board.

Kelley Tucker is an Arizona Catholic school alumnus. She attended St. Vincent de Paul grade school and Bourgade Catholic High School. She has a BS in Finance and a BA in Communications from WP Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and works as CFO and Director of Administration at Baker Bros Flooring. Kelley previously served as Board Chairwoman on the Board of Directors at Bourgade Catholic High School.

Board Chairman, Todd Bankofier also affirmed, "We are truly blessed to have three new Board members with a wealth of experience in Catholic Education, and all from completely different settings and scope. It truly amplifies their passion and commitment to the children of the Diocese.'

Individuals and corporations continue to support Catholic Education Arizona and The Diocese of Phoenix Catholic High Schools because of their impressive results:

99.4% graduation rate

97% of graduates matriculate to higher education or military service

1000s of hours of community service are conducted annually

Corporations and LLCs filing as S Corps, C Corps, and insurance companies paying premium tax can direct up to 100% of their state tax liability through participation in the Arizona Low Income and Disabled/Displaced Corporate tax credits. Join APS, Cigna, Shea Homes, Earnhardt Auto Centers, GCU, Arizona Bank & Trust, Lumen, and 130 businesses changing lives in Arizona.

Catholic Education Arizona is the largest provider of scholarships to families attending Catholic schools. Since 1998, over $313 million has been raised and 148,000 scholarships awarded to benefit students. Learn more about how CEA is changing lives one scholarship at a time. Visit www.ceaz.org or call 602-218-6542.

Contact: Debra Preach, Chief Operating Officer

Catholic Education Arizona

dpreach@ceaz.org

(602) 218-6542

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Catholic Education Arizona