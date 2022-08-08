TransPerfect Sponsors Girls on the Run NYC

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced its position as Visionary Sponsor of the Spring 5k Race Celebration by Girls on the Run, a US-based non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of elementary school girls by strengthening their social, emotional, and behavioral skills.

The 5k marked the culmination of a 10-week program aimed at teaching girls how to be healthy and confident through a running-based curriculum, which took place in New York City during May and June. TransPerfect's sponsorship funded full-season scholarships, sneakers, and an end-of-season celebration event for a Girls on the Run team of 10 girls.

TransPerfect Vice President of Production Kristyna Marrero and her team joined girls from the 5th grade class of P.S. 020 Anna Silver Elementary along with their coaches, parents, and volunteers to complete the 5k run across the Williamsburg Bridge. A large contingent of TransPerfect team members attended to show their support as walking partners, running buddies, and checkpoint cheerleaders.

"It was an honor to run alongside the girls as well as their coaches, parents, and volunteers as they completed their 5k across the Williamsburg Bridge" said Marrero. "Girls on the Run NYC is an incredible organization that has transformed the lives of young girls throughout the communities of New York City by teaching valuable life lessons and helping establish an appreciation for health and fitness."

TransPerfect's commitment to corporate citizenship has played a key role in shaping the company's culture and the way employees conduct business every day. Other organizations that TransPerfect supports include Girls Who Code, the V Foundation for Cancer Research, CFES Brilliant Pathways, and Athlete Ally.

For information about TransPerfect's corporate social responsibility initiatives or any of the company's charitable efforts, visit the company's website or email community@transperfect.com.

About Girls on the Run NYC

Girls on the Run NYC is a non-profit organization that designs programming to strengthen third- to eighth-grade girls' social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills to successfully navigate life experiences. The program's intentional curriculum places an emphasis on developing confidence in young girls through lessons that incorporate running and other physical activities. With a life skills curriculum delivered by caring coaches, girls within their program are able to learn lessons to assist them in combating gender based stereotypes and ongoing societal obstacles they will face. Girls on the Run NYC is an independent council that is part of the Girls on the Run network.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

