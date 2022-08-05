ProfNet Expert Alerts for August 05, 2022

Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

Surgical Technology

Alejandro Gandsas

Surgeon and surgery residency program director

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center

"Virtual reality offers surgical residents a 360-degree, real-time view of the surgery, with the view of the laparoscope superimposed in front of the video, without actually having to be in the operating room," said Dr. Gandsas.

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Maryland is using a new virtual reality system as a teaching tool.

Website:

Media contact: Justin McLeod, jmcleod@luminishealth.org

Patient/Provider Relationships in Healthcare

Dr Eshan Natour

Heart Surgeon

Stilgezet

"When you talk with someone you get to know each other, and this may lead to a better diagnosis. The more relaxed patients are, the better they feel, and the more trust they have in their medical environment, the greater are their chances of healing."

Dr Natour is passionate about improving the relationship between healthcare professionals and their patients. He can speak to anything related to Stenless Valve Surgery, Complex Aoritic Pathology, Surgery, Medical Education, Healthcare, Clinical Trials, Critical Care, Clinical Research, Medical Devices, Cardiology, Emergency Medicine, Aortic Surgery, Stentless Valve Surgery, Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery. topics. He can speak to overall wellness and the benefits of sustainable change in the healthcare system. He is an expert on crisis recovery and what to expect to: Prepare to adapt to a new normal, embracing life now, and accepting help.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ehsan-natour-103a41a2/

Website: https://stilgezet.nl/en/

Media contact: Sherrie Wilkolaski, authordrnatour@luxebeatmedia.com

Supply Chain Resiliency

Daniel Swan

Senior Partner

McKinsey & Company

Risks to supply chain have always been an inherent part of the industry and disruptions will continue to happen with more frequency and potentially larger magnitudes; The current supply chain crisis has reduced global GDP by 1 per cent. Global supply chains therefore must be reengineered to afford sustainability and strength – the question is, how? Should railway systems and trucking be more regulated? How can retailers and middlemen who have abused pitfalls to raise prices be held accountable? These are among the questions that need to be addressed to make the supply chain industry more resilient.

Global retailers are already bracing for a busy shipping season and a volatile supply chain ahead of the holidays full of long lines at ports, delayed deliveries, and price increases. The ongoing pandemic has turned what was once a well-tuned machine into a backfiring, glitchy mess that is fueling some of the worst inflation in decades. Unpredictable demand, particularly among the most cash-strapped consumers, is only part of the challenge, however. Companies fearing a repeat of the supply chain delays that burnt them last holiday season, are working to untangle the knots and bring things back under control as we go into the holiday season.

https://www.mckinsey.com/our-people/daniel-swan

Website: https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/operations/our-insights

Media contact: Jodi Einhorn, jodi.einhorn@havas.com

