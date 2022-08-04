United States District Court Settles in Favor of Powermat for Qi Product Patent Infringement Lawsuit

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powermat Technologies, Ltd., the global leader in advanced wireless power technology, today announced that it has resolved its pending patent litigation with Nanami and Yootech and that these companies have entered into patent licensing agreements with Powermat. Under the terms of the settlement, Nanami and Yootech agreed to pay Powermat Technologies an initial payment covering the past use of patented technologies, followed by ongoing quarterly licensing payments. As part of the settlement, Nanami, Yootech, and Powermat Technologies also agreed to the entry of an injunction against non-licensed use of the patented technologies.

"We are extremely pleased to reach agreements with Nanami and Yootech. These agreements acknowledge the value of our intellectual property and validates our licensing program," said Elad Dubzinski, CEO of Powermat Technologies. Mr. Dubzinski also stated that "while we would always prefer to voluntarily license our patented technologies, we will continue to enforce our patents against those who are using this technology without a license."

The ruling states, "In relation to Powermat's QI certified patents, set out below, the court ordered that the Defendants must have a license agreement with Powermat before making, using, importing, offering for sale and selling defendant's Qi products."

The proceedings commenced on July 14, 2021 and concluded with both companies accepting that Powermat's patents are valid and were infringed upon.

Powermat U.S. Patents Infringed:

U.S. Patent No. 9,006,937: System and Method for Enabling Ongoing Inductive Power Transmission

U.S. Patent No. 9,048,696: Transmission-Guard System and Method for an Inductive Power Supply

U.S. Patent No. 9,099,894: System and Method for Coded Communication Signals Regulating Inductive Power Transmission

The two cases were heard in the United States District Court in the Western District of Texas: Case numbers 6-21-cv-0074-ADA and 6-21-cv-0075-ADA.

About Powermat Technologies

Powermat Technologies provides advanced Qi-certified and proprietary wireless power solutions for IoT, telecom (5G), automotive, robotics, consumer electronics, medical devices, and industrial applications. Powermat wireless power solutions and IP licensing programs enable global businesses to incorporate advanced wireless power into their products and customize solutions for unique use cases. Global market leaders including Samsung, General Motors, Flex, Harman International, Pivotal Commware, and Kyocera have adopted Powermat wireless power solutions. Over 800 million smartphones, 40 million embedded accessories, and 8 million cars worldwide have Powermat solutions inside.

