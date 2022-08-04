Regency Model Homes by Toll Brothers Now Open at Santa Rita Ranch

LIBERTY HILL, Texas, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Rita Ranch, a master-planned community with world-class amenities and spectacular views near Austin, is pleased to announce that new model homes are now open for viewing. 55+ active adults who want to be a part of the newest neighborhood at Santa Rita Ranch can now tour the Regency model homes by Toll Brothers at the ranch-inspired community in Liberty Hill.

The five new Regency at Santa Rita Ranch models represent homes from three different collections and showcase a range of options in this new active adult community by Toll Brothers. The Orchard Collection features single-family homes starting at $691,995. The Meadow Collection of Toll Brothers model homes features homes that start at $533,995. Homes in the Garden Collection at Regency start at $458,995. These well-designed homes are perfect for empty nesters, ranging from 1,599 square feet to over 2,693 square feet of open-concept, single-level living space.

The Regency at Santa Rita Ranch neighborhood by Toll Brothers marks the first new 55+ active adult community northwest of Austin in 2022 and will result in the development of more than 1,000 new homes for active adults in Liberty Hill.

"We're incredibly excited for Toll Brothers to bring this amazing new neighborhood to Santa Rita Ranch. Since the grand opening event on July 16, home shoppers have been able to visit five new Toll Brothers model homes and the new sales center," said Santa Rita Ranch Developer Ed Horne. "But this is just the beginning of what's planned for the new Regency at Santa Rita Ranch neighborhood. It will be a part of the larger Santa Rita Ranch community, but it will have its own exclusive amenities as well."

Toll Brothers is an award-winning FORTUNE 500 home builder, and the new Regency neighborhood at Santa Rita Ranch is the first 55+ community it has built in the state of Texas. The new Regency at Santa Rita Ranch community is located just off Ronald Reagan Highway in Santa Rita Ranch, across from Divine Savior Academy, the on-site private school.

The Santa Rita Ranch master-planned community in the Texas Hill Country north of Austin, offers beautiful, affordable homes and exceptional lifestyle options. It's been honored as a three-time Developer of the Year, a three-time Community of the Year, and the Best-Selling Master-Planned Community in the Austin-Round Rock area.

