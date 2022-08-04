PAWTOCOL ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA ATHLETICS FOR 2022 FOOTBALL SEASON

Pawtocol to be the Game Sponsor for U of A's September 10th Game Against Mississippi State

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pawtocol, creator of blockchain-powered solutions that improve the lives of pets and pet owners, today announced a new partnership with the University of Arizona Athletics Department for the upcoming 2022 football season. Pawtocol will be the game sponsor for the Arizona Wildcats first home football game on September 10th against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

As a part of Pawtocol's sponsorship they will be featured on Arizona's gameday program, have multiple branding opportunities during the game throughout Arizona Stadium, advertising spots on pre-game and in-game radio broadcasts, as well as an on-field presentation during the game.

"As we continue to scale Pawtocol, and our community, it is important for us to partner with organizations that have high integrity and share the same values we do," said Colin Jordan, CEO of Pawtocol. "As an Arizona alumni and former Letterwinner, I know firsthand just how special this community is and we could not be more thrilled to bring Pawtocol to the students, the fans, the alumni, the entire Arizona community!"

"We are very excited to have an alumni and former Letterwinner come back to the University of Arizona and partner with us to bring his company to our community," said Joe Moeller, General Manager of Learfield / Arizona Wildcat Sports Properties. "We look forward to welcoming Colin and the Pawtocol team in early September and we hope this opens the door for many more opportunities, not only with him, but with more of his fellow Arizona alumni."

Pawtocol will use this opportunity to create more awareness for their products and services – the Pawtocol Pet Tag, KINGDOM NFT Marketplace, Pawtocol Pet Fund, and their utility token $UPI (Universal Pet Income – which is available today on Coinbase).

"Pawtocol is a strong believer in investing in our future generations, the dreamers who will push the boundaries of what we know today to disrupt industries for a better tomorrow. By partnering with colleges and universities, like the University of Arizona, we are confident that Pawtocol will grow its community in a meaningful way and make a positive impact on the lives of pets and pet owners all over the country," said Colin Jordan.

Make sure to tune in on September 10, 2022 to watch the Arizona Wildcats take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, AZ. The game will be televised on FS1 at 8PM PT/11PM ET, and on the Arizona Football Radio Network (1290AM / 107.5FM in Tucson, and KFNX 1100AM in Phoenix).

For media inquiries and any additional information, please contact team@pawtocol.com

Pawtocol Holding Corp. ("Pawtocol"), is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Wave Holding Corp. ("New Wave") (CSE:SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNK).

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol is an ecosystem of blockchain-powered solutions that make a positive impact on the lives of pets and pet owners all over the world. Utilizing blockchain technology provides continuity, transparency, and data ownership opportunities that have never been seen before in the pet industry. Our goal is to deliver a new level of value to each and every member of our community, including the rescues and shelters that desperately need our support in their efforts to lower the homeless pet population and end kill shelters in America.

About New Wave Holdings Corp.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer that has been focused on supporting innovative and fast-growing companies within the esports, NFT, Metaverse, Blockchain, and Web3 sectors.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com.

