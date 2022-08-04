DoorDash Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) announced financial results today for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Please visit the DoorDash investor relations website at http://ir.doordash.com to view our financial results and letter to shareholders.

DoorDash Logo (PRNewswire)

A live audio webcast of our earnings release call will be available at http://ir.doordash.com . The call begins Thursday, August 4 at 3:00 PM (PT) / 6:00 PM (ET). Announcements regarding our financial performance, including SEC filings, investor events, as well as press and earnings releases are also available at http://ir.doordash.com . Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

Investor Relations Contact

ir@doordash.com

Press Contact

press@doordash.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DoorDash