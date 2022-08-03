Valvoline Reports Third-Quarter Results

Recently Announced Agreement for Sale of Global Products for $2.65 Billion in Cash

Reported net income of $99 million grew 2% and earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.55 increased 4%

Adjusted EPS of $0.58 improved 5% and adjusted EBITDA of $180 million increased 4%

Sales grew 21% to $957 million driven by strong demand and pricing actions

Retail Services sales grew 16% with system-wide same-store sales (SSS) increasing 9.9% and net system-wide unit additions of 8%

Global Products sales increased 24% primarily driven by volume growth of 9% and pricing actions

Returned $60 million in cash to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases

Updates full-year guidance range for adjusted EBITDA to $670 to $680 million and adjusted EPS to $2.07 to $2.15

Recently announced agreement for sale of the Global Products business to Aramco for $2.65 billion in cash

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products, today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022. All comparisons in this press release are made to the same prior-year period unless otherwise noted.

"Valvoline's top-line growth in Q3 highlights the continuing robust demand for our products and services," said Sam Mitchell, CEO. "Record volume in Global Products and strong same-store sales growth in Retail Services illustrate the strength in both of our businesses and the performance of our global team. These results position us well for future margin expansion in the period beyond current raw-material inflationary cycle.

"Retail Services sales grew 16% led by same-store sales growth of nearly 10% — on track for what we expect to be our 16th consecutive year of same-store sales growth in fiscal 2022. While operating income was down slightly, adjusted EBITDA grew 1% year over year. The pricing actions we took in Q3 normalized our margins on a per-transaction basis, while product sales to our franchisees remain dilutive to overall margin percentage due to the price pass-through of higher raw material costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin rates improved 230 basis points sequentially, and we are confident in returning to our long-term margin target over time, although we do not expect a significant change in Q4 due to ongoing price pass-through.

"Global Products continues to generate strong top-line results and improving profitability. Sales increased 24% driven by record volume and successful price pass-through of raw material cost inflation. Volume growth was 9% as we continue to gain share and meet customer demand, despite ongoing challenges from COVID-19, particularly in China, and geopolitical disruption. Top-line demand and ongoing price pass-through drove strong growth in profitably both sequentially and versus last year."

Operating Segment Results

(In millions)

YoY growth

(decline) Retail Services Q3 results Segment sales $ 384 16 % System-wide store sales (a) $ 610 16 % Operating income $ 96 (1) % Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 113 1 %

YoY growth System-wide SSS (a) growth 9.9 %





Global Products Q3 results YoY growth Lubricant sales (gallons) (a) 45.4 9 % Segment sales $ 573 24 % Operating income $ 80 11 % Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 87 7 % Discretionary free cash flow (a) $ 59 11 %

(a) Refer to Key Business Measures, Use of Non-GAAP Measures, and Tables 4 and 5, Information by Operating Segment, for a

description of the metrics presented above.

Separation Update: Announced Sale of Global Products

As previously announced on August 1, 2022, Valvoline signed a definitive agreement to sell its Global Products business to Aramco for $2.65 billion in cash and anticipates net proceeds of approximately $2.25 billion. Valvoline expects to use the net proceeds to accelerate return of capital to shareholders through share repurchases with the remainder used for debt reduction and to invest in growth opportunities in Retail Services.

"The sale of Global Products will represent the successful outcome of our strategy to unlock the full, long-term value of our strong but differentiated Retail Services and Global Products businesses," said Mitchell. "We have built two leading business that are well-positioned for continued success as they pursue their individual strategic priorities."

The transaction is expected to close in late calendar year 2022 or early 2023 subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of regulatory approval.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total debt of $1.7 billion and net debt of approximately $1.6 billion

Year-to-date cash flow from operations of $191 million and free cash flow of $89 million

Returned $38 million of cash to shareholders via share repurchases and $22 million via dividends during the quarter

Outlook

"The core, underlying performance of our two segments continues to deliver results in the face of a challenging macro environment including the impacts of raw material inflation. With inflationary pressure continuing, we expect impacts to profitability in Q4 while maintaining a strong outlook for fiscal 2022. We are modestly updating our full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA and now anticipate between $670 million to $680 million. At the midpoint, this represents 7% growth on a consolidated basis and low-double digit growth for the Retail Services segment driven by share gains, pricing actions and strong execution.

"With our announced separation, we are excited about the compelling opportunities to drive shareholder value as a best-in-class, pure-play automotive retail service provider. With increased management and Board focus on Retail Services, we expect to continue driving growth, accelerating our evolution to a powertrain agnostic service provider and optimizing our capital structure and capital allocation policies."

Information regarding the Company's outlook for fiscal 2022 is provided in the table below:



Updated Outlook Prior Outlook Operating Items











Sales growth no

change 22 — 24 % Retail Services system-wide store additions no

change 140 — 160 Retail Services system-wide SSS growth no

change 12 — 14 % Adjusted EBITDA $670 — $680 million $675 — $700 million Corporate Items











Adjusted effective tax rate no

change 24 — 25 % Adjusted EPS $2.07 — $2.15 $2.07 — $2.20 Capital expenditures $160 — $180 million $180 — $200 million Free cash flow (a) $140 — $160 million $260 — $280 million

(a) Updated outlook for free cash flow excludes non-recurring cash outflows associated with the separation.

Valvoline's outlook for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, and the adjusted effective tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures that are expected to be impacted by items affecting comparability. Valvoline is unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures estimated for fiscal 2022 without unreasonable efforts, as the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact these GAAP measures in fiscal 2022 but would not impact non-GAAP adjusted results.

Conference Call Webcast

Valvoline will host a live audio webcast of its fiscal third quarter 2022 conference call at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The webcast and supporting materials will be accessible through Valvoline's website at http://investors.valvoline.com . Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast and supporting materials will be available.

Key Business Measures

Valvoline tracks its operating performance and manages its business using certain key measures, including system-wide, company-operated and franchised store counts and SSS; system-wide store sales; and lubricant volumes sold. Management believes these measures are useful to evaluating and understanding Valvoline's operating performance and should be considered as supplements to, not substitutes for, Valvoline's sales and operating income, as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Sales in the Retail Services segment are influenced by the number of service center stores and the business performance of those stores. Stores are considered open upon acquisition or opening for business. Temporary store closings remain in the respective store counts with only permanent store closures reflected in the activity and end of period store counts. SSS is defined as sales by U.S. Retail Services stores (company-operated, franchised and the combination of these for system-wide SSS), with new stores, including franchised conversions, excluded from the metric until the completion of their first full fiscal year in operation as this period is generally required for new store sales levels to begin to normalize.

Retail Services sales are limited to sales at company-operated stores, sales of lubricants and other products to independent franchise and Express Care operators, in addition to royalties and other fees from franchised stores. Although Valvoline does not recognize store-level sales from franchised stores as sales in its Statements of Consolidated Income, management believes system-wide and franchised SSS comparisons, store counts, and total system-wide store sales are useful to assess market position relative to competitors and overall store and segment operating performance.

Management believes lubricant volumes sold in gallons by its consolidated subsidiaries is a useful measure in evaluating and understanding the operating performance of the Global Products segment. Volumes sold in other units of measure, including liters, are converted to gallons utilizing standard conversions.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, certain items herein are presented on an adjusted basis. These non-GAAP measures, presented on both a consolidated and operating segment basis, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, the financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP information used by management may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because of differing methods used in calculating such measures.

The following non-GAAP measures are included herein: segment adjusted operating income, consolidated EBITDA, consolidated and segment adjusted EBITDA, consolidated adjusted net income and earnings per share, consolidated free cash flow, and consolidated and segment discretionary free cash flows. Refer to the tables herein for management's definition of each non-GAAP measure and reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure.

Management believes the use of non-GAAP measures on a consolidated and operating segment basis provides a useful supplemental presentation of Valvoline's operating performance and allows for transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating the business and measuring performance. Management believes EBITDA measures provide a meaningful supplemental presentation of Valvoline's operating performance between periods on a comparable basis due to the depreciable assets associated with the nature of the Company's operations, as well as income tax and interest costs related to Valvoline's tax and capital structures, respectively.

Adjusted profitability measures enable comparison of financial trends and results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance. These adjusted measures exclude the impact of certain unusual, infrequent or non-operational activity not directly attributable to the underlying business, which management believes impacts the comparability of operational results between periods ("key items"). Key items are often related to legacy matters or market-driven events considered by management to not be reflective of the ongoing operating performance. Key items may consist of adjustments related to: legacy businesses, including the separation from Valvoline's former parent company and associated impacts of related activity and indemnities; the separation of Valvoline's businesses; significant acquisitions or divestitures; restructuring-related matters; tax reform legislation; debt extinguishment and modification costs; and other matters that are non-operational or unusual in nature, including the following:

Net pension and other postretirement plan expense/income - includes several elements impacted by changes in plan assets and obligations that are primarily driven by changes in the debt and equity markets, as well as those that are predominantly legacy in nature and related to prior service to the Company from employees (e.g., retirees, former employees and current employees with frozen benefits). These elements include (i) interest cost, (ii) expected return on plan assets, (iii) actuarial gains and losses, and (iv) amortization of prior service costs and credits. Significant factors that can contribute to changes in these elements include changes in discount rates used to remeasure pension and other postretirement obligations on an annual basis or upon a qualifying remeasurement, differences between actual and expected returns on plan assets, and other changes in actuarial assumptions, such as the life expectancy of plan participants. Accordingly, management considers that these elements may be more reflective of changes in current conditions in global financial markets (in particular, interest rates), outside the operational performance of the business, and are also primarily legacy amounts that are not directly related to the underlying business and do not have an immediate, corresponding impact on the compensation and benefits provided to eligible employees for current service. Adjusted profitability measures include the costs of benefits provided to employees for current service, including pension and other postretirement service costs.

Changes in the last-in, first out (LIFO) inventory reserve - charges or credits recognized in Cost of sales to value certain lubricant inventories at the lower of cost or market using the LIFO method. During inflationary or deflationary pricing environments, the application of LIFO can result in variability of the cost of sales recognized each period as the most recent costs are matched against current sales, while preceding costs are retained in inventories. LIFO adjustments are determined based on published prices, which are difficult to predict and largely dependent on future events. The application of LIFO can impact comparability and enhance the lag period effects between changes in inventory costs and related pricing adjustments.

Management uses free cash flow and discretionary free cash flow as additional non-GAAP metrics of cash flow generation. By including capital expenditures and certain other adjustments, as applicable, management is able to provide an indication of the ongoing cash being generated that is ultimately available for both debt and equity holders as well as other investment opportunities. Free cash flow includes the impact of capital expenditures, providing a supplemental view of cash generation. Discretionary free cash flow includes maintenance capital expenditures, which are routine uses of cash that are necessary to maintain the Company's operations and provides a supplemental view of cash flow generation to maintain operations before discretionary investments in growth. Free cash flow and discretionary free cash flow have certain limitations, including that they do not reflect adjustments for certain non-discretionary cash flows, such as mandatory debt repayments.

About ValvolineTM

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products for vehicles with electric , hybrid and internal combustion powertrains. Established in 1866, the Company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings over the years across multiple service and product channels. The Company operates and franchises approximately 1,700 service center locations and is the No. 2 and No. 3 largest chain in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, by number of stores. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, and are offered at more than 80,000 locations worldwide. Creating the next generation of advanced automotive solutions, Valvoline has established itself as the world's leading supplier of battery fluids to electric vehicle manufacturers, offering tailored products to help extend vehicle range and efficiency. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline service center near you, visit www.valvoline.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, including estimates, projections and statements related to Valvoline's business plans and operating results, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Valvoline has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "is likely," "predicts," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," and "intends," and the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on Valvoline's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions as of the date such statements are made and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" sections of Valvoline's most recently filed periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which are available on Valvoline's website at http://investors.valvoline.com/sec-filings or on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov . Valvoline assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, unless required by law.

Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries













Table 1 STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME















(In millions, except per share amounts - preliminary and unaudited)































Three months ended

Nine months ended

June 30

June 30

2022

2021

2022

2021 Sales

$ 957

$ 792

$ 2,701

$ 2,146 Cost of sales

681

533

1,931

1,412 GROSS PROFIT

276

259

770

734 Selling, general and administrative expenses

138

136

410

382 Legacy and separation-related expenses

11

1

20

2 Equity and other income, net

(11)

(9)

(36)

(36) OPERATING INCOME

138

131

376

386 Net pension and other postretirement plan income

(10)

(14)

(28)

(41) Net interest and other financing expenses

19

17

54

92 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

129

128

350

335 Income tax expense

30

31

83

83 NET INCOME

$ 99

$ 97

$ 267

$ 252







































NET EARNINGS PER SHARE















BASIC

$ 0.55

$ 0.53

$ 1.48

$ 1.38 DILUTED

$ 0.55

$ 0.53

$ 1.47

$ 1.37



















WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING











BASIC

179

182

180

183 DILUTED

180

183

181

184

Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries





Table 2 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)



























June 30

September 30

2022

2021 ASSETS









Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 98

$ 230



Receivables, net

583

496



Inventories, net

306

258



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

64

53

Total current assets

1,051

1,037

















Noncurrent assets











Property, plant and equipment, net

874

817



Operating lease assets



321

307



Goodwill and intangibles, net

804

775



Equity method investments

48

47



Other noncurrent assets

250

208

Total noncurrent assets

2,297

2,154

















Total assets

$ 3,348

$ 3,191















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities











Current portion of long-term debt

$ 61

$ 17



Trade and other payables

265

246



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

315

306

Total current liabilities

641

569















Noncurrent liabilities











Long-term debt

1,639

1,677



Employee benefit obligations

229

258



Operating lease liabilities

288

274



Deferred tax liabilities

58

26



Other noncurrent liabilities

267

252

Total noncurrent liabilities

2,481

2,487















Stockholders' equity

226

135















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,348

$ 3,191

Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries





Table 3 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)

























Nine months ended

June 30

2022

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income

$ 267

$ 252

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities











Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

36



Depreciation and amortization

75

68



Deferred income taxes

30

24



Stock-based compensation expense

11

10



Other, net

(2)

(3)

Change in operating assets and liabilities

(190)

(91) Total cash provided by operating activities

191

296













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Additions to property, plant and equipment

(102)

(106)

Repayments of notes receivable

9

14

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(50)

(267)

Other investing activities, net

—

8 Total cash used in investing activities

(143)

(351)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from borrowings

414

555

Payments of debt issuance costs and discounts

—

(7)

Repayments on borrowings

(407)

(829)

Premium paid to extinguish debt

—

(26)

Repurchases of common stock

(104)

(100)

Cash dividends paid

(67)

(69)

Other financing activities

(14)

(7) Total cash used in financing activities

(178)

(483)

Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1)

5 DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(131)

(533) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period

231

761 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - END OF PERIOD

$ 100

$ 228

Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries













Table 4 INFORMATION BY OPERATING SEGMENT - RETAIL SERVICES











(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)









































Three months ended

Nine months ended





June 30

June 30





2022

2021

2022

2021 Sales information















Retail Services segment sales

$ 384

$ 330

$ 1,080

$ 869 Year-over-year growth

16 %

66 %

24 %

38 %

















System-wide store sales (a)

$ 610

$ 526

$ 1,718

$ 1,415 Year-over-year growth (a)

16 %

51 %

21 %

30 %

















Same-store sales growth (b)















Company-operated

7.1 %

36.1 %

12.5 %

20.4 % Franchised (a)

12.1 %

43.9 %

17.6 %

22.5 % System-wide (a)

9.9 %

40.5 %

15.4 %

21.6 %

















Profitability information















Operating income (c)

$ 96

$ 97

$ 254

$ 233 Key items

—

—

—

— Adjusted operating income (c)

96

97

254

233 Depreciation and amortization

17

15

52

44 Adjusted EBITDA (c)

$ 113

$ 112

$ 306

$ 277 Adjusted EBITDA margin (d)

29.4 %

33.9 %

28.3 %

31.9 %

















Discretionary cash flow information















Adjusted operating income (c)

$ 96

$ 97

$ 254

$ 233 Income tax expense (e)

(23)

(23)

(60)

(58) Maintenance additions to property, plant and equipment

(5)

(5)

(14)

(12) Discretionary free cash flow (f)

$ 68

$ 69

$ 180

$ 163





















(a) Measures include Valvoline franchisees, which are independent legal entities. Valvoline does not consolidate the results of operations of its

franchisees. (b) Valvoline determines SSS growth as sales by U.S. Retail Services stores, with new stores, including franchised conversions, excluded

from the metric until the completion of their first full fiscal year in operation. (c) Segment adjusted operating income is segment operating income adjusted for key items impacting comparability. Segment adjusted

operating income is further adjusted for depreciation and amortization to determine segment adjusted EBITDA. Valvoline does not

generally allocate activity below operating income to its operating segments; therefore, the table above reconciles operating income to

Adjusted EBITDA. (d) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales. (e) Income tax expense is estimated using the adjusted effective tax rate for the period multiplied by operating segment adjusted operating

income. (f) Segment discretionary free cash flow is defined as operating segment adjusted operating income after-tax, less maintenance capital

expenditures.

Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Table 5 INFORMATION BY OPERATING SEGMENT - GLOBAL PRODUCTS



(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)







































Three months ended

Nine months ended

June 30

June 30

2022

2021

2022

2021 Volume information















Lubricant sales (gallons)

45.4

41.8

131.8

119.7 Year-over-year growth

9 %

37 %

10 %

18 %



















Sales information















Sales by geographic region















North America (a)

$ 370

$ 278

$ 1,004

$ 755 Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA")

58

56

192

161 Asia Pacific

96

96

298

267 Latin America (a)

49

32

127

94 Global Products segment sales

$ 573

$ 462

$ 1,621

$ 1,277 Year-over-year growth

24 %

46 %

27 %

19 %



















Profitability information















Operating income (b)

$ 80

$ 72

$ 224

$ 233 Key items

—

—

—

— Adjusted operating income (b)

80

72

224

233 Depreciation and amortization

7

9

21

22 Adjusted EBITDA (b)

$ 87

$ 81

$ 245

$ 255 Adjusted EBITDA margin (c)

15.2 %

17.5 %

15.1 %

20.0 %



















Discretionary cash flow information















Adjusted operating income (b)

$ 80

$ 72

$ 224

$ 233 Income tax expense (d)

(19)

(17)

(53)

(58) Maintenance additions to property, plant and equipment

(2)

(2)

(8)

(7) Discretionary free cash flow (e)

$ 59

$ 53

$ 163

$ 168





















(a) Valvoline includes the United States and Canada in its North America region. Mexico is included within the Latin America region. (b) Segment adjusted operating income is segment operating income adjusted for key items impacting comparability. Segment adjusted

operating income is further adjusted for depreciation and amortization to determine segment adjusted EBITDA. Valvoline does not

generally allocate activity below operating income to its operating segments; therefore, the table above reconciles operating income to

Adjusted EBITDA. (c) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales. (d) Income tax expense is estimated using the adjusted effective tax rate for the period multiplied by operating segment adjusted operating

income. (e) Segment discretionary free cash flow is defined as operating segment adjusted operating income after-tax, less maintenance capital

expenditures.

Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries













Table 6 RETAIL SERVICES STORE INFORMATION















(Preliminary and unaudited)













































System-wide stores (a)







Third

Quarter

2022

Second

Quarter

2022

First

Quarter

2022

Fourth

Quarter

2021

Third

Quarter

2021



























Beginning of period

1,661

1,635

1,594

1,569

1,548



Opened

21

19

32

21

17



Acquired

9

9

12

7

5



Closed

(1)

(2)

(3)

(3)

(1)

End of period

1,690

1,661

1,635

1,594

1,569

































Number of stores at end of period







Third

Quarter

2022

Second

Quarter

2022

First

Quarter

2022

Fourth

Quarter

2021

Third

Quarter

2021



























Company-operated

772

757

738

719

698

Franchised

918

904

897

875

871

































June 30





2022

2021

System-wide store count (a)













1,690

1,569

Year-over-year growth













8 %

10 %



























(a) System-wide store count includes franchised service center stores. Valvoline franchises are independent legal entities, and Valvoline does

not consolidate the results of operations of its franchisees.

Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries













Table 7 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DATA - NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (In millions, except per share amounts - preliminary and unaudited)

































Three months ended

Nine months ended





June 30

June 30





2022

2021

2022

2021



















Reported net income

$ 99

$ 97

$ 267

$ 252 Adjustments:

















Net pension and other postretirement plan income

(10)

(14)

(28)

(41)

Legacy and separation-related expenses

11

1

20

2

LIFO charge

8

17

17

26

Business interruption (recoveries) losses

(2)

—

3

(3)

Information technology transition costs

—

—

3

—

Debt extinguishment and modification costs

—

—

—

36

Total adjustments, pre-tax

7

4

15

20

Income tax benefit of adjustments

(2)

(1)

(3)

(5)

Total adjustments, after tax

5

3

12

15 Adjusted net income (a)

$ 104

$ 100

$ 279

$ 267

















Reported diluted earnings per share

$ 0.55

$ 0.53

$ 1.47

$ 1.37 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (b)

$ 0.58

$ 0.55

$ 1.54

$ 1.45



















Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

180

183

181

184





















(a) Adjusted net income is defined as net income adjusted for key items. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" in this press release for

management's definition of key items. (b) Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as earnings per diluted share calculated using adjusted net income.

Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries













Table 8 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DATA - ADJUSTED EBITDA











(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)





































Three months ended

Nine months ended

June 30

June 30

2022

2021

2022

2021 Adjusted EBITDA - Valvoline















Net income

$ 99

$ 97

$ 267

$ 252 Add:















Income tax expense

30

31

83

83 Net interest and other financing expenses

19

17

54

92 Depreciation and amortization

25

24

75

68 EBITDA (a)

173

169

479

495 Key items:















Net pension and other postretirement plan income

(10)

(14)

(28)

(41) Legacy and separation-related expenses

11

1

20

2 LIFO charge

8

17

17

26 Business interruption (recoveries) losses

(2)

—

3

(3) Information technology transition costs

—

—

3

— Key items - subtotal

7

4

15

(16) Adjusted EBITDA (a)

$ 180

$ 173

$ 494

$ 479

















Segment Adjusted EBITDA















Retail Services

$ 113

$ 112

$ 306

$ 277 Global Products

87

81

245

255 Segment Adjusted EBITDA (b)

200

193

551

532 Corporate

(20)

(20)

(57)

(53) Total Adjusted EBITDA (a)

180

173

494

479 Net interest and other financing expenses

(19)

(17)

(54)

(92) Depreciation and amortization

(25)

(24)

(75)

(68) Key items

(7)

(4)

(15)

16 Income before income taxes

$ 129

$ 128

$ 350

$ 335



















(a) EBITDA is defined as net income, plus income tax expense, net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for key items, as described in "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" within this press release. (b) Segment adjusted EBITDA represents the operations of the Company's two operating segments, including expenses associated with each

segment's utilization of indirect resources. The costs of corporate functions, in addition to certain corporate and non-operational matters, or

key items, are not included in segment adjusted EBITDA. The table above reconciles segment adjusted EBITDA to consolidated pre-tax

income.

Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries





Table 9 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DATA - FREE CASH FLOWS



(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)

















Free cash flow (a)

Nine months ended

June 30

2022

2021 Total cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 191

$ 296 Adjustments:







Additions to property, plant and equipment

(102)

(106) Free cash flow

$ 89

$ 190









Discretionary free cash flow (b)

Nine months ended

June 30

2022

2021 Total cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 191

$ 296 Adjustments:







Maintenance additions to property, plant and equipment

(24)

(21) Discretionary free cash flow

$ 167

$ 275









Free cash flow (a)

Fiscal year

2022 Outlook Total cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 290 — $ 300 Adjustments:







Separation-related cash outflows

20 — 30 Additions to property, plant and equipment

(160) — (180) Free cash flow (a)

$ 140 — $ 160











(a) Free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures and certain other adjustments as applicable. (b) Discretionary free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures and certain other

adjustments as applicable.

