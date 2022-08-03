Pella Corporation Recognized by Fast Company as a Best Workplace for Innovators in the U.S.

The company is the first window and door manufacturer to be recognized by Fast Company

PELLA, Iowa, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- How does a 97-year-old window and door manufacturer in Iowa earn world-wide recognition for innovation? By empowering employees to think, work and create with the future in mind. Pella Corporation has been recognized by Fast Company as one of nine 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators in the U.S. This is the second Fast Company innovation award of 2022 for Pella, following their earlier ranking of No. 8 Most Innovative Design Companies. Pella is the first in the window and door industry to be named to either list.

This award is a clear testament to the exceptional talent and spirit of innovation within our organization.

"We've found innovation success by placing our consumers, and customers at the center of our design process. By focusing on them, we can discover what they love, desire, and have as unmet needs. Their feedback is critical in helping us deliver meaningful innovations to the market," said Jenn Tuetken, Sr. Manager of Innovation and Design at Pella. "This award is also a clear testament to the exceptional talent and spirit of innovation within our organization."

Pella has long embraced a culture of innovation, amassing more than 150 product and design patents in its 97-year history. True to its roots, the company has also been recognized as No. 1 in Innovation by homeowners across the country*.

The manufacturer was recognized by Fast Company in part for its commitment to a culture of innovation, and for their most recent innovations that focus on incorporating universal design principals, convenience, and modern aesthetics into their window and door offering. In the last several years the company has added a dedicated innovation lab and nearly a dozen dedicated cross-functional team members to lead their innovation efforts.

To learn more about a career at Pella visit, pella.com/about/careers/.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

About Pella Corporation

Pella Corporation designs and manufactures windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa and employs approximately 9,500 people with 18 manufacturing locations and more than 200 showrooms across the country. For more information, visit pressroom.pella.com.

*Study of homeowner perceptions of leading national brands. Study commissioned by Pella, 2019.

