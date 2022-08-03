LHC Group announces second quarter 2022 financial results

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
- Net service revenue increased 5.5% to $576.2 million.
- Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $10.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share.
- Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $29.8 million, or $0.98 adjusted earnings per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $53.0 million.
A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on pages 9-10.
Operational and Strategic Highlights
- LHC Group's quality and patient satisfaction scores continue to exceed the national average as the Company remains a leader among industry peers.
- Home Health quality star ratings continue to improve from 4.20 in the April 2022 release to 4.25 in the July 2022 release and Home Health quality patient satisfaction ratings continue to improve from 3.83 in the April 2022 release to 4.01 in the July 2022 release.
- Organic growth in hospice admissions increased 5.5% in the second quarter of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.
- On May 3, 2022, LHC Group announced that it has finalized a joint venture partnership for in-home services with Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville, Georgia.
The Company has posted supplemental financial information on the second quarter results, which can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page. In light of the pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ("UNH"), LHC Group will not conduct a quarterly earnings call to discuss the second quarter results.
About LHC Group, Inc.
LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 29,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home- and community-based services, and facility-based care in 37 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 68 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for more than 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, future events or the future financial performance of the Company, or the timing or anticipated benefits of pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "will," "estimates," "may," "could," "should" and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and involve estimates, expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that all such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed and described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those risks described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors thereof, and in other reports filed subsequently by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, with respect to the pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the proxy statement filed by the Company with the SEC on May 17, 2022. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
2022
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$ 27,400
$ 9,809
Receivables:
Patient accounts receivable
342,068
348,820
Other receivables
13,304
13,780
Amounts due from governmental entities
483
—
Total receivables
355,855
362,600
Prepaid income taxes
19,613
7,531
Prepaid expenses
20,556
28,401
Other current assets
36,166
24,801
Total current assets
459,590
433,142
Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $106,541 and $98,394, respectively
155,978
153,959
Goodwill
1,751,430
1,748,426
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $21,902 and $19,152, respectively
397,121
400,002
Operating lease right of use asset
109,925
113,399
Other assets
63,830
46,693
Total assets
$ 2,937,874
$ 2,895,621
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$ 124,222
$ 98,118
Salaries, wages, and benefits payable
94,432
100,532
Self-insurance reserves
41,302
33,784
Contract liabilities - deferred revenue
8,222
106,489
Current operating lease payable
36,929
37,630
Amounts due to governmental entities
3,034
5,447
Current liabilities - deferred employer payroll tax
26,790
26,790
Total current liabilities
334,931
408,790
Deferred income taxes
80,691
70,026
Income taxes payable
7,754
7,320
Revolving credit facility
759,000
661,197
Long-term operating lease liabilities
75,971
78,688
Total liabilities
1,258,347
1,226,021
Noncontrolling interest — redeemable
17,210
17,501
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock — $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,703,550 and 36,549,524
367
365
Treasury stock — 6,136,217 and 5,915,110 shares at cost, respectively
(194,390)
(164,790)
Additional paid-in capital
990,247
979,642
Retained earnings
781,063
751,025
Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity
1,577,287
1,566,242
Noncontrolling interest — non-redeemable
85,030
85,857
Total stockholders' equity
1,662,317
1,652,099
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,937,874
$ 2,895,621
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net service revenue
$ 576,193
$ 545,907
$ 1,147,688
$ 1,070,742
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
353,933
317,872
704,321
628,144
Gross margin
222,260
228,035
443,367
442,598
General and administrative expenses
196,390
167,061
380,749
330,310
Impairment of intangibles and other
842
760
2,071
937
Operating income
25,028
60,214
60,547
111,351
Interest expense
(6,407)
(143)
(10,578)
(406)
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
18,621
60,071
49,969
110,945
Income tax expense
3,679
13,318
10,048
22,759
Net income
14,942
46,753
39,921
88,186
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
4,358
9,110
9,883
15,884
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$ 10,584
$ 37,643
$ 30,038
$ 72,302
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 0.35
$ 1.21
$ 0.98
$ 2.32
Diluted
$ 0.35
$ 1.20
$ 0.98
$ 2.30
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
30,543
31,225
30,508
31,188
Diluted
30,676
31,430
30,623
31,423
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Operating activities:
Net income
$
39,921
$
88,186
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
11,723
9,541
Amortization of operating lease right of use asset
20,412
17,995
Stock-based compensation expense
9,319
7,506
Deferred income taxes
10,665
19,489
Loss on disposal of assets
221
19
Impairment of intangibles and other
2,071
937
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Receivables
5,686
(25,649)
Prepaid expenses
7,845
(4,484)
Other assets
(13,403)
6,170
Prepaid income taxes
(12,083)
(13,739)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
31,358
(9,148)
Salaries, wages, and benefits payable
1,338
(4,560)
Contract liabilities - deferred revenue
(98,267)
(65,026)
Operating lease liabilities
(20,286)
(17,962)
Income taxes payable
434
(21,042)
Net amounts due to/from governmental entities
758
(57)
Net cash used in operating activities
(2,288)
(11,824)
Investing activities:
Purchases of property, building and equipment
(11,138)
(15,619)
Proceeds from sale of property, building and equipment
—
150
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(2,570)
(649)
Proceeds from sale of an entity
—
1,531
Minority interest investments
(15,100)
(10,100)
Net cash used in investing activities
(28,808)
(24,687)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from line of credit
597,250
—
Payments on line of credit
(499,447)
(20,000)
Government stimulus advance
—
(93,257)
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
1,233
1,222
Payments on repurchasing common stock
(34,565)
—
Noncontrolling interest distributions
(11,541)
(13,332)
Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation
(3,867)
(10,754)
Purchase of additional controlling interest
(376)
(2,113)
Sale of noncontrolling interest
—
284
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
48,687
(137,950)
Change in cash
17,591
(174,461)
Cash at beginning of period
9,809
286,569
Cash at end of period
$
27,400
$
112,108
Non-Cash Financing Activity:
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Interest paid
$
9,321
$
1,322
Income taxes paid
$
11,191
$
38,103
Non-Cash Operating Activity:
Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations
$
18,633
$
25,656
Reduction to right of use assets and liabilities
$
(1,695)
—
Non-Cash Investing Activity:
Net working capital adjustment
$
1,440
—
Accrued capital expenditures
$
74
$
1,108
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Home health
Hospice
Home and
Facility-
HCI
Total
Net service revenue
$ 392,782
$ 102,617
$ 44,718
$ 30,709
$ 5,367
$ 576,193
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
228,511
67,848
31,788
22,830
2,956
353,933
General and administrative expenses
134,623
33,423
12,444
12,211
3,689
196,390
Impairment of intangibles and other
481
361
—
—
—
842
Operating income (loss)
29,167
985
486
(4,332)
(1,278)
25,028
Interest expense
(4,488)
(949)
(564)
(281)
(125)
(6,407)
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
24,679
36
(78)
(4,613)
(1,403)
18,621
Income tax expense (benefit)
6,565
(160)
(1,413)
(960)
(353)
3,679
Net income (loss)
18,114
196
1,335
(3,653)
(1,050)
14,942
Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests
4,324
888
(34)
(817)
(3)
4,358
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder
$ 13,790
$ (692)
$ 1,369
$ (2,836)
$ (1,047)
$ 10,584
Total assets
$ 1,746,161
$ 807,100
$ 240,481
$ 80,617
$ 63,515
$ 2,937,874
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Home health
Hospice
Home and
Facility-
HCI
Total
Net service revenue
$ 396,534
$ 63,804
$ 48,407
$ 31,030
$ 6,132
$ 545,907
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
219,925
39,647
34,683
20,460
3,157
317,872
General and administrative expenses
123,245
18,114
11,923
10,906
2,873
167,061
Impairment of intangibles and other
760
—
—
—
—
760
Operating income (loss)
52,604
6,043
1,801
(336)
102
60,214
Interest expense
(106)
(20)
(10)
(5)
(2)
(143)
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
52,498
6,023
1,791
(341)
100
60,071
Income tax expense (benefit)
11,706
1,280
470
(152)
14
13,318
Net income (loss)
40,792
4,743
1,321
(189)
86
46,753
Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
7,500
1,208
85
322
(5)
9,110
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$ 33,292
$ 3,535
$ 1,236
$ (511)
$ 91
$ 37,643
Total assets
$ 1,681,871
$ 288,985
$ 245,071
$ 85,520
$ 65,678
$ 2,367,125
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Home health
Hospice
Home and
Facility-
HCI
Total
Net service revenue
$ 780,674
$ 204,523
$ 89,058
$ 62,848
$ 10,585
$ 1,147,688
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
456,718
133,913
60,743
47,035
5,912
704,321
General and administrative expenses
261,430
64,768
23,862
23,639
7,050
380,749
Impairment of intangibles and other
930
1,087
54
—
—
2,071
Operating income (loss)
61,596
4,755
4,399
(7,826)
(2,377)
60,547
Interest expense
(7,458)
(1,447)
(977)
(489)
(207)
(10,578)
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
54,138
3,308
3,422
(8,315)
(2,584)
49,969
Income tax expense (benefit)
11,334
436
845
(1,922)
(645)
10,048
Net income (loss)
42,804
2,872
2,577
(6,393)
(1,939)
39,921
Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests
8,920
1,568
51
(646)
(10)
9,883
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder
$ 33,884
$ 1,304
$ 2,526
$ (5,747)
$ (1,929)
$ 30,038
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six months ended June 30, 2021
Home health
Hospice
Home and
Facility-
HCI
Total
Net service revenue
$ 770,362
$ 126,538
$ 97,532
$ 64,399
$ 11,911
$ 1,070,742
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
432,298
78,217
69,555
41,635
6,439
628,144
General and administrative expenses
242,642
36,241
23,452
22,163
5,812
330,310
Impairment of intangibles and other
937
—
—
—
—
937
Operating income (loss)
94,485
12,080
4,525
601
(340)
111,351
Interest expense
(288)
(56)
(34)
(19)
(9)
(406)
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
94,197
12,024
4,491
582
(349)
110,945
Income tax expense (benefit)
19,596
2,347
988
(95)
(77)
22,759
Net income (loss)
74,601
9,677
3,503
677
(272)
88,186
Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests
12,349
2,223
364
979
(31)
15,884
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder
$ 62,252
$ 7,454
$ 3,139
$ (302)
$ (241)
$ 72,302
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Key Data:
2022
2021
2022
2021
Home Health Services:
Locations
543
531
543
531
Total new admissions
107,268
109,082
220,390
217,004
Episodic new admissions
66,419
68,738
134,573
136,130
Average daily census
84,320
85,554
84,833
84,745
Average episodic daily census
53,415
55,706
53,191
55,152
Completed episodes
104,053
105,393
204,580
207,129
Average reimbursement per completed episodes
$2,878
$2,882
$2,906
$2,869
Total visits
2,089,747
2,151,665
4,207,819
4,209,298
Total episodic visits
1,286,584
1,352,608
2,573,685
2,641,261
Average visits per episodes
12.4
12.8
12.6
12.8
Organic growth: (1)
Revenue
-3.4
%
16.4
%
-1.5
%
9.4
%
Episodic revenue
-4.2
%
14.8
%
-3.0
%
8.0
%
Total new admissions
-4.3
%
16.4
%
-1.4
%
7.3
%
Episodic new admissions
-6.3
%
13.4
%
-4.4
%
4.6
%
Average daily census
-3.5
%
10.3
%
-2.2
%
10.2
%
Average episodic daily census
-6.4
%
5.7
%
-5.7
%
4.5
%
Completed episodes
-3.7
%
11.0
%
-3.5
%
5.5
%
Hospice Services:
Locations
169
120
169
120
Admissions
7,370
4,967
15,746
10,418
Average daily census
7,123
4,454
7,093
4,433
Patient days
648,216
405,339
1,284,037
802,313
Average revenue per patient day
$
160.97
$
158.54
$
161.99
$
160.19
Organic growth: (1)
Total new admissions
5.5
%
1.1
%
7.1
%
4.7
%
Home and Community-Based Services:
Locations
135
135
135
133
Average daily census
11,598
13,514
11,864
13,613
Billable hours
1,694,994
1,878,138
3,368,686
3,779,419
Revenue per billable hour
$
27.22
$
25.88
$
27.19
$
25.96
Facility-Based Services:
Long-term Acute Care
Locations
12
12
12
12
Average revenue per patient day
$
1,479
$
1,517
$
1,463
$
1,517
Patient days
17,550
20,199
38,063
41,359
(1) Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC.
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
10,584
$
37,643
$
30,038
$
72,302
Add (net of tax):
Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)
6,771
3,477
9,790
3,477
Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)
3,010
1,048
5,142
1,179
COVID-19 impact:
PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)
—
7,999
—
16,851
ERP implementation (4)
2,446
728
4,138
728
Cost improvement initiatives (5)
6,562
—
10,204
—
Cost report and contract settlements (6)
465
—
3,963
—
Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
29,838
$
50,895
$
63,275
$
94,537
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
0.35
$
1.20
$
0.98
$
2.30
Add (net of tax):
Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)
0.22
0.11
0.32
0.11
Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)
0.10
0.03
0.17
0.04
COVID-19 impact:
PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)
—
0.26
—
0.54
ERP implementation (4)
0.08
0.02
0.14
0.02
Cost improvement initiatives (5)
0.21
—
0.33
—
Cost report and contract settlements (6)
0.02
—
0.13
—
Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
0.98
$
1.62
$
2.07
$
3.01
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
10,584
$
37,643
$
30,038
$
72,302
Add:
Income tax expense
3,679
13,318
10,048
22,759
Interest expense, net
6,407
143
10,578
406
Depreciation and amortization
6,106
4,542
11,723
9,541
Adjustment items (*)
26,233
17,942
45,137
30,109
Adjusted EBITDA
$
53,009
$
73,588
$
107,524
$
135,117
* Adjustment items (pre-tax):
Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)
9,226
4,708
13,307
4,708
Closures/relocation/consolidations (2)
4,101
1,419
6,983
1,596
COVID-19 PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)
—
10,829
—
22,819
ERP implementation (4)
3,332
986
5,619
986
Cost improvement initiatives (5)
8,941
—
13,865
—
Cost report and contract settlements (6)
633
—
5,363
—
Total adjustments
$
26,233
$
17,942
$
45,137
$
30,109
- Expenses and other costs associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions, de novos and the pending acquisition by UnitedHealth Group. ($9.2 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $13.3 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2022; $4.7 million pre-tax in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021).
- Loss on the sale of an asset and other expenses associated with a closure or consolidation, including impairment ($4.1 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $7.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022; $1.4 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $1.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021).
- COVID-19 related expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies and wage adjustments (No adjustments were made in the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022; $10.8 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $22.8 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2021).
- Expenses and other costs associated with the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning software ($3.3 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $5.6 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2022; $1.0 million pre-tax in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021).
- Expenses associated with cost improvement initiatives implemented in the first and second quarters of 2022, which consisted of contract terminations and general and administrative cost reductions ($8.9 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $13.9 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2022).
- Expenses associated with a 2004 cost report settlement along with other disputed contract settlements ($0.6 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $5.4 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2022).
Contact:
Eric Elliott
Senior Vice President of Finance
(337) 233-1307
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE LHC Group, Inc.