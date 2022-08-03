Fuse Integration and Raytheon Missiles & Defense enter into a Department of Defense Mentor-Protégé Agreement to enhance federal defense networking capability at the tactical edge

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse Integration , an innovative federal defense communications, networking and computing solutions provider, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense , a leading aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide, today announced they have entered into a formal DoD Mentor-Protégé agreement sponsored by the Missile Defense Agency Office of Small Business Programs. The DoD's Mentor-Protégé program is designed to support eligible small businesses to gain capacity and win government contracts through relationships and partnerships with large companies. Under the program, Raytheon Missiles & Defense will help Fuse mature its engineering capabilities and corporate infrastructure.

"Raytheon Missiles & Defense is committed to supporting small businesses that strengthen our nation's defense," said Dr. Jennifer Brower, director, Advanced Technology Maritime at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. "By helping Fuse Integration through this program, we can advance DoD's goal of enabling joint force integrated connectivity."

Fuse specializes in virtualized network systems, tactical edge virtual networks and airborne networking gateway products, utilizing a warfighter-focused engineering and design approach to improve connectivity in contested environments.

"The DoD Mentor-Protégé program is an exciting opportunity to engage with Raytheon Missiles & Defense across multiple domains," said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse. "Fuse benefits from working closely with a large and well-respected prime as we grow our team, evolve our innovative products and continue to drive an intense focus on the warfighter."

About Raytheon Missiles & Defense

Raytheon Missiles & Defense brings global customers the most advanced end-to-end solutions delivering the advantage of one innovative partner to detect, track, and intercept threats. With a broad portfolio of air and missile defense systems, precision weapons, radars, command and control systems and advanced defense technologies Raytheon Missiles & Defense solutions protect citizens, warfighters and infrastructure in more than fifty countries around the world. www.raytheonmissilesanddefense.com

About Fuse Integration

Fuse, a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, provides communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. Fuse's virtualized network systems, tactical edge virtual network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business headquartered in San Diego with corporate offices in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com

