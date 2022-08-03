Edge Impulse Releases Deployment Support for BrainChip Akida Neuromorphic IP

The tech firms' collaboration augments brain-mimicking Spiking Neural Networks.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Impulse, the leading platform for enabling ML at the edge, and BrainChip, the leading provider of neuromorphic AI IP technology, announced support for deploying Edge Impulse projects on the BrainChip MetaTF platform.

Edge Impulse enables developers to rapidly build enterprise-grade ML algorithms, trained on real sensor data, in a low to no code environment. These trained algorithms can now be quantized, optimized and converted to Spiking Neural Networks (SNN), which are compatible and can be deployed with BrainChip Akida™ devices. This capability is available for new and existing Edge Impulse projects by using the BrainChip MetaTF model deployment block integrated on the platform. This deployment block enables free-tier developers and enterprise developer users to create and validate neuromorphic models for real-world use-cases and deploy on BrainChip Akida development kits.

A reference project targeting image classification is publicly available as an Edge Impulse public project , giving experts a head start with developing algorithms for the next generation of neuromorphic computing. Machine Learning experts will be able to create Akida-compatible models using the Edge Impulse expert mode within the learning block and using the BrainChip MetaTF model deployment block to use Tensorflow based models, and quantize them to complete or mixed low-precision bits, from 1 to 4 bits. It also allows the implementation of quantization-aware training to help retain the performance. Finally, the optimized model can be converted to Akida-based SNN networks and experts will be able to download them to deploy on BrainChip Akida development kits. Experts also see performance metrics, Akida model summary, and configuration data.

"We're extremely delighted to support BrainChip's proliferation of their Akida technology," said Jan Jongboom, CTO at Edge Impulse. "The combination of BrainChip's advanced technology and Edge Impulse's industry-leading developer experience gives users an easy and seamless way for deploying ML at the edge using efficient and essential SNNs algorithms that helps the advancement of solving real-world problems of all types."

Edge Impulse is widely used to rapidly develop, deploy, and maintain ML algorithms across the industry where security, low-power, and remote deployment needs require intelligence at the edge. BrainChip's Akida IP promises to massively increase the processing capability and efficiency of such applications. Edge Impulse continues to improve access to the BrainChip Akida technology and has started to integrate BrainChip's MetaTF Software Development Environment so that those new to ML and Akida can more easily incorporate the benefits of the technology in their projects.

"Being the commercial leader in edge AI on-chip learning and neuromorphic AI IP availability, it is critical for BrainChip to establish our ecosystem with key partnerships and technology leaders such as Edge Impulse," says Anil Mankar, Chief Development Officer at BrainChip. "Working together, both companies are creating an advantage for the ML community. This is only the beginning of how we see our Akida technology expanding into the ecosystem."

About Edge Impulse

Edge Impulse is the leading machine learning platform, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Its technology empowers developers to bring more ML products to market faster and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. The Edge Impulse platform provides powerful automation and low-code capabilities to make it easier to build valuable datasets and develop advanced ML with streaming data. With over 40,000 developers, and partnerships with the top silicon vendors, Edge Impulse offers a seamless integration experience to validate and deploy with confidence across the largest hardware ecosystem. To learn more, visit edgeimpulse.com .

About BrainChip Inc

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at brainchip.com .

