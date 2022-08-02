JOHNSONVILLE PULLS OUT ALL THE STOPS IN SUPPORT OF SUPERHOLE III CHAMPIONSHIP ON AUG. 5

JOHNSONVILLE PULLS OUT ALL THE STOPS IN SUPPORT OF SUPERHOLE III CHAMPIONSHIP ON AUG. 5

The American Cornhole League Sponsor Delivers Sausage-Packed Fun Surrounding Tournament

ROCK HILL, S.C., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnsonville, the official sponsor of the American Cornhole League (ACL), announced today its fan-engagement plans for SuperHole III, including a new collection of limited-edition advertisement spots that will run in broadcast and digital, an impressive roster of air-mailing sausage ambassadors like Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and Jennie Finch, a cornhole watch-party Pinterest board and hilarious sausage-centric swag.

Johnsonville (PRNewswire)

"There is no doubt that this year's SuperHole event will be the must-see event of year," said Jamie Schmelzer, senior director of strategic growth at Johnsonville. "Being a CPG brand, we're fully aware that American consumers inescapably link the Big Game with great advertising, creative recipes, top entertainment, media moments and watch parties."

Schmelzer said Johnsonville has a terrific partnership with the ACL and the first two years of its pro-am versions of cornhole competitions (SuperHole) have become so popular with more celebrities and athletes playing and fans engaging. "So, while the ACL produces their own version of the Big Game, we thought there should be some fun, sausage-y elements to enhance SuperHole weekend. The ACL team agreed, and we've had a blast putting this together. The fans should get a kick out of how we've spiced up the line-up to make it bigger and better than ever – from parodying some nostalgic ad spots to this crazy sausage-tunnel for all the players to run through – it's going to be a lot of fun!"

With a laundry list of sizzling entertainment planned for the two live SuperHole broadcasts on ESPN2, Johnsonville and the ACL will leave viewers with just one question on the big day – why isn't this a primetime broadcast all year!?. Sausage fans will rejoice as "John. Son. Ville" makes its debut, the ACL creates their first-ever SuperHole ad and cornhole legends are born as athletes look to serve up and cement their sausage-tunnel runs in history and claim the first-ever WS Moore SuperHole Trophy*, presented by Johnsonville.

The ACL SuperHole III will be broadcast live on ESPN2: The Ocho this Friday, August 5 with the quarterfinals airing from 4 – 5 p.m. EST and finals from 8 – 9 p.m. EST. First-time viewers and cornhole enthusiasts are encouraged to tune-in and serve up Johnsonville sausage in their watch-party spreads to celebrate what will be the biggest SuperHole event to date.

The complete line-up of Johnsonville experiences for SuperHole III includes:

Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson will host his watch party live from his Instagram account, during ESPN's " Ocho Day " on Aug. 5

Johnsonville parody spots:

ACL's first SuperHole ad

Sausage tunnel runs: Watch the 16 SuperHole and ACL players take the court in style

Rapper and entertainer Flavor Flav will emcee both SuperHole broadcasts

The Johnsonville SuperHole Halftime Show will feature a live performance from singer-writer Ben Rector

Cornhole audience members will don one-of-a-kind HoleHead hats and Johnsonville grill hats

Presentation of the first-ever WS Moore SuperHole trophy to the SuperHole champions

The SuperHole Championship lineup includes:

Retired NFL quarterback Doug Flutie and Matt Guy

Retired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and Jay Rubin

Actor Mike "Th e Situation" Sorrentino and Jacob Trzcienski

UFC competitor Chris Weidman and Jimmy McGuffin

University of S Carolina women's head coach Dawn Staley and Mark Richards

Singer/Songwriter Ben Rector and Jimmy Youmans

Retired NFL running back Terry Kirby and Rosie Streker

ESPN Broadcaster Marty Smith and Ryan Smith

To learn more about Johnsonville, visit www.Johnsonville.com or follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

About Johnsonville , LLC

Wisconsin-based Johnsonville is the No. 1 national sausage brand, selling and serving more than 70 different varieties of sausage across 45+ countries and in more than 140 U.S. professional, semi-pro and college sports stadiums. Founded in 1945 by the late Ralph F. and Alice Stayer, Johnsonville remains a family-owned company of obsessed sausage-makers that employs and develops approximately 3,000 members globally. For more information about Johnsonville, please visit Johnsonville.com or join us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

* The WS Moore SuperHole Trophy was named in honor of the American Cornhole League (ACL) commissioner and founder, William Stacey Moore. Moore is also the pioneer credited for evolving a fun tailgating game into a professional sport, and created the SuperHole competition to integrate other athletes and celebrities with its ACL pros.

Media Contact: Andrea Blythe, (916) 600 - 2527, ablythe@currentglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Johnsonville