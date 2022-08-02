Cloud Music Inc. to Report First Half 2022 Financial Results on August 18

Cloud Music Inc. to Report First Half 2022 Financial Results on August 18

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899 or the "Company"), a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first half of 2022 ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, after the Hong Kong market closes.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 p.m Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, August 18, 2022 (7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Cloud Music Inc. First Half 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI612167dfb6ce495bb2fe61c4ec8d966d

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.music.163.com.

About Cloud Music Inc.

Launched in 2013 by NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899) is a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China. Dedicated to providing an elevated user experience, Cloud Music Inc. provides precise, personalised recommendations, promotes user interaction and creates a strong social community. Its focus on discovering and promoting emerging musicians has made Cloud Music Inc. a destination of choice for exploring new and independent music among music enthusiasts in China. The platform has been recognised as the most popular entertainment app among China's vibrant Generation Z community.

Please see http://ir.music.163.com/ for more information.

Investor Enquiries:

Angela Xu

Cloud Music Inc.

music.ir@service.netease.com

Media Enquiries:

Li Ruohan

NetEase, Inc.

globalpr@service.netease.com

View original content:

SOURCE NetEase Cloud Music