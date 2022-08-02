Blis announce new partnership with Experian across seven markets

Comprehensive cross-channel customer segmentation now integrated into Audience Explorer

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blis , the audience-first platform that doesn't rely on personal data, today announced a new partnership with Experian to integrate socio-demographic data into Blis Audience Explorer across the UK, US, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. Experian Mosaic data will allow Blis' clients to understand the context behind the decisions that consumers make and who are the most valuable customers, to drive awareness, improve retention and increase the share of wallet.

Audience Explorer, Blis' visual and interactive planning and activation tool, is now even richer with Experian's comprehensive, cross-channel Mosaic customer segments. The partnership allows Blis to bring even more robust and precise audiences to life for its major media agency and brand clients globally. By combining Blis' precise location data with Experian Mosaic's deep understanding of audience socio-demographics, decision making and customer value, our clients can access unparalleled, actionable consumer insights. This partnership will help paint a clear and up-to-date consumer picture, so advertisers can easily and effectively target and engage the highest value customers across channels at the right place and time, delivering on campaign objectives.

Experian Mosaic combines millions of pieces of information across Experian proprietary, public and trusted third-party sources. This information is expertly condensed to summary groups and subtypes to help marketers and media planners better target their campaigns. Through this partnership, marketers can now also understand geographic considerations at a deep, granular level and optimise accordingly, to ensure they are capturing the right audience when they are most receptive.

"We're extremely excited to bring Experian Mosaic data into Audience Explorer," said Amy Fox, VP of Product at Blis. "Experian coupled with Blis' already robust data within Audience Explorer means we have unparalleled and actionable consumer insights. With access to an even deeper understanding of customers, our clients can target the right people more easily and at scale, right at their fingertips. I'm really proud to bring yet another powerful dataset into our platform to continue helping media planners continue to reach the right customers in a privacy-first world."

"It is really great to be working with Blis. They are a true innovator in the space and bringing Experian's flagship consumer data into their platform is a big step forward," said Colin Grieves, Managing Director of Marketing Services at Experian. "Our comprehensive socio-demographic data, layered with Blis real-world behavioural lifestyle segments and other rich data sources, will help media planners and other agency stakeholders unlock unique customer insights, easily build the richest audiences possible and make more informed media decisions. We are really looking forward to making this partnership a huge success and expanding even further in the future."

Unlike ID'd solutions, the aggregated and anonymised Experian Mosaic data combined with Blis behavioural lifestyle segments and other rich data sources (including clients' first-party data), enable media planners to build their target audiences based on the most comprehensive cross-channel customer understanding to deliver privacy-first targeting at scale.

About Blis

Blis is the audience-first platform that doesn't rely on personal data. We're an integrated planning and buying platform that delivers scaled, relevant and high-performing audiences, helping the world's largest brands and media agencies achieve their goals.

Over the past 18 years, Blis has built its reputation on delivering award-winning location-powered advertising solutions. In today's consumer-centric landscape, Blis is transforming the role of location data by combining it with a broad range of rich and powerful datasets to give our clients the deepest audience understanding available. Our unique approach to integrated planning and buying provides personalised targeting and performance without reliance on personal data. We serve relevant ads to the highest-value addressable audiences across any channel and deliver our clients' campaign outcomes every time, from brand awareness and engagement through to store/site visits and sales.

Established in the UK in 2004, Blis now operates in more than 40 offices across five continents. Working with the world's largest and most customer-driven companies across all verticals including Unilever, Samsung, McDonald's, HSBC, Mercedes Benz and Peugeot, as well as every major media agency.

To learn more, visit blis.com .

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 20,600 people operating across 43 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

