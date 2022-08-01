Titan International, Inc. Reports Strong Quarterly Financial Performance

Adjusted EBITDA - $82 million
Earnings Per Share - $1.06/share (Adjusted EPS $0.79/share)
Other Quarter Highlights
- Net sales were $573 million, a $134 million (30.6%) YoY increase, the highest quarterly sales since Q2 2013
- Gross margin was 19%
- Free cash flow was $56 million during the second quarter
CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
"The positive momentum we have seen in our business kept on rolling this quarter and when combined with the continuing strong execution of our team, it resulted in excellent financial performance. As indicated by the updated full year 2022 guidance we released in June, we feel good about our business and our end-markets," stated Paul Reitz, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We experienced sales growth of 31% from the second quarter last year and sales grew sequentially 3% from the first quarter to the second quarter. More importantly, our margins were good, and we delivered adjusted EBITDA of $82 million in the second quarter. This performance was buoyed by strong financial performance across all parts of the business as our Titan team keeps running hard like a good, long-distance marathoner.
"Perhaps the most important aspect of our performance is that we are generating significant cash flow and we have strengthened our financial position considerably. We generated $56 million in free cash flow in Q2, and our debt leverage fell below 2 times adjusted EBITDA, with expected further improvements in the second half of the year. The strong financial performance over the past couple years, combined with significant improvements in our balance sheet and solid free cash flow now coming through means we are driving increased shareholder value.
"Nearly everywhere you turn these days you will get hit with noise and our end-markets of Agriculture, Construction and Mining are no exception. However, like everything, you need to spend some time sifting through the noise to get a clear picture as a quick look at the headlines likely does not tell the complete, accurate story. We believe that the complete picture is farmers are going to still make a high level of income in 2022 and they are sitting on strong balance sheets as well. The large Ag equipment fleet is aged with low levels of available used equipment. Demand and order books are in a solid position in Ag and should continue on that path well into the future as supply chain and labor disruptions at OEM's have extended the duration of retail demand, not destroyed it. The overall, bigger picture view is that Ag fundamentals remain in a strong position and we expect the future to remain bright in the sector. This view is also true for our global construction and mining markets, where we continue to see demand holding at a good level through 2022 that should carry to 2023 as public infrastructure spending picks up.
Outlook
"Our expectations for financial performance remain strong and during the second half of the year we anticipate continued top-line and bottom-line expansion relative to prior year performance. Given our performance in Q2 and our current visibility in the second half of the year, we now expect full year sales in 2022 to be $2.2 billion, with an increased adjusted EBITDA target between $240 million and $250 million. Based on this latest outlook, current cash flow expectations have improved accordingly, and we now believe we can deliver an increased level of free cash flow between $90 million and $100 million for the full year. By almost all standards, we expect this year to be the strongest in Titan's history, and we continue to see positive signs for demand to remain robust into 2023."
Results of Operations
Net sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, were $572.9 million, compared to $438.6 million in the comparable quarter of 2021, an increase of 30.6 percent. The net sales increase was across all segments and driven by a variety of factors, most notably healthier market conditions, while there was an unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation of 2.7 percent or $11.9 million, primarily due to the weakening euro currency.
Gross profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $109.7 million, compared to $61.5 million in the comparable prior year period. Gross margin was 19.1 percent of net sales for the quarter, compared to 14.0 percent of net sales in the comparable prior year period. The solid growth in gross profit and margin during the second quarter as compared to the prior year period was across all segments and was driven by the impact of increases in net sales, as described previously, and better overhead absorption in our production facilities. In addition, cost reduction and productivity initiatives continue to be executed across global production facilities.
Selling, general, administrative, research and development (SGARD) expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $36.9 million, compared to $35.1 million for the comparable prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, SGARD was 6.4 percent, compared to 8.0 percent for the comparable prior year period. The increase in SG&A was driven primarily by an increase in variable costs associated with improved operating performance and growth in sales.
Income from operations for the second quarter of 2022 was $69.7 million, or 12.2 percent of net sales, compared to income of $23.7 million, or 5.4 percent of net sales, for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in income from operations was primarily due to the higher sales and improvements in gross profit margins.
Brazilian Tax Credits
In June 2021, the Company's Brazilian subsidiaries received a notice that they had prevailed on an existing legal claim in regard to certain non-income (indirect) taxes that had been previously charged and paid. The matter specifically relates to companies' rights to exclude the state tax on goods circulation (a value-added-tax or VAT equivalent, known in Brazil as "ICMS") from the calculation of certain additional indirect taxes (specifically the program of social integration ("PIS") and contribution for financing of social security ("COFINS")) levied by the Brazilian States on the sale of goods.
During the second quarter of 2022, the Company submitted the related supporting documentation and received the approval from the Brazilian tax authorities for one of its Brazilian subsidiaries. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded $22.5 million within other income in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. The Company also recorded $7.8 million of income tax expense associated with the recognition of these indirect tax credits. The Company excluded the impacts from these tax credits within both adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders and adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of each of these measures can be found at the end of this release. The Company expects to be able to apply the tax credits received to settle the income tax liability that was incurred as a result of the credit. The Company also expects to utilize the majority of the credit against future PIS/COFINS and income tax obligations over the next twelve months.
During the third quarter of 2022, the Company plans to submit the related supporting documentation to the Brazilian tax authorities for its other Brazilian subsidiary. After review by the Brazilian tax authorities, the Company could receive approximately $10 million of additional indirect tax credits to be applied as credits against future PIS/COFINS and income tax obligations. The Company plans to recognize the full benefit of the indirect tax credits, contingent upon successful approval and verification from the Brazilian tax authorities.
Segment Information
Agricultural Segment
(Amounts in thousands)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
% Increase
2022
2021
% Increase
Net sales
$ 318,585
$ 231,504
38 %
$ 628,184
$ 440,263
43 %
Gross profit
61,921
35,291
75 %
109,845
65,080
69 %
Profit margin
19 %
15 %
27 %
17 %
15 %
18 %
Income from operations
44,884
20,789
116 %
75,001
36,072
108 %
During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, net sales increased 38 percent driven by increased market activity through all of our global operations. Volume increased from healthy demand in the global agricultural market, reflective of high farm commodity prices and increased farmer income, the need for replacement of an aging large equipment fleet and the need to replenish equipment inventory levels within the equipment dealer channels.
The increase in gross profit and margin is primarily attributable to the impact of increases in net sales as described previously and cost reduction and productivity initiatives executed across global production facilities. The Company balanced the increases of related raw materials and other inflationary cost impacts with corresponding price increases to protect profitability.
Earthmoving/Construction Segment
(Amounts in thousands)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
% Increase
2022
2021
% Increase
Net sales
$ 210,370
$ 176,715
19 %
$ 411,629
$ 341,522
21 %
Gross profit
36,317
22,328
63 %
67,692
42,070
61 %
Profit margin
17 %
13 %
31 %
16 %
12 %
33 %
Income from operations
22,276
7,462
199 %
38,116
13,037
192 %
During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the 19 percent increase in earthmoving/construction net sales was driven by increased demand across all aspects of the construction and mining markets.
The increase in gross profit and margin was primarily driven by better price and mix of products produced and continued improved production efficiencies stemming from the strong management actions taken to improve profitability for the long-term. The Company balanced the increases related to raw materials and other inflationary cost impacts with corresponding price increases to maintain profitability.
Consumer Segment
(Amounts in thousands)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
% Increase
2022
2021
% Increase
Net sales
$ 43,940
$ 30,420
44 %
$ 89,079
$ 60,372
48 %
Gross profit
11,415
3,851
196 %
18,845
7,585
148 %
Profit margin
26 %
13 %
100 %
21 %
13 %
62 %
Income from operations
9,238
1,881
391 %
14,120
3,548
298 %
During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the 44 percent increase in net sales was driven by increased market activity, similar to agriculture and construction markets, with growth coming from product growth initiatives. A portion of the increase in demand related to specialty products in the United States, primarily custom mixing of rubber stock to third parties.
The increase in gross profit and margin was due primarily to sales growth, increased price/product mix and the positive impact of sales volume increase on overhead absorption. Margins related to the growth initiatives in specialty products in the United States are stronger than the average margins for other products in the segment.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA was $82.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $37.4 million in the comparable prior year period. The Company utilizes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, as a means to measure its operating performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this release.
Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was income of $50.2 million, equal to income of $0.80 per basic share and $0.79 per diluted share, compared to income of $14.0 million, equal to income of $0.23 per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. The Company utilizes adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as a means to measure its operating performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders and adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders can be found at the end of this release.
Financial Condition
The Company ended the second quarter of 2022 with total cash and cash equivalents of $116.7 million, compared to $98.1 million at December 31, 2021. Long-term debt at June 30, 2022, was $441.1 million, compared to $452.5 million at December 31, 2021. Short-term debt was $44.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $32.5 million at December 31, 2021. Net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) was $368.5 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $386.8 million at December 31, 2021.
Net cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2022 was $48.9 million, compared to net cash used by operations of $17.5 million for the comparable prior year period. Capital expenditures were $19.5 million for the first six months of 2022, compared to $14.6 million for the comparable prior year period. Capital expenditures during the first six months of 2022 and 2021 represent equipment replacement and improvements, along with new tools, dies and molds related to new product development, as the Company seeks to enhance the Company's manufacturing capabilities and drive productivity gains.
Titan International, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Amounts in thousands, except per share data
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$ 572,895
$ 438,639
$ 1,128,892
$ 842,157
Cost of sales
463,242
377,169
932,510
727,422
Gross profit
109,653
61,470
196,382
114,735
Selling, general and administrative expenses
34,669
32,566
70,896
66,594
Research and development expenses
2,238
2,528
5,158
5,081
Royalty expense
3,045
2,657
5,919
5,110
Income from operations
69,701
23,719
114,409
37,950
Interest expense
(7,707)
(8,598)
(15,614)
(16,121)
Loss on senior note repurchase
—
(16,020)
—
(16,020)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
2,234
(768)
7,551
8,709
Other income
23,694
1,232
14,835
864
Income (loss) before income taxes
87,922
(435)
121,181
15,382
Provision for income taxes
19,001
1,991
27,682
4,585
Net income (loss)
68,921
(2,426)
93,499
10,797
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,750
347
2,406
(4)
Net income (loss) attributable to Titan and applicable to common shareholders
$ 67,171
$ (2,773)
$ 91,093
$ 10,801
Income (loss) per common share:
Basic
$ 1.07
$ (0.04)
$ 1.44
$ 0.18
Diluted
$ 1.06
$ (0.04)
$ 1.43
$ 0.17
Average common shares and equivalents outstanding:
Basic
62,671
61,717
63,262
61,592
Diluted
63,221
61,717
63,773
62,480
Titan International, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Amounts in thousands, except share data
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 116,703
$ 98,108
Accounts receivable, net
299,070
255,180
Inventories
422,764
392,615
Prepaid and other current assets
90,844
67,401
Total current assets
929,381
813,304
Property, plant and equipment, net
296,832
301,109
Operating lease assets
11,845
20,945
Deferred income taxes
16,395
16,831
Other long-term assets
34,731
30,496
Total assets
$ 1,289,184
$ 1,182,685
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Short-term debt
$ 44,059
$ 32,500
Accounts payable
284,802
278,099
Other current liabilities
168,398
140,214
Total current liabilities
497,259
450,813
Long-term debt
441,121
452,451
Deferred income taxes
4,892
3,978
Other long-term liabilities
40,242
48,271
Total liabilities
983,514
955,513
Equity
Titan shareholders' equity
Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized, 66,525,269 issued at June 30, 2022 and 66,492,660 at December 31, 2021)
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
562,774
562,340
Retained earnings (deficit)
5,654
(85,439)
Treasury stock (at cost, 3,750,492 shares at June 30, 2022 and 80,876 shares at December 31, 2021)
(23,848)
(1,121)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(245,235)
(246,480)
Total Titan shareholders' equity
299,345
229,300
Noncontrolling interests
6,325
(2,128)
Total equity
305,670
227,172
Total liabilities and equity
$ 1,289,184
$ 1,182,685
Titan International, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
All amounts in thousands
Six months ended June 30,
Cash flows from operating activities:
2022
2021
Net income
$ 93,499
$ 10,797
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
22,245
24,918
Loss on sale of Australian wheel business
10,890
—
Deferred income tax (benefit) provision
(292)
198
Income on Brazilian indirect tax credits
(22,450)
—
Gain on fixed asset and investment sale
(182)
(485)
Loss on senior note repurchase
—
16,020
Stock-based compensation
1,944
1,380
Issuance of stock under 401(k) plan
763
681
Foreign currency gain
(4,314)
(9,665)
(Increase) decrease in assets:
Accounts receivable
(49,527)
(72,765)
Inventories
(38,884)
(53,080)
Prepaid and other current assets
(1,817)
(10,350)
Other assets
(5,044)
3,154
Increase (decrease) in liabilities:
Accounts payable
7,480
71,051
Other current liabilities
32,162
7,993
Other liabilities
2,445
(7,334)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
48,918
(17,487)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(19,464)
(14,637)
Proceeds from the sale of the Australian wheel business
9,293
—
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
297
749
Net cash used for investing activities
(9,874)
(13,888)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings
89,015
459,929
Repurchase of senior secured notes
—
(413,000)
Payment on debt
(86,004)
(34,040)
Repurchase of common stock
(25,000)
—
Other financing activities
(628)
(2,040)
Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities
(22,617)
10,849
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
2,168
(1,101)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
18,595
(21,627)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
98,108
117,431
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 116,703
$ 95,804
Supplemental information:
Interest paid
$ 16,027
$ 16,422
Income taxes paid, net of refunds received
$ 8,813
$ 7,101
Titan International, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
Amounts in thousands, except earnings per share data
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These supplemental schedules provide a quantitative reconciliation between each of adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Titan, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net sales on a constant currency basis, and net debt, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP.
We present adjusted net income attributable to Titan, adjusted earnings per common share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net sales on a constant currency basis, and net debt, as we believe that they assist investors with analyzing our business results. In addition, management reviews each of these non-GAAP financial measures in order to evaluate the financial performance of each of our segments, as well as the Company's performance as a whole. We believe that the presentation of these non‑GAAP financial measures will permit investors to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as management.
Adjusted net income attributable to Titan, adjusted earnings per common share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net sales on a constant currency basis, and net debt should be considered supplemental to, not a substitute for, the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. One should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for our results reported under GAAP. These measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our businesses as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures may be calculated differently than non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. We attempt to compensate for these limitations by analyzing results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis, prominently disclosing GAAP results and providing reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results.
The table below provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to Titan to net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss) attributable to Titan and applicable to common shareholders
$ 67,171
$ (2,773)
$ 91,093
$ 10,801
Adjustments:
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(2,234)
768
(7,551)
(8,709)
Loss on sale of Australian wheel business
—
—
10,890
—
Proceeds from government grant
—
—
(1,324)
—
Loss on senior note repurchase
—
16,020
—
16,020
Income on Brazilian indirect tax credits, net
(14,713)
—
(14,713)
—
Adjusted net income attributable to Titan and applicable to common shareholders
$ 50,224
$ 14,015
$ 78,395
$ 18,112
Adjusted earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 0.80
$ 0.23
$ 1.24
$ 0.29
Diluted
$ 0.79
$ 0.22
$ 1.23
$ 0.29
Average common shares and equivalents outstanding:
Basic
62,671
61,717
63,262
61,592
Diluted
63,221
62,568
63,773
62,480
The table below provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$ 68,921
$ (2,426)
$ 93,499
$ 10,797
Adjustments:
Provision for income taxes
19,001
1,991
27,682
4,585
Interest expense, excluding interest income
8,016
8,701
15,964
16,110
Depreciation and amortization
10,897
12,358
22,245
24,918
EBITDA
$ 106,835
$ 20,624
$ 159,390
$ 56,410
Adjustments:
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(2,234)
768
(7,551)
(8,709)
Loss on sale of Australian wheel business
—
—
10,890
—
Proceeds from government grant
—
—
(1,324)
—
Loss on senior note repurchase
—
16,020
—
16,020
Income on Brazilian indirect tax credits
(22,450)
—
(22,450)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 82,151
$ 37,412
$ 138,955
$ 63,721
The table below sets forth, for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the impact to net sales of currency translation (constant currency) by geography (in thousands, except percentages):
Three Months Ended June 30,
Change due to currency
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
% Change
$
%
Constant Currency
United States
$ 292,878
$ 199,205
47.0 %
$ —
— %
$ 292,878
Europe / CIS
148,827
121,346
22.6 %
(11,462)
(9.4) %
160,289
Latin America
112,732
78,928
42.8 %
5,983
7.6 %
106,749
Other International
18,458
39,160
(52.9) %
(6,372)
(16.3) %
24,830
$ 572,895
$ 438,639
30.6 %
$ (11,851)
(2.7) %
$ 584,746
Six Months Ended June 30,
Change due to currency
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
% Change
$
%
Constant Currency
United States
$ 569,933
$ 385,610
47.8 %
$ —
— %
$ 569,933
Europe / CIS
293,996
233,508
25.9 %
(24,169)
(10.4) %
318,165
Latin America
211,730
145,071
45.9 %
9,118
6.3 %
202,612
Other International
53,233
77,968
(31.7) %
(14,451)
(18.5) %
67,684
$ 1,128,892
$ 842,157
34.0 %
$ (29,502)
(3.5) %
$ 1,158,394
The table below provides a reconciliation of net debt, which is a non-GAAP financial measure:
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Long-term debt
$ 441,121
$ 452,451
$ 452,730
Short-term debt
44,059
32,500
34,296
Total debt
$ 485,180
$ 484,951
$ 487,026
Cash and cash equivalents
116,703
98,108
95,804
Net debt
$ 368,477
$ 386,843
$ 391,222
