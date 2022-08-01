InventHelp Client Creates a Device to Assist with Opening Produce and Grocery Bags (SCO-209)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is a device that would ease the task of opening produce/grocery bags. This product would eliminate licking fingers to open bags easier, which is extremely unsanitary" said inventor from Stockton, CA "I was at the grocery store, stressing out over opening produce bags, without liking my fingers due to COVID-19 so I invited E Z Bag."

Invention would contribute to a more enjoyable and more sanitary shopping experience. Could be easily refilled when needed. This device would help to reduce the spread of germs, bacteria, and potential viruses, such as COVID-19. Its lightweight and compact design could be easily attached to a key chain, purse, lanyard, etc.

The original design was submitted to the California sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

