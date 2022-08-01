INTERNATIONAL HAZMAT SUMMIT TO TAKE PLACE IN NEW ORLEANS

Celebrate CHEMTREC's 50th Anniversary and Network with Industry Leaders

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEMTREC's International Hazmat Summit will take place from September 12-14, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and will be honoring the past, present and future of the hazmat industry.

Registration for the 2022 CHEMTREC International Hazmat Summit is open! The biennial event will provide a one-of-a-kind forum for all interested parties involved in the safe transportation, handling, and use of hazardous materials, including shippers, carriers, and emergency and spill clean-up responders. (PRNewswire)

Learn about the key hazmat topics of today and trends of tomorrow at the CHEMTREC Summit from September 12-14, 2022!

The event will provide a one-of-a-kind forum for all interested parties involved in the safe transportation, handling, and use of hazardous materials, including shippers, carriers, and emergency and spill clean-up responders. Including both technical and professional development content, the 3-day Summit will be the premier destination to discuss the key topics of today and the trends of tomorrow.

"CHEMTREC is proud to have served the chemical industry and emergency response community for over fifty years," explained Bruce Samuelsen, CHEMTREC Chief Executive. "This year's Summit program will honor fifty years of improving the dangerous goods industry through safety and innovation," he continued.

The program consists of two keynote speakers, Derek Daly, Hall of Fame Race Car Driver and Network Television Analyst, and Scott Whelchel, Chief Security Officer & Global Director for Emergency Services and Security (ES&S) for Dow, Inc.

Daly will walk through the structure and framework of extraordinary teams who operate safely, on the edges of what might be possible. Attendees will learn how Daly's sport transitioned from a disconnected "hand-off" sport, to one of accountability, concern, and awareness of the big picture.

Following Daly, Whelchel will share his experiences during the early days of the COVID 19 Pandemic while leading Dow's crisis management system efforts to maintain operations globally and keeping all employees and contractors safe and secure.

The program consists of over 40 presentations from a variety of topics including:

Incident Response and Prevention

A Carrier's Perspective

Emerging Issues and Technology

Government Affairs

Crisis Management

Lithium Ion Battery Emergency Response and Safety Workshop

"Attendees will have access to specialized sessions where they will learn practices that can save their company time, money, and most importantly, keep everyone safe," said Samuelsen.

There are many networking opportunities built into the three days of the Summit, including extended breaks between sessions and daily networking breakfasts and lunches. There is also a networking reception that presents the ideal place to meet peers and build new relationships.

Registration also allows full access to all sessions, breakfast each morning, lunch each day, and the networking reception. CHEMTREC customers receive a discounted registration rate.

Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with the New Orleans Hazmat Team, who will be on site with their state-of-the-art hazmat truck.

The CHEMTREC Summit is approved for 20 IHMM certification maintenance points towards recertification.

Visit the Summit website to register and to view highlights from the 2019 event. Have questions about the Summit? Contact CHEMTREC's team at summit@chemtrec.com.

https://www.chemtrec.com

CHEMTREC®, originally called the Chemical Transportation Emergency Center, was established by The Manufacturing Chemists' Association (now the American Chemistry Council, Inc.) on September 5, 1971. For the past 50 years, CHEMTREC's world-leading call center has operated on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week, providing emergency response information wherever hazardous materials are manufactured, stored, transported, or used. With the right procedures and protocols in place, and by doing what's right quickly and effectively, CHEMTREC helps protect people, minimize environmental impacts, and preserve the assets and reputations of its customers.

Operating globally, CHEMTREC has offices in major regions and on-the-ground knowledge of local regulations, understanding of local nuances, and appreciation of cultural sensitivities. CHEMTREC offers a suite of services including emergency response, SDS management and authoring, hazardous materials training, crisis management, lithium battery compliance, and incident reporting. CHEMTREC is proud to have contributed to the practice of safe handling and transportation of hazardous materials for the past 50 years and looks forward to serving the chemical industry for another 50 years (and beyond).

