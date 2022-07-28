PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) and (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces the results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM"), that was held today, at Partner's offices in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel.

The AGM resolutions with respect to the items set forth in the Company's proxy statement, dated June 22, 2022 and in the Complementary Notice, dated July 14, 2022, that were sent in connection with the AGM (the "Proxy Statement"), were as follows:

(1) Approval of the re-appointment of Kesselman & Kesselman, independent certified public accountants in Israel and a member of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited group, as the Company's independent auditor for the period ending at the close of the next annual general meeting, and to authorize the Board of Directors to approve, following the approval of the Audit Committee, the remuneration of the independent auditors, in accordance with the volume and nature of their services;

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

(2) Discussion of the auditor's remuneration for the year ended December 31, 2021, as determined by the Audit Committee and by the Board of Directors, and the report of the Board of Directors with respect to the remuneration paid to the auditor and its affiliates for the year ended December 31, 2021;

No vote was required in connection with discussion of this item.

(3) Discussion of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the report of the Board of Directors for such period;

No vote was required in connection with discussion of this item.

(4) Approval of the re-election and appointment of the following five (5) directors to serve as directors on the Company's Board of Directors until the close of the next annual general meeting: Ms. Anat Cohen-Specht, Mr. Gideon Kadusi, Mr. Shlomo Rodav, Mr. Doron Steiger and Mr. Shlomo Zohar;

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

(5) Approval of the compensation terms of Mr. Shlomo Rodav and Mr. Doron Steiger as directors, including the grant of Indemnification and Release Letters;

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

(6) Approval of the terms of office and employment of the CEO of the Company, Mr. Avi Gabbay including a special bonus for the year 2022 and the grant of an Indemnification and Release Letter, but excluding the annual cash bonus and equity incentive.

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

For further information concerning the resolutions, please refer to the Proxy Statement at: https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1360402/2/0 or the report on Form 6-K at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001096691/000117891322002657/zk2228131.htm

