NEW JERSEY'S RESORTS CASINO TEAMS UP WITH SLOT SQUAD TO CREATE EXCLUSIVE IMMERSIVE CASINO EXPERIENCE

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts Digital Gaming (RDG), has signed a pioneering deal with casino influencer team the Slot Squad to create a unique online experience for their customers.

In a first-of-its kind partnership, the Slot Squad joins Resorts Live, a proprietary platform developed by RDG to showcase online casino games and content. Customers can play along and interact with the Slot Squad directly through RDG's exclusive platform live.resortscasino.com.

Resorts Live is also developing in-person live streams at the famous Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ that will feature the Slot Squad in their inaugural broadcasts later this summer. The idea is to bring all the excitement of being inside a casino straight to a user's device, creating a one-of-a-kind user experience.

Ed Andrewes, CEO of Resorts Digital Gaming, said "When we opened in 1978, Resorts was the first casino hotel in Atlantic City, and the first legal casino in the United States, outside of Nevada."

"Since then, we have always aimed to create innovative ways for our customers to enjoy slots and table games – including the launch of our online casino at resortscasino.com. We are excited to bring on the Slot Squad to introduce a wider online audience to our digital platform, and we are delighted to partner with them to create an immersive online experience for our customers."

The Slot Squad was brought to life in January 2020 with the aim to create casino content specific to the US. Founder David Copeland said: "the Slot Squad has gained notoriety for their live Twitch streaming of online slots and table games, along with their vlogs of land based casinos across the USA."

"This partnership is just the beginning. As we grow together, we look to immerse online casino players into the amazing atmosphere of the original Resorts Casino through a variety of unique initiatives. It's going to bridge the gap between online players and in person experiences, and we're excited to be working with Resorts to make it happen."

You can visit Resorts Live at https://live.resortscasino.com, Resorts Digital Gaming at https://www.resortscasino.com/ or The Slot Squad at www.slotsquad.tv to find out more.

View original content:

SOURCE The Slot Squad