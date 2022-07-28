LandSouth Breaks Ground on Waterleaf at Salt Creek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor, has broken ground and started construction on Waterleaf at Salt Creek, an upscale multifamily development in Savannah, GA. The project is part of the Berwick master planned community along US Highway 17.

The developer for Waterleaf at Salt Creek is Graycliff Capital. Waterleaf at Salt Creek is scheduled for completion in Spring 2024.

"Savannah is a beautiful area that continues to grow and attract new residents," shared James Pyle, LandSouth President and CEO. "LandSouth is thrilled to work with Graycliff Capital on Waterleaf at Salt Creek to bring high-end, luxury multifamily living to the Savannah area."

Robert Kovacs will serve as the LandSouth project manager for Waterleaf at Salt Creek. Matt Wellman is the superintendent for the project. SGA Narmour Wright Design is the architecture firm for Waterleaf at Salt Creek.

Waterleaf at Salt Creek will be a garden-style development and will have 14 buildings, with a mixture of one, two, three, and four stories. Two buildings will have elevators, and the development will have a total of 252 units. Residents will be able to choose from ten different floor plans, ranging from one to three bedrooms. The units range from 833 square feet to 1,624 square feet. Waterleaf at Salt Creek will also offer several amenities to future residents, including a 5,748 square-foot clubhouse, a pool with a cabana, carwash, and dog wash areas. Waterleaf at Salt Creek is close to downtown Savannah, as well as Forsyth Park, Wormslow historic site, the Savannah Ogeechee Museum, Hunter Army Field, and Old Fort Jackson.

"We're excited to get started on Waterleaf at Salt Creek," stated Robert Kovacs, the LandSouth project manager. "This new development will offer the best that LandSouth and Graycliff Capital provides in luxury, multifamily living to the fast-growing Savannah area."

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Waterleaf at Salt Creek. Service components work together to provide seamless delivery through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best–in–class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 25,000 multifamily units. For more information, call LandSouth's Kaley Robinson, (904) 760-3188, or visit www.landsouth.com.

View original content:

SOURCE LandSouth Construction