FIRST RESOURCE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD QUARTERLY RESULTS; SECOND QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME GREW 31% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR

Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

EXTON, Pa., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB) announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

First Resource Bank is proud to be a community bank that believes in providing exceptional...
First Resource Bank is proud to be a community bank that believes in providing exceptional service, managing your banking needs responsibly, and treating you with respect. We are committed to supporting our surrounding towns and neighborhoods. At First Resource Bank, our driving goal is to be your first resource when you want to save, invest or manage your hard-earned dollars, or when you need a lending partner to help you achieve a personal or business goal. (PRNewsFoto/First Resource Bank)(PRNewswire)

Glenn B. Marshall, CEO, stated, "This year has had a very strong start with record quarterly results in the past two quarters. Strong Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan income in the prior year was fully replaced by organic loan income. It was a huge hurdle to grow year-to-date revenues in 2022 as compared to 2021 without that PPP income and our team not only met that goal, but they exceeded it."

Highlights for the second quarter of 2022 included:

  • Net income of $1.4 million, exceeding the prior year second quarter by 31%
  • Total interest expense declined 19% over the prior year second quarter
  • Included in the list of 200 top-performing publicly traded banks with assets less than $2 billion published annually by American Banker, based on 2021 results
  • Named the Best Community Bank and Best Commercial Bank on the Main Line by readers of Main Line Today
  • Named a "Best Places to Work" company by the Philadelphia Business Journal
  • Successfully formed a bank holding company, First Resource Bancorp, Inc., to own First Resource Bank as a wholly owned subsidiary

President and Chief Financial Officer, Lauren C. Ranalli, stated, "The significant accomplishments the Bank experienced in the second quarter is a reflection of long-term planning that was carefully executed. The formation of First Resource Bancorp, Inc. had been a topic of discussion for many years and we are thrilled to have brought this plan to fruition as it greatly enhances our capital options in the future. This success was only amplified by learning that we were once again named a Best Places to Work company. We focus just as hard on providing an engaging, fun and inclusive work environment as we do on producing strong financial results. Knowing that our employees value our efforts means everything. We truly believe that happy employees translate into happy customers."

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $1.4 million, or $0.47 per common share, which compares to $1.3 million, or $0.45 per common share, for the previous quarter and $1.1 million, or $0.36 per common share, for the second quarter of the prior year. Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") was 1.19% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 0.94% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") was 15.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 12.85% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Total interest income increased $215 thousand, or 5%, from $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 to $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. This increase was driven by a 3% organic growth in loans, excluding PPP loans, coupled with an increased rate environment, partially offset by lower fees recognized as interest income in association with PPP loan forgiveness during the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the prior quarter. The Bank recognized $160 thousand of PPP fees in the first quarter of 2022 and $8 thousand in the second quarter of 2022, which represents both the amortization of PPP fees for loans based on the original maturity schedule and the balance of PPP fees recognized when the loans were forgiven by the Small Business Administration. PPP fees have been fully recognized as of June 30, 2022.

Total interest income was $4.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022. A nominal $2 thousand decrease in total interest income year-over year was the result a decrease in yield in loans due to a reduction of PPP fees recognized, offset by increased volume of loans and investments. Traditional loan growth year-over-year is 17% when excluding PPP loans for both periods. The Bank recognized $614 thousand in PPP fees in the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $8 thousand in the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Total interest expense increased 1% when comparing the second quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2022. This increase was the result of a 4 basis point increase in rate on money market accounts, offset by reductions in the average balances of time deposits and FHLB borrowings, quarter over quarter.

Total interest expense decreased 19% from $678 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to $551 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The majority of this decreased expense was related to a 14 basis point decline in the cost as well as a lower volume of time deposits, year over year. Interest expense on FHLB borrowings decreased 56% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 due to FHLB advance prepayments completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net interest income was $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $4.0 million for the previous quarter, a $209 thousand, or 5%, increase. The net interest margin increased 11 basis points from 3.62% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 to 3.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The overall yield on interest earning assets increased 10 basis points during the second quarter primarily due to an increase in loan balances and a decrease in low yielding cash and investments maintained on the balance sheet. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 1 basis point during the second quarter to 0.56%, with the majority of that increase attributed to higher cost money market accounts. The total cost of deposits remained unchanged at 0.40% quarter over quarter.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $8.2 million, a 7% improvement over net interest income of $7.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. This growth was driven by a 2% increase in loan interest income, a 51% decrease in borrowings interest expense and an 18% decrease in deposit interest expense.

The provision for loan losses decreased from $22 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to $19 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The provision for loan losses decreased from $270 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021, to $19 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Marshall stated, "Significant one-time recoveries of $269 thousand on two charge-offs that date back to 2019 and prior have provided a measurable benefit in the first half of 2022. These recovered funds were available to cover reserve requirements for the majority of our new loans produced in 2022 thereby reducing our normal provision for loan loss expense. Credit quality has remained strong."

The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.87% at June 30, 2022, as compared to 0.86% at December 31, 2021 and 0.87% at June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.87% at June 30, 2022, 0.86% at December 31, 2021, 0.93% at June 30, 2021. Non-performing assets consisted of non-performing loans of $244 thousand at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.05% at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $266 thousand, as compared to $383 thousand for the previous quarter and $181 thousand for the second quarter of the prior year. Swap referral fee income received in the second quarter of 2022 was $85 thousand, as compared to $102 thousand in the first quarter of 2022 and zero in the second quarter of 2021. Gain on sale of SBA loans was zero in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $94 thousand in the first quarter of 2022 and zero in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $649 thousand as compared to $359 thousand for the same period in the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $187 thousand was received in the first six months of 2022 as compared to none in the first six months of 2021. Gain on sale of SBA loans was $94 thousand for the first six months of 2022 as compared to none in the first six months of 2021.

Non-interest expense increased $23 thousand, or 1%, in the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the prior quarter. Increases in salaries and employee benefits, professional fees and other expenses were partially offset by a decrease in occupancy and equipment. Non-interest expense increased $43 thousand, or 2%, when comparing the second quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily attributed to higher salaries and benefits, professional fees, and other costs, partially offset by lower occupancy and equipment and data processing costs. Non-interest expenses to average assets were 2.32% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to 2.35% for the previous quarter and 2.36% for the second quarter of the prior year.

Deposits grew a net $3.2 million, or 1%, from $412.5 million at March 31, 2022 to $415.7 million at June 30, 2022. During the second quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased $1.4 million, or 1%, from $116.9 million at March 31, 2022 to $118.3 million at June 30, 2022. Interest-bearing checking balances increased $1.6 million, or 4%, from $39.7 million at March 31, 2022 to $41.3 million at June 30, 2022. Money market deposits increased $1.5 million, or 1%, from $188.1 million at March 31, 2022 to $189.6 million at June 30, 2022. Certificates of deposit decreased $1.3 million, or 2%, from $67.9 million at March 31, 2022 to $66.5 million at June 30, 2022. Between June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, total deposits grew 5%, with strong checking and money market growth partially offset by a decline in non-interest bearing deposits and certificates of deposit.

Ranalli noted, "Deposit rates have started to feel some upward pressure due to the Federal Reserve's current aggressive rate hike plan. We continue to focus on growing checking deposits and will manage the deposit cost of funds as much as possible."

The loan portfolio grew $13.1 million during the second quarter from $405.5 million at March 31, 2022 to $418.7 million at June 30, 2022. Excluding PPP loan activity, the loan portfolio increased $13.3 million, or 3%, from $405.3 million at March 31, 2022 to $418.6 million at June 30, 2022, with strong growth in commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans and consumer loans partially offset by a decline in construction loans.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:



June 30,

2022

Dec. 31,

2021

June 30,

2021








Commercial real estate

$

344,077,132

$

312,736,636

$

277,919,949

Commercial construction


23,651,993


22,167,820


30,724,320

Commercial business


36,531,634


39,273,664


56,477,796

Consumer


14,400,492


14,052,015


15,644,478








Total loans

$

418,661,251

$

388,230,135

$

380,766,543

Total stockholder's equity increased $1.1 million, or 3%, from $36.3 million at March 31, 2022 to $37.4 million at June 30, 2022, primarily due to net income generated, partially offset by a decline in the unrealized gain/loss position of the investment portfolio. During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, book value per share grew 35 cents, or 3%, to $12.75.

Selected Financial Data:

Balance Sheets (unaudited)



June 30,
2022

December 31,
2021






Cash and due from banks

$

20,970,079

$

10,545,913

Time deposits at other banks


100,000


100,000

Investments


21,417,862


53,419,674

Loans


418,661,251


388,230,135

Allowance for loan losses


(3,635,433)


(3,322,979)

Premises & equipment


7,981,164


8,075,525

Other assets


11,878,405


12,016,270






Total assets

$

477,373,328

$

469,064,538






Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

118,252,025

$

113,175,651

Interest-bearing checking


41,273,376


31,251,216

Money market


189,608,095


184,581,051

Time deposits


66,527,561


70,978,824

  Total deposits


415,661,057


399,986,742

Short term borrowings


6,250,000


9,000,000

Long term borrowings


9,530,000


15,280,000

Subordinated debt


5,959,391


5,953,144

Other liabilities


2,579,517


3,293,450






Total liabilities


439,979,965


433,513,336






Common stock


2,932,440


2,928,166

Surplus


18,110,322


18,067,622

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income


(848,201)


69,182

Retained earnings


17,198,802


14,486,232






Total stockholders' equity


37,393,363


35,551,202






Total Liabilities &

     Stockholders' Equity

$

477,373,328

$

469,064,538

Performance Statistics (unaudited)


Qtr Ended

June 30,

2022

Qtr Ended

Mar. 31,

2022

Qtr Ended

Dec. 31,

2021

Qtr Ended

Sept. 30,

2021

Qtr Ended

June 30,

2021







Net interest margin

3.73 %

3.62 %

3.40 %

3.67 %

3.77 %







Nonperforming loans/

   Total loans

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.00 %

0.03 %

0.04 %







Nonperforming assets/

   Total assets

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.00 %

0.02 %

0.04 %







Allowance for loan losses/

   Total loans

0.87%**

0.89%**

0.86%**

0.86%**

0.87%**







Average loans/Average

   assets

88.0 %

85.2 %

80.0 %

82.8 %

86.4 %







Non-interest expenses*/

   Average assets

2.32 %

2.35 %

2.43 %

2.27 %

2.36 %







Efficiency ratio

60.6 %

61.3 %

70.8 %

61.5 %

62.5 %







Earnings per share – basic

   and diluted***

$0.47

$0.45

$0.32

$0.44

$0.36







Book value per share***

$12.75

$12.40

$12.14

$11.86

$11.42







Total shares outstanding***

2,932,440

2,930,134

2,928,166

2,925,874

2,923,777







Weighted average shares outstanding***

2,931,285

2,929,243

2,927,008

2,924,797

2,922,612


*  Annualized

** Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses/total loans was 0.87% at June 30, 2022, 0.89% at March 31, 2022, 0.86% at December 31, 2021, 0.88% at September 30, 2021, and 0.93% at June 30, 2021.

*** Per share data for prior periods was restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid in May 2021.

Income Statements (unaudited)



Qtr. Ended

June 30,

2022

Qtr. Ended

Mar. 31,

2022

Qtr. Ended

Dec. 31,

2021

Qtr. Ended

Sept. 30,

2021

Qtr. Ended

June 30,

2021












INTEREST INCOME











Loans, including fees

$

4,597,848

$

4,401,051

$

4,426,009

$

4,566,386

$

4,641,636

Securities


115,791


112,463


98,387


89,968


94,794

Other


26,483


11,699


19,496


15,790


5,775

 Total interest income


4,740,122


4,525,213


4,543,892


4,672,144


4,742,205












INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits


412,378


394,432


414,096


424,240


481,151

Borrowings


45,690


58,137


96,950


105,289


104,145

Subordinated debt


93,125


93,123


93,124


93,124


93,123

 Total interest expense


551,193


545,692


604,170


622,653


678,419












Net interest income


4,188,929


3,979,521


3,939,722


4,049,491


4,063,786












Provision for loan losses


19,150


21,560


59,554


6,834


270,453












Net interest income after provision for loan losses


4,169,779


3,957,961


3,880,168


4,042,657


3,793,333












NON-INTEREST INCOME











BOLI income


47,100


46,591


47,390


47,555


47,505

Referral fee income


84,725


101,974


-


-


-

Gain on sale of SBA loans


-


94,392


-


-


-

Other


134,583


139,833


132,942


131,449


133,708

 Total non-interest income


266,408


382,790


180,332


179,004


181,213












NON-INTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries & benefits


1,643,403


1,628,813


1,584,108


1,559,849


1,592,369

Occupancy & equipment


233,866


253,088


247,547


253,349


255,537

Professional fees


151,939


130,894


139,071


104,768


98,035

Advertising


81,856


80,926


92,159


81,789


87,788

Data processing


134,463


136,335


150,659


160,971


188,220

Other


452,282


445,110


703,462


441,218


432,851

Total non-interest

     expense


2,697,809


2,675,166


2,917,006


2,601,944


2,654,800












Income before federal income tax expense


1,738,378


1,665,585


1,143,494


1,619,717


1,319,746












Federal income tax expense


352,887


338,506


227,367


326,319


263,172












Net income

$

1,385,491

$

1,327,079

$

916,127

$

1,293,398

$

1,056,574












Income Statements (unaudited)



Six Months

Ended
June 30,

2022

Six Months

Ended
June 30,

2021






INTEREST INCOME





Loans

$

8,998,899

$

8,811,548

Investments


228,254


191,054

Other


38,182


11,797

 Total interest income


9,265,335


9,014,399






INTEREST EXPENSE





Deposits


806,810


980,773

Borrowings


103,827


212,888

Subordinated debt


186,248


186,247

 Total interest expense


1,096,885


1,379,908






Net interest income


8,168,450


7,634,491






Provision for loan losses


40,710


510,606






Net interest income after provision for loan losses


8,127,740


7,123,885






NON-INTEREST INCOME





BOLI income


93,691


92,028

Referral fee income


186,699


-

Gain on sale of SBA loans


94,392


-

Other


274,416


266,946

 Total non-interest income


649,198


358,974






NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





Salaries & benefits


3,272,216


3,024,628

Occupancy & equipment


486,954


518,038

Professional fees


282,833


187,448

Advertising


162,782


149,471

Data processing


270,798


337,853

Other non-interest expense


897,392


816,802

Total non-interest expense


5,372,975


5,034,240






Income before federal income tax expense


3,403,963


2,448,619






Federal income tax expense


691,393


486,381






Net income

$

2,712,570

$

1,962,238

About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events.  These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.  These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts.  When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time.  In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements.  Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

