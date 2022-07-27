STAG INDUSTRIAL UPSIZES UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY TO $1 BILLION, REFINANCES UNSECURED $150 MILLION TERM LOAN, AND REFINANCES UNSECURED $175 MILLION TERM LOAN

BOSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: STAG) today announced that it upsized its $750 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility and refinanced two term loans scheduled to mature in 2023 and 2024.

The Company upsized its revolving credit facility to a notional of $1 billion dollars. This represents an increase in revolver capacity of $250 million dollars with no change to pricing or maturity date.

In addition, the Company refinanced a $150 million unsecured term loan that was set to mature in January 2023 and refinanced a $175 million unsecured term loan that was set to mature in January 2024 with new term loans totaling $375 million dollars. The term loans now mature January 25, 2028 and bear an aggregate fixed interest rate, inclusive of interest rate swaps, of 3.31% at close.

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the Company's portfolio consists of 559 buildings in 40 states with approximately 111.5 million rentable square feet.

Forward-Looking Statements

