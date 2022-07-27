Safety 1st Launches Connected Suite to Help Make Parenting More Connected

Easily manage all products with the Safety 1st Connected App, the only app that empowers parents to create the optimal environment, set the mood, and monitor and comfort their child—anytime, from anywhere

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries and the world's largest juvenile products manufacturer, has launched Connected Suite, a collection of five smart essential products under the Safety 1st brand to help parents manage the nursery atmosphere through the Safety 1st Connected App.

The Safety 1st Connected App is the only app that empowers parents to create the optimal environment, set the mood, and monitor and comfort their child—anytime, from anywhere. The easy-to-use, family-friendly app seamlessly controls and manages every device in the Connected Suite, giving parents the confidence and peace of mind they need to stay connected to their child even when they're apart.

The Connected Suite includes a WiFi Baby Monitor, Smart Humidifier, Smart Soother, Under Crib Smart Light, and Dual Smart Outlet. The collection was created in response to parents seeking a technological solution that provides convenience and control over their child's routines and helps make parenting more connected. The Connected Suite allows parents to manage the full, seamlessly integrated product ecosystem through a single app and easily control products across multiple rooms for those with more than one child.

WiFi Baby Monitor ($69.99) : Always be by baby's side with the Safety 1st WiFi Baby Monitor, which features a fully encrypted HD livestream, crystal-clear night vision, two-way talkback, and customizable motion sensitivity and sound detection through the Safety 1st Connected App. : Always be by baby's side with the Safety 1st WiFi Baby Monitor, which features a fully encrypted HD livestream, crystal-clear night vision, two-way talkback, and customizable motion sensitivity and sound detection through the Safety 1st Connected App.

Smart Humidifier ($79.99) : The Smart Humidifier is a top-fill tank with a one-gallon (3.8L) capacity; can run uninterrupted for 24 hours; and features touch display with a humidity and temperature indicator to help keep rooms at the ideal humidity level so throat and nasal passages stay hydrated. : The Smart Humidifier is a top-fill tank with a one-gallon (3.8L) capacity; can run uninterrupted for 24 hours; and features touch display with a humidity and temperature indicator to help keep rooms at the ideal humidity level so throat and nasal passages stay hydrated.

Smart Soother ($79.99) : The Smart Soother creates the perfect sensory experience using soft lights and sounds to help children fall asleep. A night light and sound machine with 20 lullabies and soothing natural sounds, the Smart Soother offers parents the option to select light brightness and choose from a range of colors or white light, and to save their child's favorite preset theme for a more personalized experience. : The Smart Soother creates the perfect sensory experience using soft lights and sounds to help children fall asleep. A night light and sound machine with 20 lullabies and soothing natural sounds, the Smart Soother offers parents the option to select light brightness and choose from a range of colors or white light, and to save their child's favorite preset theme for a more personalized experience.

Under Crib Smart Light ($44.99) : The Under Crib Smart Light gently glows beneath the crib or bed so baby doesn't wake up during check-ins, and is automatically activated with a built-in motion sensor. Parents can customize lighting brightness and colors or select from six recommended lighting presets. : The Under Crib Smart Light gently glows beneath the crib or bed so baby doesn't wake up during check-ins, and is automatically activated with a built-in motion sensor. Parents can customize lighting brightness and colors or select from six recommended lighting presets.

Dual Smart Outlet ($19.99) : The Dual Smart Outlet allows parents to control almost any electrical device (from lamps to bottle warmers) by making it smart. Independently power and manage two electrical devices when they are plugged into the Dual Smart Outlet. Set a timer, manage a schedule, or create a custom routine with it, and protect curious little ones from touching unused outlets with two Safety 1st Ultra Clear Plug Protectors (included). : The Dual Smart Outlet allows parents to control almost any electrical device (from lamps to bottle warmers) by making it smart. Independently power and manage two electrical devices when they are plugged into the Dual Smart Outlet. Set a timer, manage a schedule, or create a custom routine with it, and protect curious little ones from touching unused outlets with two Safety 1st Ultra Clear Plug Protectors (included).

With the Connected Suite, parents can build, personalize, and maintain a routine for their child and control the smart products from anywhere, anytime. The products are compatible with iOS and Android devices as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Home for voice-activated control.

"We developed the Connected Suite based on the understanding that parents are seeking innovative and easy ways to help streamline their routines, especially when it comes to bedtime," Olivier Garreau, global connected product director at Safety 1st, says. "Rather than fussing with multiple connected products and various different apps, the Connected Suite allows parents to customize and manage the nursery environment with the single, easy-to-use Safety 1st Connected App on their smart device."

Building on these five smart essential products, Safety 1st will expand the collection with additional products in the Connected Suite in autumn 2022.

The Connected Suite is now available for purchase at safety1st.com and amazon.com and will be available on buybuybaby.com and in-store beginning late September 2022. Download the Safety 1st Connected App to your smart device from the Apple App Store or Google Play, and visit safety1st.com/us-en/connected-suite to learn more.

About Dorel Juvenile

Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A), is a world-class juvenile products company. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global juvenile brands Maxi-Cosi and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Cosco, Bebeconfort, and Infanti.

About Dorel Industries Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation, and quality of its products, as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of U.S. $2.8 billion and employs approximately 6,600 people in facilities located in 22 countries worldwide.

