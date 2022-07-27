Five Star Parks & Attractions, a Fruition Partners Portfolio Company, Acquires Malibu Jack's Venues in Kentucky

Three Indoor Theme Parks Join Growing Portfolio of Family Entertainment Centers

DENVER, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Parks & Attractions, a portfolio company of Fruition Partners, has completed the acquisition of three locations of Malibu Jack's Indoor Theme Parks in the cities of Lexington, Louisville, and Ashland, Kentucky. This brings Five Star's holdings to 16 family entertainment centers (FEC's)* in eight states with one new Malibu Jack's location expected to open in September 2022.

Five Star continues to seek out FEC partners that are already employing creative practices within the industry and have a desire to grow the expertise and financial backing offered by Five Star's leadership team. Malibu Jack's founders and leadership team will remain actively involved developing and opening additional Malibu Jack's parks on behalf of Five Star.

Five Star was drawn to Malibu Jack's because of the company's innovative approach to creating "indoor theme parks" by transforming vacant buildings into entertainment spaces rather than building new venues from the ground up.

"Since our inception, Five Star Parks & Attractions has been focused on finding partners who have developed creative ways to really make a difference in our industry," said John Dunlap, Five Star's CEO. "With Malibu Jack's team, we can deliver on a promise of year-round family fun but also to repurpose existing buildings and make positive impacts on their communities. We look forward to collaborating with them to see what we can do to make Malibu Jack's a household name from coast to coast."

"Malibu Jack's adds another compelling growth channel for Five Star Parks & Attractions as we continue to develop new locations across the country. Five Star has the leadership team, systems and processes to continue expanding with both newly developed locations as well as partnerships with leading FEC operators throughout the US," said Jay Coughlon, Managing Partner of Fruition Partners.

Other Five Star locations include all three locations of The Track Family Fun Parks in Branson, Missouri; two locations of Dubby's Attractions in Branson and three in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; and all five locations of Celebration Station, in the prime suburban locations of Clearwater, Florida; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Greensboro, North Carolina; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Mesquite, Texas.

About Malibu Jack's

Malibu Jack's operates massive indoor theme parks with attractions and games for guests of all ages. Annually, nearly 1 million guests experience go-karts, miniature golf, bowling, thrill rides, kid's zones, virtual reality attractions, arcade games and more. Malibu Jack's locations offer space for large corporate events, field trips, birthday parties and holiday events.

About Five Star Parks & Attractions

Five Star Parks & Attractions is a platform created to partner with and invest in leading family entertainment centers (FEC's), instituting positive changes aimed at creating superior entertainment experiences for families. Properties partnering with Five Star benefit from the passion and expertise of leaders who have spent their careers in the amusement and hospitality industries, and from the financial backing necessary to create improved guest experiences (e.g. new attractions, enhanced food & beverage, etc.) and long-term success. As part of its ongoing growth strategy, Five Star is interested in hearing from existing FEC's that may be interested in partnering with one of the largest FECs in the US.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

View original content:

SOURCE Fruition Partners