Compex® Strengthens its Athlete Roster with the Addition of UFC Fighter Ashley Yoder

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compex continues its momentum in building its athlete roster. Today, the global leader in muscle stimulator technology and producer of innovative products that increase strength, relieve pain and recover faster, announced it has signed UFC champion and mixed martial artist (MMA) Ashley Yoder to a multi-year agreement. The 34-year-old will partner with Compex in promoting its products and making special appearances.

Compex athlete and UFC Fighter Ashley Yoder (PRNewswire)

"She’s been a fighter her entire life and has established herself as one of the top females of the game."

"We are thrilled that Ashley is partnering with us in representing the brand," said Michael Mechling, U.S. Sr. Sales and Marketing Manager at Compex. "She's been a fighter her entire life and has established herself as one of the top females of the game. We are proud to play a part in her performance and recovery."

At 5'7" and 115 pounds, Yoder competes in the UFC's Strawweight division. Known as "Spider Monkey" to UFC fans because of her style of fighting, Yoder is the winner of eight UFC matches in her career - 4 wins by submission and 4 wins by decision. Originally from Indianapolis, Indiana, she also is a seven-time MMA winner and is a Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

"Compex has the best recovery system in the game. For me, it has been most helpful in my recovery." said Yoder. "I love to use Compex after a long workout for my sore muscles, but lately, I have been adding it into my workouts for resistant training as well. The benefits I've experienced are mind-blowing. I'm proud to call myself a Complex athlete."

Yoder uses all Compex' products including its Muscle Stimulators, Compex Electrodes and Accessories, TENs Units, TENs Wraps, Message Guns, Massage Rollers and other Compex recovery tools. The products have fulfilled a fundamental role towards Yoder's recovery from a shoulder injury.

For more information: https://www.compex.com/athletes/ashley-yoder

About Compex

Compex develops leading sport performance and fitness technologies through adaptive and dynamic products that allow athletes to amplify their sport. Compex is passionately dedicated to ushering in innovations that enable athletes to increase strength, relieve pain and recover faster. A brand of the DJO Group, a global company that develops and manufactures a wide range of surgical reconstructive implant products, Compex has 30 years of expertise in physiotherapy, pain treatment and sports training. Compex' mission is to help athletes of all levels perform better, train stronger and recover faster by using smart, connected and adaptive technologies and solutions. For more information on Compex, visit https://www.compex.com/.

