Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Participate in Yale University SalivaDirect™ Conference Held July 28-29 in Chicago

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be attending and speaking at the Yale School of Public Health SalivaDirect™ Conference held July 28-29 in Chicago, Il.

The mission of Yale's SalivaDirect is to advance the use of saliva-based testing as a readily-deployable, sensitive, patient-friendly option that increases access to affordable and equitable infectious disease testing. Dwight Egan, Co-Dx CEO, and Dr. Carl Wittwer, Chairman of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board, will be presenting a talk at the conference titled "The Opportunity for A New Global Response To Infectious Disease" at 3:00 PM CT on July 29th.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

