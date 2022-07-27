BeMe Hires Chief Business Officer to Drive Sales and Marketing Strategy and Support Teen's Mental Health

MIAMI, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeMe , a mobile app that supports the mental health of all teens, is announcing today Christine Ellis Purcell has joined as Chief Business Officer. Ms. Purcell is known throughout her marketing career for building distinct brands, driving growth and enhancing experiences across consumer and commercial products.

Most recently, as Chief Marketing Officer at Twin Health, where she was the first marketing hire, Ms. Purcell drove growth and brand for the company. She was previously an executive at Facebook for ten years where she led product and brand marketing for Messenger and Messenger Kids, as well as Community Operations, including safety and integrity across global markets.

At BeMe, Ms. Purcell will lead BeMe's marketing and brand strategy, as well as develop a robust sales process, driving health plan sales and increasing growth in the payor market, a key growth driver for the company.

"Christine is a best-in-class marketing executive with incredible experience building brands and driving brand and product marketing for Fortune 500 and health care startups alike," said Nicki Tessler , Chief Executive Officer of BeMe. "I am thrilled Christine has joined our leadership team and excited to partner with someone with such exceptional acumen and deep knowledge of our industry. Most importantly, Christine brings great passion for helping improve teen's mental health."

Prior to Facebook, Ms.Purcell was an engagement manager at McKinsey & Company, leading consultant and client teams, servicing strategy, marketing and innovation. At the beginning of her career, in true alignment with BeMe's mission of improving teen mental health, she was a group counselor for adolescents with severe behavioral and emotional issues.

Ms.Purcell graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About BeMe

BeMe is a mobile mental health platform — made for and "With Teens In Mind" — to improve teen well-being by bringing together the best aspects of social, gaming, and streaming engagement along with human coaching and clinical care. BeMe was created to make teens happier — to intervene early and prevent the need for more intensive levels of care while democratizing emotional health for those who don't always engage or have access to resources.

