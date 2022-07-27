Azenta Celebrates Opening of New China Headquarters

CHELMSFORD, Mass., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced the opening of its new China headquarters in Suzhou, which serves as the hub for Azenta operations in the Asia Pacific region.

The project is the largest capital investment to date for Azenta and consists of over 200,000 square feet of laboratory and office space. The new facility consolidates multiple leased spaces into a single owned facility and significantly expands the capacity of Azenta labs in China.

"This strategic investment is enabling customers to advance therapeutics development to market faster. Our new Suzhou site places state-of-the-art capabilities close to our customers in China and Asia Pacific, while enabling efficient and quality genomics services delivery globally," said Linda De Jesus, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

More than 800 Azenta employees will be working in the new building, which features intelligent environmental controls that are vital for high quality laboratory operations. The building is also home to Azenta's largest center for genomics services coupled with high performance computing and data management capabilities.

"We are excited to open this new facility to better serve our global client base," said Ginger Zhou, Vice President and General Manager of Genomic Services. "The features designed for this one-of-a-kind space uniquely positions us to meet the growing demand from our clients with higher throughput and fast turnaround times across our portfolio of synthetic products, advanced genomics data generation and analytical services "

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. As of December 1st, the company changed its name and ticker to Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) from Brooks Automation, Inc, (Nasdaq: BRKS).

Azenta is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

