OPTX Brings Leading Technology to Palace Casino Resort

LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas-based revolutionary casino intelligence company OPTX is proud to announce the addition of Palace Casino Resort to its rapidly expanding book of business.

OPTXA smarter snapshot of your customers.A clearer overview of your operations.An actionable platform for your property. (PRNewsfoto/OPTX) (PRNewswire)

"Our team members are constantly on the move and having a mobile solution that can keep up is a win-win."

OPTX, which is focused on analyzing complex data to provide real-time insights and recommendations to casino operators, is pleased to add this partnership to its growing portfolio. Brooke Fiumara, co-CEO of OPTX, said, "I am confident OPTX will boost Palace Casino Resort's overall profitability through our proactive database management and identification of slot floor opportunities. With web and mobile applications, our technology is designed to transform the way properties manage their data. We are thrilled to partner with Palace Casino Resort and bring the next generation of casino operations to them."

Palace Casino Resort has purchased OPTX's Marketing, Player Development, Slots, and Connect modules. Aimed at reshaping the future of data, these solutions place OPTX at the forefront of the casino tech industry by providing a tool that will be utilized across multiple departments to create a sole source of data.

Keith Crosby, General Manager at Palace Casino Resort, expressed his excitement of bringing the award-winning technology to the property. "Being able to replace multiple operational systems with one integrated platform is exactly what we needed to make smarter and faster decisions. OPTX allows Palace Casino Resort to get powerful analytics via an intuitive, streamlined, single system. Our team members are constantly on the move and having a mobile solution that can keep up is a win-win."

To learn more about OPTX and its award-winning casino intelligence, visit https://optx.com/

ABOUT OPTX:

OPTX was founded in mid-2019 by former casino executives that believe only through the union of operations, people and technology can impactful results be achieved. The OPTX solution is designed from the ground up to simplify complex processes and improve operational efficiency. As an enterprise technology solution for casino operators, OPTX gathers the meaningful player data from multiple source systems, cleanses it and then presents it in an understandably clear way. For more information about OPTX go to www.OPTX.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OPTX