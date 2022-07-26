LOS ANGELES TIMES NAMES EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS' JONATHAN FITZGARRALD "A BUSINESS VISIONARY"

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Times recognized Equinox Strategy Partners' Managing Partner Jonathan R. Fitzgarrald earlier this week as a "Business Visionary" in its annual C-Suite issue. The feature states, "For a CEO to transcend his or her post and become a visionary leader takes something even more – a blend of creativity, empathy and willingness to take certain risks." According to the publication, this recognition highlights CEOs "who are forging new paths and delivering phenomenal results for their organizations."

The feature begins by explaining how "Jonathan Fitzgarrald looks to undervalued professionals, untapping their potential to grow revenue, market visibility and their practices." His "proprietary approach adapts a Moneyball strategy by recognizing and coaching traditionally overlooked, highly skilled professionals in legal, financial, accounting and professional services firms," the feature continues. "Jonathan's personalized business strategies lead clients to discover their own business motivations," adds the publication.

In 2015, Fitzgarrald established Equinox Strategy Partners to advise professionals nationwide to tap into their own potential to generate revenue. A Fellow of the College of Law Practice Management, Fitzgarrald addresses the issues that professionals talk about. His keynote, retreat and leadership programs cover such topics as the cross-generational tension, succession planning from the Next Gen's perspective, using culture to manage teams better, partner compensation and connecting emotionally with clients.

Fitzgarrald is a longtime leader of the Legal Marketing Association, and he served on the board of advisors of the Legal Sales and Service Organization, Inc. He currently serves on the Board of Raise A Child, a non-profit devoted to preparing prospective parents for the foster-to-adopt process.

EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS provides service professionals in law, accounting and business management firms with strategies for growth. With offices in Los Angeles and in New York, their professionals provide firms nationwide with strategies for driving revenue and boosting market visibility. For more information, visit: EquinoxStrategy.com.

