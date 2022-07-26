GENOMMA LAB ACHIEVES WORLD BANK / IFC's EDGE (GREEN BUILDING) CERTIFICATION

Achieves Important ESG Milestones in the First Half 2022

MEXICO CITY, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LABB) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care product companies in Mexico with an expanding international presence, announces that the Company's Industrial Cluster has received EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification for each of its primary buildings: Pharmaceutical Plant, Personal Care Plant and Distribution Center.

EDGE is a green building standard and a global certification system developed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private arm of the World Bank, that certifies the design and resource efficiency of green buildings. The EDGE label is awarded to buildings that demonstrate resource efficiency of at least 20 percent in energy, water, and embodied energy in materials. The IFC created EDGE to respond to the need for a measurable and credible solution to prove the business case for building green and to unlock financial investment.

Genomma Lab's Industrial Complex is the first pharmaceutical plant in the Western Hemisphere to meet EDGE certification standards.

PERSONAL CARE PLANT EDGE CERTIFICATION:

Genomma's Personal Care Plant design enables 31% in energy savings, 52% in water savings, and 41% less embodied energy in materials versus the local benchmark. 86.64 tons of CO 2 will therefore be saved annually.

PHARMA PLANT EDGE ADVANCE CERTIFICATION:

Genomma's OTC Plant design enables 45% in energy savings, 37% in water savings and the uses 42% less embodied energy in materials versus the EDGE benchmark. 33.13 tons of CO2 will therefore be saved annually.

DISTRIBUTION CENTER EDGE CERTIFICATION:

Genomma's Distribution Center design enables 26% in energy savings, 54% in water savings and uses 38% less embodied energy in materials versus the EDGE benchmark. 227.29 tons of CO2 will therefore be saved annually.

"It is a great honor to be EDGE certified and to be the only pharmaceutical plant in the Western Hemisphere to receive the EDGE certification. We are committed to Genomma's ambitious ESG goals throughout our organization," said Genomma Lab CEO Jorge Brake. "That is why one of our top priorities within Genomma's 2025 Sustainability Strategy is sustainable product innovation with minimal environmental impact."

He continued, "We're implementing technologies to treat 100% of the plant's residual water to enable reuse. We're also ensuring that our combined heat and power plant (CHP) provides 50% of the energy used at our Industrial Clusters, simultaneously generating energy from a single fuel source with resulting cleaner energy consumption."

Fernanda Aguilar, Genomma Lab's ESG Director, added: "Other noteworthy achievements during the first half of 2022 included:

Our Industrial Complex has achieved its 'zero waste to landfill' goal

Secondary packaging of all products sold in Argentina certified for the use of sustainably managed forest resources

Genomma was included within the "S&P/BMV Mexico ESG Index" for the third consecutive year

Launch of new environmentally-friendly "Tio Nacho" shampoo, a carbon-neutral packaging that integrates recycled and recyclable materials."

