XFL SELECTS CITY OF ARLINGTON & CHOCTAW STADIUM AS ITS IN-WEEK PERFORMANCE CENTER & FOOTBALL OPERATIONS HUB

NEW YORK and ARLINGTON, Texas, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The XFL today announced it has selected the City of Arlington, Texas as its new football operations Hub, signing a three-year agreement that will provide a centralized performance facility and multiple practice venues for preseason and in-week training for the League's eight teams. This hybrid Hub model provides players access to full-time, on-site support from coaches and athletic training staff, while still developing team affinity and community relations within their local markets. The Hub will also serve as a content creation center, giving the league, its teams and its players an opportunity to build personal brands and engage with fans through social media, in-person events and other media platforms, tapping into the worldwide expertise and reach of XFL Owners, Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and RedBird Capital Partners.

"Our new Hub allows us to provide 360° support for our players, both on and off the field. Professional facilities with centralized training, rehabilitation and recovery resources will allow players to continue to sharpen their football skills. Around-the-clock content capture will make our players the center of a unique football ecosystem and unlock a new level of fan engagement never seen before," said Dany Garcia, Chairwoman and Owner. "Arlington is a football-loving city and we are excited to deepen our roots within the community and strengthen the already dedicated fan base here. We are grateful to be working with Mayor Ross, Choctaw Stadium, REV Entertainment, and other local officials as we make Arlington our League's new home."

The iconic Choctaw Stadium, former home of the MLB's Texas Rangers, will serve as the in-week practice facility for both the Arlington and Houston teams, and will be the home stadium for Arlington for weekend competition. In partnership and collaboration with REV Entertainment, the exclusive event coordinator of Choctaw Stadium, the XFL will also utilize Choctaw and its surrounding venues for team meeting spaces, in-person entertainment and fan engagement opportunities.

The Hub will also consist of three additional local practice facilities – Northwest ISD Stadium, Southlake Carroll Dragon Stadium and Vernon Newsom Stadium – further expanding the XFL's footprint in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. During the week, players will be housed at local hotel partners and a daily meal service will be provided sourced from local restaurants and caterers.

The XFL Hub will also serve as an around-the-clock content engine, offering behind-the-scenes story-telling of the league, its players and its owners. Allowing the League to experiment with different kinds of engagement – traditional media, podcasts, social media – will drive fan interest while also elevating the story and individual brands of players.

"The XFL has officially landed in the great football state of Texas," said Dwayne Johnson. "We are bringing a new kind of football experience to fans, players and partners, harnessing the power of modern technology, content and interactivity to create a new standard for the future of sports and live event entertainment. We are 100% committed to taking care of our players, and our new Texas Hub will ensure that they all receive top-notch training and development while also getting an opportunity to build individual brands and shine."

"We are thrilled to be working with Choctaw Stadium and REV Entertainment along with three local high school district stadiums – Northwest ISD Stadium, Southlake Carroll Dragon Stadium and Vernon Newsom Stadium – to create the new XFL Hub. Convenient access to premium care and athletic training is a top priority for us and this Hub allows us to provide equal, quality care to all of our players," added Russ Brandon, President of the XFL.

"The partnership with the XFL is monumental for Choctaw Stadium. Serving as not only the home for the Arlington-based team, but also as the hub for all eight XFL teams is an exciting opportunity for our community and Choctaw Stadium," said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment. "Our relationship with the XFL over the last few years has been a huge point of pride for REV Entertainment, and we look forward to working together for many years on this partnership."

On Sunday, July 24, the XFL held a town hall event in Arlington, Texas to announce the cities and venues that its teams will play – Arlington, Houston, Orlando, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis and Washington D.C.. Season ticket deposits are available online for all teams at XFL.com/tickets. The XFL will kick off on February 18, 2023 in partnership with its exclusive broadcast partner, The Walt Disney Company and ESPN.

