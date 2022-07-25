Washington Trust Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

WESTERLY, R.I., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced second quarter 2022 net income of $20.0 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.5 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.
"Washington Trust posted good second quarter results, reflecting the strength of our business model which has provided a consistent and diverse stream of earnings over time," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our continued commitment to our customers, who value our trusted advice and personal service, has been key to our continued success during these uncertain economic times."
Selected financial highlights for the second quarter include:
- Returns on average equity and average assets for the second quarter were 16.11% and 1.37%, respectively, compared to 12.04% and 1.14%, respectively, for the preceding quarter.
- Net interest income totaled $37.5 million in the second quarter, up by $2.4 million, or 7%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of rising market interest rates.
- Asset and credit quality metrics continue to remain strong. In the second quarter a negative $3.0 million provision for credit losses (or a benefit) was recognized. Net recoveries in the second quarter were $10 thousand.
- Total residential real estate loan originations amounted to $350 million in the second quarter, up by $79 million, or 29%, from the preceding quarter.
- Total loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans amounted to an all-time high of $4.5 billion, up by $207 million, or 5%, from the end of the preceding quarter and up by $325 million, or 8%, from the balance at June 30, 2021.
- In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4.5 billion at June 30, 2022, down by $178 million, or 4%, from the end of the preceding quarter and up by $555 million, or 14%, from the balance at June 30, 2021.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $37.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, up by $2.4 million, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2022. The net interest margin was 2.71% for the second quarter, up by 14 basis points from the preceding quarter. Net interest income and the net interest margin were impacted by accelerated net deferred fee amortization associated with PPP loans that were forgiven by the Small Business Administration. In the second quarter of 2022, accelerated net deferred fee amortization on PPP loans amounted to $323 thousand, or 2 basis points, compared to $819 thousand, or 6 basis points, in the preceding quarter. Excluding the impact of this item for both periods, the net interest margin was 2.69% in the second quarter of 2022, up by 18 basis points, from 2.51% in the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Average interest-earning assets increased by $25 million. The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter was 3.03%, up by 20 basis points from the preceding quarter. Excluding the impact of accelerated net deferred fee amortization on PPP loans for both periods, the yield on interest-earning assets was 3.01%, up by 24 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of higher market interest rates.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $69 million, due to an increase of $151 million in average in-market deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $82 million in average wholesale funding balances. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2022 was 0.42%, up by 9 basis points from the preceding quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $15.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, down by $1.3 million, or 8%, from the first quarter of 2022. Linked quarter changes included:
- Wealth management revenues amounted to $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, down by $465 thousand, or 4%, on a linked quarter basis. This included a decrease in asset-based revenues, which declined by $570 thousand, or 6%, from the preceding quarter. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in transaction-based revenues of $105 thousand, or 33%, from the preceding quarter, concentrated in tax servicing fee income.
Wealth management assets under administration ("AUA") amounted to $6.7 billion at June 30, 2022, down by $843 million, or 11%, from March 31, 2022. The decrease reflected net investment depreciation of $816 million and net client asset outflows of $27 million in the second quarter of 2022. The average balance of AUA for the second quarter of 2022 decreased by approximately $490 million, or 7%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, down by $1.4 million, or 41%, from the first quarter of 2022, largely reflecting a lower volume of loans sold to the secondary market and a shift to a higher proportion of loans originated for retention in portfolio. Realized gains on sales of loans decreased by $1.4 million, or 42%. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to $80 million in the second quarter of 2022, down by $50 million, or 39%, from the preceding quarter.
- Loan related derivative income was $669 thousand in the second quarter of 2022, up by $368 thousand from the preceding quarter, reflecting an increase in commercial borrower interest rate swap transactions.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $31.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, down by $142 thousand, or 0.5%, from the first quarter of 2022. Linked quarter changes included:
- Salaries and employee benefits expense, the largest component of noninterest expense, amounted to $20.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, down by $621 thousand, or 3%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting lower payroll taxes and a reduction in share-based compensation expense. In addition, the benefit of higher deferred labor (a contra expense) largely associated with the higher proportion of residential real estate loan originations for retention in portfolio, was partially offset by volume-related increases in mortgage originator compensation expense.
- Advertising and promotion expense was up by $373 thousand, or 106%, from the preceding quarter, largely due to the timing of such activities.
Income Tax
Income tax expense totaled $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, up by $885 thousand from the preceding quarter, largely due to a higher level of pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 21.1%, compared to 21.3% in the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2022 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.5%.
Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $1.0 billion at June 30, 2022, up by $12 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2022, reflecting purchases of U.S. government agency and U.S. government-sponsored debt securities, including mortgage-backed securities, which were partially offset by a temporary decline in fair value of available for sale securities and routine pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities. Purchases of debt securities in the second quarter 2022 totaled $92 million, with a weighted average yield of 3.88%. The securities portfolio represented 17% of total assets at both June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022.
Loans
Total loans amounted to $4.5 billion at June 30, 2022, up by $196 million, or 5%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Commercial loans decreased by $14 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2022, which included a net reduction in PPP loans of $11 million. Excluding PPP loans, commercial loans decreased by $3 million, or 0.1%, from March 31, 2022, reflecting payoffs and pay-downs of approximately $133 million, partially offset by originations and advances of approximately $130 million.
As of June 30, 2022, the carrying value of PPP loans was $2 million and included net unamortized loan origination fee balances of $83 thousand.
- Residential real estate loans increased by $188 million, or 11%, from March 31, 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to $264 million, an increase of $99 million, or 60%, from the preceding quarter.
- The consumer loan portfolio increased by $21 million, or 8%, from the balance at March 31, 2022, reflecting growth in home equity lines and loans.
Deposits and Borrowings
At June 30, 2022, in-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.5 billion, down by $178 million, or 4%, from the end of the preceding quarter, concentrated in institutional money market accounts. Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $459 million, up by $57 million, or 14%, from March 31, 2022. Total deposits amounted to $5.0 billion at June 30, 2022, down by $121 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter.
FHLB advances totaled $328 million at June 30, 2022, up by $273 million, or 496%, from March 31, 2022, as higher levels of wholesale funding were utilized to fund balance sheet growth.
Asset Quality
Total nonaccrual loans amounted to $12.4 million, or 0.28% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, compared to $12.6 million, or 0.29% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. Total past due loans amounted to $8.6 million, or 0.19% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, compared to $7.0 million, or 0.16% of total loans, at March 31, 2022.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $36.3 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, compared to $39.2 million, or 0.92% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $2.2 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $2.3 million at March 31, 2022.
There was a negative $3.0 million provision for credit losses (or a benefit) recognized in the second quarter of 2022, compared to a positive $100 thousand provision for credit losses (or a charge) recognized in the preceding quarter. The negative provision in the second quarter of 2022 reflected a continuation of low loss rates, strong asset and credit quality metrics, as well as our current estimate of forecasted economic conditions. In the second quarter of 2022, net recoveries of $10 thousand were recognized, compared to net recoveries of $148 thousand in the preceding quarter.
Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $476.6 million at June 30, 2022, down by $36.6 million, or 7%, from March 31, 2022. The decline was largely due to a decrease of $38.6 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity, reflecting a temporary decrease in the fair value of available for sale securities. In addition, the change in shareholders' equity also included $9.4 million in dividend declarations and a net increase in treasury stock of $7.3 million, partially offset by net income of $20.0 million.
In the second quarter of 2022, Washington Trust repurchased 175,408 shares, at an average price of $48.93 and a total cost of $8.6 million, under its stock repurchase program.
Capital levels at June 30, 2022 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.51% at June 30, 2022, compared to 14.15% at March 31, 2022. Book value per share was $27.73 at June 30, 2022, compared to $29.61 at March 31, 2022.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 54 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The dividend was paid on July 8, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2022.
Conference Call
Washington Trust will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results, business highlights and outlook on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Individuals may dial in to the call at 1-844-200-6205 and enter Access Code 790165. An audio replay of the call will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 and entering the Replay Access Code 914070. The audio replay will be available through August 9, 2022. Also, a webcast of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of Washington Trust's website, https://ir.washtrust.com, and will be available through September 30, 2022.
Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:
- ongoing disruptions in our business and operations, and changes in consumer behavior due to the COVID-19 pandemic;
- changes in political, business and economic conditions, including inflation, or legislative or regulatory initiatives;
- the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;
- ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;
- interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;
- reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management AUA;
- decreases in the value of securities and other assets;
- changes in loan demand and collectability;
- increases in defaults and charge-off rates;
- changes in the size and nature of our competition;
- changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines;
- operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest and future pandemics;
- reputational risks; and
- changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.
In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.
Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$95,544
$224,807
$175,259
$297,039
$127,743
Short-term investments
3,079
3,289
3,234
3,349
4,463
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
22,656
15,612
40,196
48,705
31,492
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
1,020,469
1,008,184
1,042,859
1,045,833
1,052,577
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
16,300
8,452
13,031
15,094
22,757
Loans:
Total loans
4,479,822
4,283,852
4,272,925
4,286,404
4,299,800
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
36,317
39,236
39,088
41,711
41,879
Net loans
4,443,505
4,244,616
4,233,837
4,244,693
4,257,921
Premises and equipment, net
29,694
28,878
28,908
28,488
29,031
Operating lease right-of-use assets
28,098
28,816
26,692
27,518
28,329
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
100,807
93,192
92,592
92,974
92,355
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,981
5,198
5,414
5,631
5,853
Other assets
153,849
123,046
125,196
129,410
135,550
Total assets
$5,982,891
$5,847,999
$5,851,127
$6,002,643
$5,851,980
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$888,981
$911,990
$945,229
$950,974
$901,801
Interest-bearing deposits
4,117,648
4,215,960
4,034,822
4,107,168
3,823,858
Total deposits
5,006,629
5,127,950
4,980,051
5,058,142
4,725,659
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
328,000
55,000
145,000
222,592
408,592
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
Operating lease liabilities
30,491
31,169
29,010
29,810
30,558
Other liabilities
118,456
98,007
109,577
114,100
116,634
Total liabilities
5,506,257
5,334,807
5,286,319
5,447,325
5,304,124
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
1,085
1,085
1,085
1,085
1,085
Paid-in capital
126,079
127,355
126,511
126,265
125,442
Retained earnings
475,889
465,295
458,310
447,566
437,927
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(118,041)
(79,451)
(19,981)
(18,128)
(15,128)
Treasury stock, at cost
(8,378)
(1,092)
(1,117)
(1,470)
(1,470)
Total shareholders' equity
476,634
513,192
564,808
555,318
547,856
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$5,982,891
$5,847,999
$5,851,127
$6,002,643
$5,851,980
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$36,602
$33,930
$36,882
$35,691
$34,820
$70,532
$68,979
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
258
232
387
298
405
490
846
Taxable interest on debt securities
4,918
4,230
3,929
3,683
3,441
9,148
6,683
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
63
67
98
95
110
130
243
Other interest income
188
78
60
56
32
266
65
Total interest and dividend income
42,029
38,537
41,356
39,823
38,808
80,566
76,816
Interest expense:
Deposits
3,963
3,103
2,977
2,789
2,961
7,066
6,624
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
413
244
547
872
1,001
657
2,381
Junior subordinated debentures
138
99
92
92
92
237
186
Total interest expense
4,514
3,446
3,616
3,753
4,054
7,960
9,191
Net interest income
37,515
35,091
37,740
36,070
34,754
72,606
67,625
Provision for credit losses
(3,000)
100
(2,822)
—
—
(2,900)
(2,000)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
40,515
34,991
40,562
36,070
34,754
75,506
69,625
Noninterest income:
Wealth management revenues
10,066
10,531
10,504
10,455
10,428
20,597
20,323
Mortgage banking revenues
2,082
3,501
4,332
6,373
5,994
5,583
17,921
Card interchange fees
1,303
1,164
1,282
1,265
1,316
2,467
2,449
Service charges on deposit accounts
763
668
766
673
635
1,431
1,244
Loan related derivative income
669
301
1,972
728
1,175
970
1,642
Income from bank-owned life insurance
615
601
1,144
618
607
1,216
1,163
Other income
354
393
307
408
438
747
1,825
Total noninterest income
15,852
17,159
20,307
20,520
20,593
33,011
46,567
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
20,381
21,002
21,524
22,162
22,082
41,383
43,609
Outsourced services
3,375
3,242
3,585
3,294
3,217
6,617
6,417
Net occupancy
2,174
2,300
2,145
2,134
2,042
4,474
4,170
Equipment
938
918
959
977
975
1,856
1,969
Legal, audit and professional fees
677
770
817
767
678
1,447
1,275
FDIC deposit insurance costs
402
366
391
482
374
768
719
Advertising and promotion
724
351
502
559
560
1,075
782
Amortization of intangibles
216
217
216
223
225
433
451
Debt prepayment penalties
—
—
2,700
—
895
—
4,230
Other expenses
2,190
2,053
2,380
1,922
1,964
4,243
4,103
Total noninterest expense
31,077
31,219
35,219
32,520
33,012
62,296
67,725
Income before income taxes
25,290
20,931
25,650
24,070
22,335
46,221
48,467
Income tax expense
5,333
4,448
5,462
5,319
4,875
9,781
10,536
Net income
$19,957
$16,483
$20,188
$18,751
$17,460
$36,440
$37,931
Net income available to common shareholders
$19,900
$16,429
$20,128
$18,697
$17,408
$36,329
$37,823
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
17,303
17,331
17,328
17,320
17,314
17,317
17,295
Diluted
17,414
17,482
17,469
17,444
17,436
17,451
17,445
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$1.15
$0.95
$1.16
$1.08
$1.01
$2.10
$2.19
Diluted
$1.14
$0.94
$1.15
$1.07
$1.00
$2.08
$2.17
Cash dividends declared per share
$0.54
$0.54
$0.54
$0.52
$0.52
$1.08
$1.04
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Share and Equity Related Data:
Book value per share
$27.73
$29.61
$32.59
$32.06
$31.63
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)
$23.72
$25.62
$28.59
$28.05
$27.60
Market value per share
$48.37
$52.50
$56.37
$52.98
$51.35
Shares issued at end of period
17,363
17,363
17,363
17,363
17,363
Shares outstanding at end of period
17,190
17,332
17,331
17,320
17,320
Capital Ratios (2):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.78 %
13.32 %
13.24 %
13.01 %
12.82 %
Total risk-based capital
13.51 %
14.15 %
14.01 %
13.83 %
13.65 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.42 %
9.46 %
9.36 %
9.12 %
9.07 %
Common equity tier 1
12.28 %
12.79 %
12.71 %
12.47 %
12.28 %
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Equity to assets
7.97 %
8.78 %
9.65 %
9.25 %
9.36 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
6.89 %
7.68 %
8.57 %
8.19 %
8.27 %
Loans to deposits (3)
89.2 %
83.1 %
85.8 %
84.9 %
90.8 %
For the Six Months
For the Three Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Performance Ratios (4):
Net interest margin (5)
2.71 %
2.57 %
2.71 %
2.58 %
2.55 %
2.64 %
2.53 %
Return on average assets (net income divided by average assets)
1.37 %
1.14 %
1.36 %
1.26 %
1.20 %
1.26 %
1.32 %
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
1.39 %
1.15 %
1.38 %
1.27 %
1.22 %
1.27 %
1.34 %
Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity)
16.11 %
12.04 %
14.34 %
13.37 %
12.92 %
13.98 %
14.22 %
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)
18.71 %
13.77 %
16.39 %
15.29 %
14.84 %
16.10 %
16.35 %
Efficiency ratio (6)
58.2 %
59.7 %
60.7 %
57.5 %
59.6 %
59.0 %
59.3 %
(1)
See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
(2)
Estimated for June 30, 2022 and actuals for prior periods.
(3)
Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
(4)
Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
(5)
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
(6)
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Wealth Management Results
Wealth Management Revenues:
Asset-based revenues
$9,641
$10,211
$10,417
$10,224
$9,991
$19,852
$19,574
Transaction-based revenues
425
320
87
231
437
745
749
Total wealth management revenues
$10,066
$10,531
$10,504
$10,455
$10,428
$20,597
$20,323
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
Balance at beginning of period
$7,492,893
$7,784,211
$7,443,396
$7,441,519
$7,049,226
$7,784,211
$6,866,737
Net investment (depreciation) appreciation & income
(816,290)
(388,733)
358,796
(4,830)
368,383
(1,205,023)
577,336
Net client asset inflows (outflows)
(26,506)
97,415
(17,981)
6,707
23,910
70,909
(2,554)
Balance at end of period
$6,650,097
$7,492,893
$7,784,211
$7,443,396
$7,441,519
$6,650,097
$7,441,519
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
91 %
92 %
92 %
91 %
92 %
91 %
92 %
Mortgage Banking Results
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
Realized gains on loan sales, net (1)
$1,917
$3,327
$5,695
$5,750
$8,562
$5,244
$22,307
Changes in fair value, net (2)
(330)
(242)
(1,594)
467
(2,543)
(572)
(4,431)
Loan servicing fee income, net (3)
495
416
231
156
(25)
911
45
Total mortgage banking revenues
$2,082
$3,501
$4,332
$6,373
$5,994
$5,583
$17,921
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
Originations for retention in portfolio (4)
$263,762
$164,401
$174,438
$205,293
$244,821
$428,163
$376,612
Originations for sale to secondary market (5)
86,459
106,619
188,735
190,702
244,562
193,078
553,887
Total mortgage loan originations
$350,221
$271,020
$363,173
$395,995
$489,383
$621,241
$930,499
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
Sold with servicing rights retained
$23,478
$14,627
$21,180
$108,445
$235,280
$38,105
$461,925
Sold with servicing rights released (5)
56,263
115,501
175,818
65,416
55,278
171,764
120,652
Total mortgage loans sold
$79,741
$130,128
$196,998
$173,861
$290,558
$209,869
$582,577
(1)
Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.
(2)
Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.
(3)
Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
(4)
Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.
(5)
Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Loans:
Commercial real estate (1)
$1,609,618
$1,628,620
$1,639,062
$1,661,785
$1,669,624
Commercial & industrial
620,270
614,892
641,555
682,774
764,509
Total commercial
2,229,888
2,243,512
2,280,617
2,344,559
2,434,133
Residential real estate (2)
1,966,341
1,777,974
1,726,975
1,672,364
1,590,389
Home equity
267,785
246,097
247,697
249,874
254,802
Other
15,808
16,269
17,636
19,607
20,476
Total consumer
283,593
262,366
265,333
269,481
275,278
Total loans
$4,479,822
$4,283,852
$4,272,925
$4,286,404
$4,299,800
(1)
Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.
(2)
Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Count
Balance
% of Total
Count
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:
Multi-family dwelling
125
$428,883
27
%
127
$474,229
29
%
Retail
112
352,688
22
121
389,487
24
Office
58
226,788
14
57
216,602
13
Hospitality
32
193,194
12
31
184,990
11
Industrial and warehouse
38
162,196
10
35
137,254
8
Healthcare
15
130,761
8
13
128,189
8
Commercial mixed use
19
38,974
2
20
38,978
2
Other
35
76,134
5
36
69,333
5
Commercial real estate loans
434
$1,609,618
100
%
440
$1,639,062
100
%
Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:
Healthcare and social assistance
64
$171,946
28
%
101
$174,376
27
%
Owner occupied and other real estate
165
73,366
12
185
72,957
11
Manufacturing
54
56,345
9
65
55,341
9
Educational services
19
50,769
8
28
52,211
8
Retail
62
47,670
8
79
47,290
7
Transportation and warehousing
24
33,709
5
31
35,064
5
Finance and insurance
62
38,320
6
59
31,279
5
Entertainment and recreation
27
27,696
4
37
32,087
5
Information
8
22,464
4
14
25,045
4
Accommodation and food services
49
17,062
3
114
28,320
4
Professional, scientific and technical
35
5,972
1
69
8,912
1
Public administration
14
4,777
1
16
5,441
1
Other
182
70,174
11
281
73,232
13
Commercial & industrial loans
765
$620,270
100
%
1,079
$641,555
100
%
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Balance
% of
Balance
% of
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Connecticut
$601,405
37
%
$643,182
39
%
Massachusetts
461,005
29
464,018
28
Rhode Island
387,498
24
408,496
25
Subtotal
1,449,908
90
1,515,696
92
All other states
159,710
10
123,366
8
Total commercial real estate loans
$1,609,618
100
%
$1,639,062
100
%
Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Massachusetts
$1,404,149
71
%
$1,207,789
70
%
Rhode Island
402,015
20
365,831
21
Connecticut
136,874
7
132,430
8
Subtotal
1,943,038
99
1,706,050
99
All other states
23,303
1
20,925
1
Total residential real estate loans
$1,966,341
100
%
$1,726,975
100
%
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$888,981
$911,990
$945,229
$950,974
$901,801
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)
258,451
248,914
251,032
238,317
174,165
NOW accounts
887,678
893,603
867,138
817,937
774,693
Money market accounts
1,139,676
1,295,339
1,072,864
1,046,324
941,511
Savings accounts
572,251
566,461
555,177
540,306
524,155
Time deposits (in-market)
800,898
809,858
773,383
709,288
677,061
In-market deposits
4,547,935
4,726,165
4,464,823
4,303,146
3,993,386
Wholesale brokered demand deposits
31,003
—
—
—
—
Wholesale brokered time deposits
427,691
401,785
515,228
754,996
732,273
Wholesale brokered deposits
458,694
401,785
515,228
754,996
732,273
Total deposits
$5,006,629
$5,127,950
$4,980,051
$5,058,142
$4,725,659
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.21 %
0.22 %
0.24 %
0.18 %
0.18 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.28 %
0.29 %
0.33 %
0.26 %
0.24 %
Total past due loans to total loans
0.19 %
0.16 %
0.24 %
0.22 %
0.20 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
292.55 %
311.67 %
275.21 %
380.02 %
399.57 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
0.81 %
0.92 %
0.91 %
0.97 %
0.97 %
Nonperforming Assets:
Commercial real estate
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
Commercial & industrial
—
—
—
—
539
Total commercial
—
—
—
—
539
Residential real estate
11,815
11,916
13,576
10,321
8,926
Home equity
599
673
627
655
1,016
Other consumer
—
—
—
—
—
Total consumer
599
673
627
655
1,016
Total nonaccrual loans
12,414
12,589
14,203
10,976
10,481
Other real estate owned
—
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming assets
$12,414
$12,589
$14,203
$10,976
$10,481
Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):
Commercial real estate
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
Commercial & industrial
7
108
3
2
540
Total commercial
7
108
3
2
540
Residential real estate
7,794
6,467
9,622
8,698
6,656
Home equity
728
431
765
824
1,231
Other consumer
28
30
21
24
28
Total consumer
756
461
786
848
1,259
Total past due loans
$8,557
$7,036
$10,411
$9,548
$8,455
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans
$6,817
$5,707
$9,359
$6,930
$5,773
Troubled Debt Restructurings ("TDR"):
Accruing TDRs
$9,607
$16,303
$16,328
$7,979
$8,541
Nonaccrual TDRs
2,906
2,789
2,819
1,732
2,278
Total TDRs
$12,513
$19,092
$19,147
$9,711
$10,819
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Nonaccrual Loan Activity:
Balance at beginning of period
$12,589
$14,203
$10,976
$10,481
$12,983
$14,203
$13,197
Additions to nonaccrual status
158
427
3,959
2,583
537
585
1,271
Loans returned to accruing status
(236)
(63)
(339)
—
(874)
(299)
(877)
Loans charged-off
(23)
(36)
(31)
(249)
(317)
(59)
(381)
Payments, payoffs and other changes
(74)
(1,942)
(362)
(1,839)
(1,848)
(2,016)
(2,729)
Balance at end of period
$12,414
$12,589
$14,203
$10,976
$10,481
$12,414
$10,481
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
Balance at beginning of period
$39,236
$39,088
$41,711
$41,879
$42,137
$39,088
$44,106
Provision for credit losses on loans (1)
(2,929)
—
(2,650)
—
—
(2,929)
(1,951)
Charge-offs
(23)
(36)
(33)
(249)
(317)
(59)
(381)
Recoveries
33
184
60
81
59
217
105
Balance at end of period
$36,317
$39,236
$39,088
$41,711
$41,879
$36,317
$41,879
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:
Balance at beginning of period
$2,261
$2,161
$2,333
$2,333
$2,333
$2,161
$2,382
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)
(71)
100
(172)
—
—
29
(49)
Balance at end of period (2)
$2,190
$2,261
$2,161
$2,333
$2,333
$2,190
$2,333
(1)
Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2)
Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):
Commercial real estate
$—
($145)
$—
$—
$—
($145)
$—
Commercial & industrial
(11)
(1)
(35)
(2)
302
(12)
303
Total commercial
(11)
(146)
(35)
(2)
302
(157)
303
Residential real estate
—
(21)
(4)
52
(47)
(21)
(30)
Home equity
(2)
(2)
(12)
110
(4)
(4)
(6)
Other consumer
3
21
24
8
7
24
9
Total consumer
1
19
12
118
3
20
3
Total
($10)
($148)
($27)
$168
$258
($158)
$276
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized
—
%
(0.01)
%
—
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
(0.01)
%
0.01
%
The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments
$110,424
$188
0.68
%
$183,684
$78
0.17
%
($73,260)
$110
0.51
%
Mortgage loans held for sale
26,914
258
3.84
28,471
232
3.30
(1,557)
26
0.54
Taxable debt securities
1,096,611
4,918
1.80
1,071,745
4,230
1.60
24,866
688
0.20
FHLB stock
9,420
63
2.68
12,294
67
2.21
(2,874)
(4)
0.47
Commercial real estate
1,619,325
13,495
3.34
1,631,819
11,891
2.96
(12,494)
1,604
0.38
Commercial & industrial
620,543
6,115
3.95
634,869
6,226
3.98
(14,326)
(111)
(0.03)
Total commercial
2,239,868
19,610
3.51
2,266,688
18,117
3.24
(26,820)
1,493
0.27
Residential real estate
1,836,245
15,010
3.28
1,740,087
13,987
3.26
96,158
1,023
0.02
Home equity
256,771
2,075
3.24
246,766
1,875
3.08
10,005
200
0.16
Other
15,770
183
4.65
16,933
195
4.67
(1,163)
(12)
(0.02)
Total consumer
272,541
2,258
3.32
263,699
2,070
3.18
8,842
188
0.14
Total loans
4,348,654
36,878
3.40
4,270,474
34,174
3.25
78,180
2,704
0.15
Total interest-earning assets
5,592,023
42,305
3.03
5,566,668
38,781
2.83
25,355
3,524
0.20
Noninterest-earning assets
249,309
298,000
(48,691)
Total assets
$5,841,332
$5,864,668
($23,336)
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)
$248,764
$222
0.36
%
$248,395
$70
0.11
%
$369
$152
0.25
%
NOW accounts
883,251
151
0.07
847,848
130
0.06
35,403
21
0.01
Money market accounts
1,268,496
1,139
0.36
1,174,833
615
0.21
93,663
524
0.15
Savings accounts
566,307
119
0.08
561,339
71
0.05
4,968
48
0.03
Time deposits (in-market)
809,697
1,951
0.97
793,169
2,017
1.03
16,528
(66)
(0.06)
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
3,776,515
3,582
0.38
3,625,584
2,903
0.32
150,931
679
0.06
Wholesale brokered demand deposits
20,233
46
0.91
—
—
—
20,233
46
0.91
Wholesale brokered time deposits
352,438
335
0.38
455,785
200
0.18
(103,347)
135
0.20
Wholesale brokered deposits
372,671
381
0.41
455,785
200
0.18
(83,114)
181
0.23
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,149,186
3,963
0.38
4,081,369
3,103
0.31
67,817
860
0.07
FHLB advances
151,736
413
1.09
150,922
244
0.66
814
169
0.43
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
138
2.44
22,681
99
1.77
—
39
0.67
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,323,603
4,514
0.42
4,254,972
3,446
0.33
68,631
1,068
0.09
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
891,883
940,220
(48,337)
Other liabilities
130,273
116,291
13,982
Shareholders' equity
495,573
553,185
(57,612)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$5,841,332
$5,864,668
($23,336)
Net interest income (FTE)
$37,791
$35,335
$2,456
Interest rate spread
2.61
%
2.50
%
0.11
%
Net interest margin
2.71
%
2.57
%
0.14
%
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Three Months Ended
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Change
Commercial loans
$276
$244
$32
Total
$276
$244
$32
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments
$146,852
$266
0.37
%
$150,580
$65
0.09
%
($3,728)
$201
0.28
%
Mortgage loans for sale
27,688
490
3.57
59,429
846
2.87
(31,741)
(356)
0.70
Taxable debt securities
1,084,246
9,148
1.70
973,214
6,683
1.38
111,032
2,465
0.32
FHLB stock
10,849
130
2.42
26,987
243
1.82
(16,138)
(113)
0.60
Commercial real estate
1,625,537
25,386
3.15
1,632,725
23,060
2.85
(7,188)
2,326
0.30
Commercial & industrial
627,667
12,342
3.97
823,580
15,979
3.91
(195,913)
(3,637)
0.06
Total commercial
2,253,204
37,728
3.38
2,456,305
39,039
3.21
(203,101)
(1,311)
0.17
Residential real estate
1,788,431
28,997
3.27
1,484,571
25,737
3.50
303,860
3,260
(0.23)
Home equity
251,796
3,950
3.16
257,494
4,177
3.27
(5,698)
(227)
(0.11)
Other
16,349
378
4.66
20,545
495
4.86
(4,196)
(117)
(0.20)
Total consumer
268,145
4,328
3.25
278,039
4,672
3.39
(9,894)
(344)
(0.14)
Total loans
4,309,780
71,053
3.32
4,218,915
69,448
3.32
90,865
1,605
—
Total interest-earning assets
5,579,415
81,087
2.93
5,429,125
77,285
2.87
150,290
3,802
0.06
Noninterest-earning assets
273,521
343,889
(70,368)
Total assets
$5,852,936
$5,773,014
$79,922
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)
$248,580
$292
0.24
%
$183,223
$145
0.16
%
$615,357
$147
0.08
%
NOW accounts
865,647
281
0.07
729,301
221
0.06
136,346
60
0.01
Money market accounts
1,221,923
1,753
0.29
930,656
1,266
0.27
291,267
487
0.02
Savings accounts
563,837
191
0.07
504,040
141
0.06
59,797
50
0.01
Time deposits (in-market)
801,479
3,968
1.00
695,038
4,127
1.20
106,441
(159)
(0.20)
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
3,701,466
6,485
0.35
3,042,258
5,900
0.39
659,208
585
(0.04)
Wholesale brokered demand deposits
10,173
45
0.89
—
—
—
10,173
45
0.89
Wholesale brokered time deposits
403,826
536
0.27
621,075
724
0.24
(217,249)
(188)
0.03
Wholesale brokered deposits
413,999
581
0.28
621,075
724
0.24
(207,076)
(143)
0.04
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,115,465
7,066
0.35
3,663,333
6,624
0.36
452,132
442
(0.01)
FHLB advances
151,331
657
0.88
499,435
2,381
0.96
(348,104)
(1,724)
(0.08)
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
237
2.11
22,681
186
1.65
—
51
0.46
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,289,477
7,960
0.37
4,185,449
9,191
0.44
104,028
(1,231)
(0.07)
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
915,918
901,522
14,396
Other liabilities
123,321
149,622
(26,301)
Shareholders' equity
524,220
536,421
(12,201)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$5,852,936
$5,773,014
$79,922
Net interest income (FTE)
$73,127
$68,094
$5,033
Interest rate spread
2.56
%
2.43
%
0.13
%
Net interest margin
2.64
%
2.53
%
0.11
%
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Change
Commercial loans
$521
$469
$52
Total
$521
$469
$52
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Tangible Book Value per Share:
Total shareholders' equity, as reported
$476,634
$513,192
$564,808
$555,318
$547,856
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,981
5,198
5,414
5,631
5,853
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$407,744
$444,085
$495,485
$485,778
$478,094
Shares outstanding, as reported
17,190
17,332
17,331
17,320
17,320
Book value per share - GAAP
$27.73
$29.61
$32.59
$32.06
$31.63
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP
$23.72
$25.62
$28.59
$28.05
$27.60
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$407,744
$444,085
$495,485
$485,778
$478,094
Total assets, as reported
$5,982,891
$5,847,999
$5,851,127
$6,002,643
$5,851,980
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,981
5,198
5,414
5,631
5,853
Total tangible assets
$5,914,001
$5,778,892
$5,781,804
$5,933,103
$5,782,218
Equity to assets - GAAP
7.97
%
8.78
%
9.65
%
9.25
%
9.36
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP
6.89
%
7.68
%
8.57
%
8.19
%
8.27
%
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
Net income, as reported
$19,957
$16,483
$20,188
$18,751
$17,460
$36,440
$37,931
Total average assets, as reported
$5,841,332
$5,864,668
$5,884,581
$5,919,137
$5,833,425
$5,852,936
$5,773,014
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
5,086
5,303
5,526
5,739
5,963
5,194
6,076
Total average tangible assets
$5,772,337
$5,795,456
$5,815,146
$5,849,489
$5,763,553
$5,783,833
$5,703,029
Return on average assets - GAAP
1.37
%
1.14
%
1.36
%
1.26
%
1.20
%
1.26
%
1.32
%
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP
1.39
%
1.15
%
1.38
%
1.27
%
1.22
%
1.27
%
1.34
%
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Net income available to common shareholders, as reported
$19,900
$16,429
$20,128
$18,697
$17,408
$36,329
$37,823
Total average equity, as reported
$495,573
$553,185
$556,765
$554,847
$540,524
$524,220
$536,421
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
5,086
5,303
5,526
5,739
5,963
5,194
6,076
Total average tangible equity
$426,578
$483,973
$487,330
$485,199
$470,652
$455,117
$466,436
Return on average equity - GAAP
16.11
%
12.04
%
14.34
%
13.37
%
12.92
%
13.98
%
14.22
%
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP
18.71
%
13.77
%
16.39
%
15.29
%
14.84
%
16.10
%
16.35
%
Category: Earnings
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.