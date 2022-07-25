Kyndryl Announces Recovery Retainer Service to Restore Customers' Ability to Operate After Cyber Attacks

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a new retainer service to help customers recover from a disruptive cyber incident such as ransomware. Kyndryl's Recovery Retainer Service focuses on recovery actions that extend beyond incident response retainers available on the market today. The service is a natural complement to any incident response retainer and builds on Kyndryl's expertise in security and resiliency services.

Kyndryl's Recovery Retainer Service provides experts, either on the ground or remote, to help organizations recover from a cyber incident. This service is designed to provide on-demand qualified experts in cyber recovery, to assist the customer in proactively improving cyber recovery preparedness, as well as delivering support to recover from cybersecurity events.

Kyndryl combines deep domain expertise, recovery response, and remediation to maximize value while using industry-best practices supported by consulting and recovery expertise to support customers as they face ever increasing threats.

"We need to see a shift in this field, from simply security to one of 'cyber resilience.' The public and private sector need both because today it is no longer a question of whether cyber attackers will breach our defenses, but when will they break through and how much damage they will do," said Kris Lovejoy, Kyndryl Security and Resiliency Global Practice Leader. "The Recovery Retainer Service mitigates the impact of cyber incidents by having experts on hand," Lovejoy said.

"IT and cybersecurity teams are being tasked to demonstrate that cyber resilience does not reside solely on whiteboards anymore. Having an actual cyber recovery plan that allows for key capabilities to be brought up in a controlled and rapid manner is a key step in cyber resilience," said Craig Robinson, IDC Research Vice President, Security Services. "A logical progression involves practicing the cyber recovery plan on a regular basis to reduce the elevated stress levels that are inherent in an actual cyber recovery operation, while simultaneously smoothing out the kinks from the inevitable changes to an organization's digital footprint."

Kyndryl's Recovery Retainer Service provides global expert knowledge, assets, and delivery to perform recovery actions after an attack causes an outage. The service is intended to help customers get back up and running quickly. It goes beyond incident response retainer services that provide forensics, but typically do not address recovery-related actions such as defining recovery processes based upon forensics, redeploying applications, restoring data, cleaning systems, among other critical tasks. The Kyndryl Recovery Retainer Service complements existing incident response retainers.

