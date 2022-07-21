Flashback Technologies, Inc. announces appointment of Marcus Barkham as CEO and subsequent company rebrand

BOSTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flashback Technologies Inc, an innovative digital healthcare company that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to transform basic physiological data into lifesaving and life changing vital signs, announced today that it has appointed Marcus Barkham as CEO.

"Marcus brings over 20 years of senior executive experience in the healthcare and medical technology industries," said Vera Tice, Chair of the Board of Directors. "With a strong clinical background, he adds a deep understanding of customer needs along with a proven track record of commercialization and scaling healthcare businesses. We are delighted to have him onboard and are excited by the new focus and direction he is already bringing to the organization."

As part of this new vision for the for the company, Flashback Technologies has embarked upon a company wide rebrand to Impact Vitals, a move driven to more accurately reflect its mission and vision for the future.

"I'm incredibly honored to be leading an exciting and innovative company whose advanced solutions, reveal subtle and early changes in physiological status." says Marcus Barkham, CEO of Impact Vitals.

"Impact Vital's algorithms offer groundbreaking insights into hydration and clinical fluid management never seen before. The fact we can do this using standard and readily available medical and consumer sensor technology, allows us to access and positively impact the lives of millions around the world. This is what drives us, and we hope the renaming and fresh branding for the company captures our exciting new direction, strategy, and focus."

New branding, website, marketing materials and news updates will be communicated over the coming weeks and months as exciting announcements are made.

About: Impact Vitals is a passionate and innovative digital healthcare company, focused on patient centric software solutions.

Low bodily fluid levels are a leading cause of physiological deterioration. Due to the human body's ability to effect compensatory mechanisms, standard vital signs changes can remain stable until a sudden and precipitous collapse becomes evident. Delayed recognition of this results in the leading causes of hospitalization, disability and death.

Existing deterioration monitoring tools have significant limitations. Our solutions offer a stronger and faster indicator of physiological deterioration than any single legacy vital sign or consumer-based indicator.

