Dover Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ in millions, except per share data)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
U.S. GAAP
Revenue
$ 2,159
$ 2,032
6 %
$ 4,211
$ 3,900
8 %
Net earnings
290
265
9 %
516
497
4 %
Diluted EPS
2.00
1.82
10 %
3.56
3.43
4 %
Non-GAAP
Organic revenue change
7 %
8 %
Adjusted net earnings 1
309
299
3 %
585
562
4 %
Adjusted diluted EPS
2.14
2.06
4 %
4.03
3.87
4 %
1 Q2 2022 and 2021 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax purchase accounting expenses of $36.0 million and $26.6 million, respectively, and restructuring and other costs of $6.1
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Dover generated revenue of $2.2 billion, an increase of 6% (+7% organic) compared to the second quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $290 million increased 9%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $2.00 was up 10%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $309 million increased 3% and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.14 was up 4% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Dover generated revenue of $4.2 billion, an increase of 8% (+8%% organic) compared to the comparable period of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $516 million increased 4%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $3.56 was also up 4% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $585 million increased 4%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $4.03 was also up 4% versus the comparable period of the prior year.
A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:
Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Our team delivered a strong second quarter performance which led to record quarterly revenue and sequential and year-over-year earnings growth, despite a difficult operating environment and significant foreign currency headwinds. Our backlog remains at a historically high level, providing a good line of sight for operational execution while new order bookings normalize as our lead times improve.
"Input shortages and the COVID-19 lockdowns in China negatively impacted shipment volumes and fixed cost absorption across multiple businesses. Despite these headwinds, our operating margin improved sequentially in the quarter, driven by cost controls, overall strong volume and meaningfully improving price-cost dynamics, which we expect to drive profitability in the second half of the year.
"Our strong balance sheet supports our disciplined capital allocation initiatives. We are investing in capacity expansions and productivity improvements across many operating companies to capture secular revenue growth opportunities and continue driving efficiencies. The recently-announced Malema acquisition closed on July 1 and we continue our pursuit of attractive bolt-on acquisitions. We also repurchased $85 million of our common stock in the second quarter and will continue to proactively evaluate various capital deployment alternatives through the remainder of the year.
"Our strong backlog, constructive demand and execution playbook tailored to various operating scenarios position us well to deliver revenue and earnings growth amidst continuing economic uncertainty. We are maintaining our 2022 adjusted full-year guidance."
FULL YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE:
In 2022, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $7.44 to $7.64 (adjusted EPS of $8.45 to $8.65), based on full year revenue growth of 8% to 10% (8% to 10% on an organic basis).
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter and year-to-date 2022 results at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 A.M. Central Time) on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's second quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.
ABOUT DOVER:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, inflation in material input costs and freight logistics, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, the impact on global or a regional economy due to the outbreak or escalation of hostilities or war, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - SECOND QUARTER 2022
DOVER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$ 2,158,715
$ 2,031,676
$ 4,210,616
$ 3,899,577
Cost of goods and services
1,377,432
1,259,504
2,686,139
2,405,857
Gross profit
781,283
772,172
1,524,477
1,493,720
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
424,433
428,042
868,276
837,040
Operating earnings
356,850
344,130
656,201
656,680
Interest expense
26,989
26,661
53,541
53,484
Interest income
(949)
(942)
(1,724)
(1,622)
Other income, net
(4,546)
(4,933)
(6,675)
(7,776)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
335,356
323,344
611,059
612,594
Provision for income taxes
45,738
58,836
95,288
115,317
Net earnings
$ 289,618
$ 264,508
$ 515,771
$ 497,277
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$ 2.01
$ 1.84
$ 3.58
$ 3.46
Diluted
$ 2.00
$ 1.82
$ 3.56
$ 3.43
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
143,832
143,941
143,959
143,854
Diluted
144,669
145,118
144,998
145,040
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.50
$ 0.495
$ 1.00
$ 0.99
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2022
2021
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2021
REVENUE
Engineered Products
$ 487,647
$ 514,436
$ 1,002,083
$ 428,127
$ 442,091
$ 870,218
$ 447,798
$ 462,811
$ 1,780,827
Clean Energy & Fueling
458,395
494,075
952,470
389,678
437,042
826,720
410,561
410,872
1,648,153
Imaging & Identification
272,255
275,951
548,206
284,328
294,076
578,404
292,535
292,428
1,163,367
Pumps & Process Solutions
435,195
441,127
876,322
394,377
428,701
823,078
438,240
447,316
1,708,634
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
399,078
434,164
833,242
372,077
430,506
802,583
429,425
376,167
1,608,175
Intersegment eliminations
(669)
(1,038)
(1,707)
(686)
(740)
(1,426)
(290)
(359)
(2,075)
Total consolidated revenue
$ 2,051,901
$ 2,158,715
$ 4,210,616
$ 1,867,901
$ 2,031,676
$ 3,899,577
$ 2,018,269
$ 1,989,235
$ 7,907,081
NET EARNINGS
Segment Earnings:
Engineered Products
$ 71,130
$ 81,671
$ 152,801
$ 76,684
$ 71,255
$ 147,939
$ 67,376
$ 62,537
$ 277,852
Clean Energy & Fueling
72,962
99,034
171,996
79,572
93,430
173,002
80,101
74,083
327,186
Imaging & Identification
58,598
61,392
119,990
63,618
66,565
130,183
70,635
66,114
266,932
Pumps & Process Solutions
146,617
138,048
284,665
128,895
146,759
275,654
150,275
149,664
575,593
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
53,609
64,181
117,790
43,475
56,905
100,380
49,734
35,403
185,517
Total segment earnings
402,916
444,326
847,242
392,244
434,914
827,158
418,121
387,801
1,633,080
Purchase accounting expenses 1
53,286
47,019
100,305
35,516
35,162
70,678
35,587
35,715
141,980
Restructuring and other costs (benefits) 2
10,552
7,944
18,496
4,162
10,779
14,941
(3,201)
26,696
38,436
Loss (gain) on dispositions 3
194
—
194
—
—
—
—
(206,338)
(206,338)
Corporate expense / other 4
37,404
27,967
65,371
37,173
39,910
77,083
33,249
45,966
156,298
Interest expense
26,552
26,989
53,541
26,823
26,661
53,484
26,433
26,402
106,319
Interest income
(775)
(949)
(1,724)
(680)
(942)
(1,622)
(1,466)
(1,353)
(4,441)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
275,703
335,356
611,059
289,250
323,344
612,594
327,519
460,713
1,400,826
Provision for income taxes
49,550
45,738
95,288
56,481
58,836
115,317
63,763
97,928
277,008
Net earnings
$ 226,153
$ 289,618
$ 515,771
$ 232,769
$ 264,508
$ 497,277
$ 263,756
$ 362,785
$ 1,123,818
SEGMENT EARNINGS MARGIN
Engineered Products
14.6 %
15.9 %
15.2 %
17.9 %
16.1 %
17.0 %
15.0 %
13.5 %
15.6 %
Clean Energy & Fueling
15.9 %
20.0 %
18.1 %
20.4 %
21.4 %
20.9 %
19.5 %
18.0 %
19.9 %
Imaging & Identification
21.5 %
22.2 %
21.9 %
22.4 %
22.6 %
22.5 %
24.1 %
22.6 %
22.9 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
33.7 %
31.3 %
32.5 %
32.7 %
34.2 %
33.5 %
34.3 %
33.5 %
33.7 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
13.4 %
14.8 %
14.1 %
11.7 %
13.2 %
12.5 %
11.6 %
9.4 %
11.5 %
Total segment earnings margin
19.6 %
20.6 %
20.1 %
21.0 %
21.4 %
21.2 %
20.7 %
19.5 %
20.7 %
1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold during the period.
2 Restructuring and other costs (benefits) relate to actions taken for employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges.
3 Loss (gain) on dispositions include working capital adjustments related to dispositions.
4 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services overhead costs, deal-related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Earnings Per Share
2022
2021
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2021
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$ 1.57
$ 2.01
$ 3.58
$ 1.62
$ 1.84
$ 3.46
$ 1.83
$ 2.52
$ 7.81
Diluted
$ 1.56
$ 2.00
$ 3.56
$ 1.61
$ 1.82
$ 3.43
$ 1.81
$ 2.49
$ 7.74
Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:
Net earnings
$ 226,153
$ 289,618
$ 515,771
$ 232,769
$ 264,508
$ 497,277
$ 263,756
$ 362,785
$ 1,123,818
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
144,087
143,832
143,959
143,765
143,941
143,854
143,976
144,005
143,923
Diluted
145,329
144,669
144,998
144,938
145,118
145,040
145,440
145,460
145,273
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2022
2021
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2021
Adjusted net earnings:
Net earnings
$ 226,153
$ 289,618
$ 515,771
$ 232,769
$ 264,508
$ 497,277
$ 263,756
$ 362,785
$ 1,123,818
Purchase accounting expenses, pre-tax 1
53,286
47,019
100,305
35,516
35,162
70,678
35,587
35,715
141,980
Purchase accounting expenses, tax impact 2
(12,538)
(11,013)
(23,551)
(8,720)
(8,571)
(17,291)
(8,700)
(8,763)
(34,754)
Restructuring and other costs (benefits), pre-tax 3
10,552
7,944
18,496
4,162
10,779
14,941
(3,201)
26,696
38,436
Restructuring and other costs (benefits), tax impact 2
(2,191)
(1,803)
(3,994)
(1,031)
(2,597)
(3,628)
902
(4,610)
(7,336)
Loss (gain) on dispositions, pre-tax 4
194
—
194
—
—
—
—
(206,338)
(206,338)
Loss (gain) on dispositions, tax-impact 2
(27)
—
(27)
—
—
—
—
53,218
53,218
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 5
—
(22,579)
(22,579)
—
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted net earnings
$ 275,429
$ 309,186
$ 584,615
$ 262,696
$ 299,281
$ 561,977
$ 288,344
$ 258,703
$ 1,109,024
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:
Diluted net earnings per share
$ 1.56
$ 2.00
$ 3.56
$ 1.61
$ 1.82
$ 3.43
$ 1.81
$ 2.49
$ 7.74
Purchase accounting expenses, pre-tax 1
0.37
0.33
0.69
0.25
0.24
0.49
0.24
0.25
0.98
Purchase accounting expenses, tax impact 2
(0.09)
(0.08)
(0.16)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.12)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.24)
Restructuring and other costs (benefits), pre-tax 3
0.07
0.05
0.13
0.03
0.07
0.10
(0.02)
0.18
0.26
Restructuring and other costs (benefits), tax impact 2
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.03)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.03)
0.01
(0.03)
(0.05)
Loss (gain) on dispositions, pre-tax 4
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(1.42)
(1.42)
Loss (gain) on dispositions, tax-impact 2
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.37
0.37
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 5
—
(0.16)
(0.16)
—
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share
$ 1.90
$ 2.14
$ 4.03
$ 1.81
$ 2.06
$ 3.87
$ 1.98
$ 1.78
$ 7.63
1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold during the period. Q1, Q2, and Q2 YTD 2022 include $12,487, $7,158, and $19,645 of amortization of inventory step-up, respectively, primarily related to the Q4 2021 acquisitions within our Clean Energy & Fueling segment.
2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.
3 Restructuring and other costs (benefits) relate to actions taken for employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges. Q1 and Q2 YTD 2022 include $5,457 of non-cash foreign currency translation losses reclassified to earnings included within restructuring and other costs of $2,117 related to write-off of assets due to an exit from certain Latin America countries for our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment. Q4 and FY 2021 for our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment include a $12,073 other than temporary impairment charge related to an equity method investment and a $6,072 write-off of assets incurred in connection with an exit from certain Latin America countries. Q3 and FY 2021 include a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit in our Engineered Products segment.
4 Q1 2022 represents working capital adjustments related to the disposition of UB and the RWB equity method investment in Q4 2021. Q4 and FY2021 represent a $181,615 gain on disposition of UB in our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment and a $24,723 gain on disposition of our RWB equity method investment in our Engineered Products segment.
5 Q2 and Q2 YTD 2022 represent a reduction to income taxes previously recorded related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2022
2021
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2021
ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA
Engineered Products:
Segment earnings
$ 71,130
$ 81,671
$ 152,801
$ 76,684
$ 71,255
$ 147,939
$ 67,376
$ 62,537
$ 277,852
Other depreciation and amortization 1
7,274
6,799
14,073
6,708
5,814
12,522
7,132
7,382
27,036
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
78,404
88,470
166,874
83,392
77,069
160,461
74,508
69,919
304,888
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
16.1 %
17.2 %
16.7 %
19.5 %
17.4 %
18.4 %
16.6 %
15.1 %
17.1 %
Clean Energy & Fueling:
Segment earnings 3
$ 72,962
$ 99,034
$ 171,996
$ 79,572
$ 93,430
$ 173,002
$ 80,101
$ 74,083
$ 327,186
Other depreciation and amortization 1
8,466
6,533
14,999
6,489
6,571
13,060
6,411
6,371
25,842
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
81,428
105,567
186,995
86,061
100,001
186,062
86,512
80,454
353,028
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
17.8 %
21.4 %
19.6 %
22.1 %
22.9 %
22.5 %
21.1 %
19.6 %
21.4 %
Imaging & Identification:
Segment earnings
$ 58,598
$ 61,392
$ 119,990
$ 63,618
$ 66,565
$ 130,183
$ 70,635
$ 66,114
$ 266,932
Other depreciation and amortization 1
3,497
3,496
6,993
3,274
3,544
6,818
3,896
3,475
14,189
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
62,095
64,888
126,983
66,892
70,109
137,001
74,531
69,589
281,121
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
22.8 %
23.5 %
23.2 %
23.5 %
23.8 %
23.7 %
25.5 %
23.8 %
24.2 %
Pumps & Process Solutions:
Segment earnings
$ 146,617
$ 138,048
$ 284,665
$ 128,895
$ 146,759
$ 275,654
$ 150,275
$ 149,664
$ 575,593
Other depreciation and amortization 1
9,922
9,787
19,709
9,670
9,638
19,308
9,832
10,132
39,272
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
156,539
147,835
304,374
138,565
156,397
294,962
160,107
159,796
614,865
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
36.0 %
33.5 %
34.7 %
35.1 %
36.5 %
35.8 %
36.5 %
35.7 %
36.0 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies:
Segment earnings
$ 53,609
$ 64,181
$ 117,790
$ 43,475
$ 56,905
$ 100,380
$ 49,734
$ 35,403
$ 185,517
Other depreciation and amortization 1
6,495
6,443
12,938
6,349
6,682
13,031
7,019
6,937
26,987
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
60,104
70,624
130,728
49,824
63,587
113,411
56,753
42,340
212,504
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
15.1 %
16.3 %
15.7 %
13.4 %
14.8 %
14.1 %
13.2 %
11.3 %
13.2 %
Total Segments:
Segment earnings 2, 3, 4
$ 402,916
$ 444,326
$ 847,242
$ 392,244
$ 434,914
$ 827,158
$ 418,121
$ 387,801
$ 1,633,080
Other depreciation and amortization 1
35,654
33,058
68,712
32,490
32,249
64,739
34,290
34,297
133,326
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
438,570
477,384
915,954
424,734
467,163
891,897
452,411
422,098
1,766,406
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
21.4 %
22.1 %
21.8 %
22.7 %
23.0 %
22.9 %
22.4 %
21.2 %
22.3 %
1 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs.
2 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.
3 Q1, Q2, and Q2 YTD 2022 exclude $12,097, $6,898, and $18,995 of amortization of inventory step-up, respectively, related to the Q4 2021 acquisitions within our Clean Energy & Fueling segment.
4 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings to net earnings.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2022
2021
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2021
Net earnings:
Adjusted segment EBITDA1:
Engineered Products
$ 78,404
$ 88,470
$ 166,874
$ 83,392
$ 77,069
$ 160,461
$ 74,508
$ 69,919
$ 304,888
Clean Energy & Fueling
81,428
105,567
186,995
86,061
100,001
186,062
86,512
80,454
353,028
Imaging & Identification
62,095
64,888
126,983
66,892
70,109
137,001
74,531
69,589
281,121
Pumps & Process Solutions
156,539
147,835
304,374
138,565
156,397
294,962
160,107
159,796
614,865
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
60,104
70,624
130,728
49,824
63,587
113,411
56,753
42,340
212,504
Total adjusted segment EBITDA 1
438,570
477,384
915,954
424,734
467,163
891,897
452,411
422,098
1,766,406
Less: Other depreciation and amortization 2
35,654
33,058
68,712
32,490
32,249
64,739
34,290
34,297
133,326
Total segment earnings 1
402,916
444,326
847,242
392,244
434,914
827,158
418,121
387,801
1,633,080
Purchase accounting expenses 3
53,286
47,019
100,305
35,516
35,162
70,678
35,587
35,715
141,980
Restructuring and other costs (benefits) 4
10,552
7,944
18,496
4,162
10,779
14,941
(3,201)
26,696
38,436
Loss (gain) on dispositions 5
194
—
194
—
—
—
—
(206,338)
(206,338)
Corporate expense / other 6
37,404
27,967
65,371
37,173
39,910
77,083
33,249
45,966
156,298
Interest expense
26,552
26,989
53,541
26,823
26,661
53,484
26,433
26,402
106,319
Interest income
(775)
(949)
(1,724)
(680)
(942)
(1,622)
(1,466)
(1,353)
(4,441)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
275,703
335,356
611,059
289,250
323,344
612,594
327,519
460,713
1,400,826
Provision for income taxes
49,550
45,738
95,288
56,481
58,836
115,317
63,763
97,928
277,008
Net earnings
$ 226,153
$ 289,618
$ 515,771
$ 232,769
$ 264,508
$ 497,277
$ 263,756
$ 362,785
$ 1,123,818
1 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.
2 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs.
3 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold during the period.
4 Restructuring and other costs (benefits) relate to actions taken for employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges.
5 Loss (gain) on dispositions include working capital adjustments related to dispositions.
6 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services overhead costs, deal-related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters.
DOVER CORPORATION
REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Revenue Growth Factors
2022
Q2
Q2 YTD
Organic
Engineered Products
18.6 %
16.6 %
Clean Energy & Fueling
(1.1) %
(0.5) %
Imaging & Identification
(0.9) %
(1.0) %
Pumps & Process Solutions
6.8 %
9.6 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
11.4 %
14.2 %
Total Organic
7.5 %
8.4 %
Acquisitions
4.1 %
4.3 %
Dispositions
(1.7) %
(1.7) %
Currency translation
(3.6) %
(3.0) %
Total*
6.3 %
8.0 %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
2022
Q2
Q2 YTD
Organic
United States
12.5 %
10.7 %
Other Americas
(17.7) %
(5.5) %
Europe
11.8 %
9.0 %
Asia
0.4 %
8.6 %
Other
(14.4) %
(2.4) %
Total Organic
7.5 %
8.4 %
Acquisitions
4.1 %
4.3 %
Dispositions
(1.7) %
(1.7) %
Currency translation
(3.6) %
(3.0) %
Total*
6.3 %
8.0 %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation
Range
2022 Guidance for Earnings per Share (GAAP)
$ 7.44
$ 7.64
Purchase accounting expenses, net
1.01
Restructuring and other costs, net
0.16
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
(0.16)
2022 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP)
$ 8.45
$ 8.65
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Quarterly Cash Flow
2022
2021
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2021
Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):
Operating activities
$ 23,683
$ 178,773
$ 202,456
$ 177,184
$ 260,073
$ 437,257
$ 351,329
$ 327,279
$ 1,115,865
Investing activities
(46,963)
(68,890)
(115,853)
(29,572)
(121,631)
(151,203)
(135,439)
(706,111)
(992,753)
Financing activities
(75,204)
120,469
45,265
(124,239)
(75,949)
(200,188)
(74,610)
24,918
(249,880)
Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
2022
2021
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2021
Cash flow from operating activities
$ 23,683
$ 178,773
$ 202,456
$ 177,184
$ 260,073
$ 437,257
$ 351,329
$ 327,279
$ 1,115,865
Less: Capital expenditures
(50,381)
(50,196)
(100,577)
(31,260)
(41,971)
(73,231)
(47,926)
(50,308)
(171,465)
Free cash flow
$ (26,698)
$ 128,577
$ 101,879
$ 145,924
$ 218,102
$ 364,026
$ 303,403
$ 276,971
$ 944,400
Cash flow from operating activities as a
1.2 %
8.3 %
4.8 %
9.5 %
12.8 %
11.2 %
17.4 %
16.5 %
14.1 %
Cash flow from operating activities as a
8.6 %
57.8 %
34.6 %
67.4 %
86.9 %
77.8 %
121.8 %
126.5 %
100.6 %
Free cash flow as a percentage of
-1.3 %
6.0 %
2.4 %
7.8 %
10.7 %
9.3 %
15.0 %
13.9 %
11.9 %
Free cash flow as a percentage of
-9.7 %
41.6 %
17.4 %
55.5 %
72.9 %
64.8 %
105.2 %
107.1 %
85.2 %
DOVER CORPORATION
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2022
2021
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2021
BOOKINGS
Engineered Products
$ 541,035
$ 452,668
$ 993,703
$ 528,310
$ 497,200
$ 1,025,510
$ 502,767
$ 585,452
$ 2,113,729
Clean Energy & Fueling
501,491
487,861
989,352
422,668
453,146
875,814
467,821
398,844
1,742,479
Imaging & Identification
307,104
292,136
599,240
293,614
299,608
593,222
293,782
303,400
1,190,404
Pumps & Process Solutions
459,790
471,693
931,483
551,365
521,010
1,072,375
490,581
460,105
2,023,061
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
444,852
403,574
848,426
537,326
606,545
1,143,871
540,280
632,849
2,317,000
Intersegment eliminations
(2,295)
(1,207)
(3,502)
(863)
(498)
(1,361)
(407)
(290)
(2,058)
Total consolidated bookings
$ 2,251,977
$ 2,106,725
$ 4,358,702
$ 2,332,420
$ 2,377,011
$ 4,709,431
$ 2,294,824
$ 2,380,360
$ 9,384,615
BACKLOG
Engineered Products
$ 830,135
$ 759,589
$ 562,557
$ 613,517
$ 662,834
$ 785,085
Clean Energy & Fueling
426,342
411,350
238,822
256,497
312,176
383,572
Imaging & Identification
243,411
255,255
198,556
206,125
204,766
212,098
Pumps & Process Solutions
704,935
715,646
539,097
634,477
682,415
688,931
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
1,218,155
1,186,180
677,309
854,188
964,233
1,174,479
Intersegment eliminations
(1,756)
(1,839)
(544)
(262)
(252)
(225)
Total consolidated backlog
$ 3,421,222
$ 3,326,181
$ 2,215,797
$ 2,564,542
$ 2,826,172
$ 3,243,940
Bookings Growth Factors
2022
Q2
Q2 YTD
Organic
Engineered Products
(8.3) %
(2.2) %
Clean Energy & Fueling
(4.6) %
(3.7) %
Imaging & Identification
2.6 %
5.1 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
(6.5) %
(10.4) %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
(24.1) %
(17.2) %
Total Organic
(9.9) %
(7.1) %
Acquisitions
3.2 %
3.8 %
Dispositions
(1.8) %
(1.6) %
Currency translation
(2.9) %
(2.5) %
Total*
(11.4) %
(7.4) %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Non-GAAP Measures Definitions
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, management also discloses non-GAAP information that management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings, adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA margin, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and gain/loss on dispositions. Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold during the period. We exclude after-tax purchase accounting expenses because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. While we have a history of acquisition activity, our acquisitions do not happen in a predictive cycle. Exclusion of purchase accounting expenses facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time. We believe it is important to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share or adjusted earnings per share represents diluted EPS adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and gain/loss on dispositions.
Total segment earnings is defined as the sum of earnings before purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, gain/loss on dispositions, corporate expenses/other, interest expense, interest income and provision for income taxes for all segments. Total segment earnings margin is defined as total segment earnings divided by revenue.
Adjusted segment EBITDA is defined as segment earnings plus other depreciation and amortization expense, which relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted segment EBITDA divided by revenue.
Management believes the non-GAAP measures above are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as they will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.
Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings equals free cash flow divided by adjusted net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.
Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking organic revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because we are not able to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items. This is due to the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of the items that would be excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or are out of our control. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information which may be material.
Performance Measures Definitions
Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisition and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet have satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.
We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.
