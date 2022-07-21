BOSTON BEER REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Second Quarter (13-week) 2022 and Year-to-date 2022 (26-week) Financial Results

BOSTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM), today reported financial results. Key results for the second quarter ended June 25, 2022 were:

Depletions decreased 7% and shipments declined 1.1% compared to the quarter ended June 26, 2021 .

Net revenue of $616.2 million increased 2.2% compared to the net revenue realized in the second quarter of 2021.

Gross margin of 43.1% was 2.6 percentage points below the 2021 second quarter gross margin of 45.7%.

Operating expenses of $194.4 million decreased 0.6% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Net income of $53.3 million or $4.31 per diluted share, decreased from net income of $59.2 million or $4.75 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021. This decrease between periods was primarily driven by lower gross margins partially offset by increased revenue and lower operating expenses.

"Over the last three years we experienced unprecedented growth in the hard seltzer category largely driven by the success of our Truly brand. I continue to be optimistic about the long-term growth outlook for Boston Beer's diversified beverage portfolio, despite the greater than expected continuing decline in demand in the hard seltzer category that we have seen year to date. Based on our first-half performance and our view on the remainder of the year we have reduced our fiscal year 2022 volume and earnings guidance," said Chairman and Founder Jim Koch. "Our company has strong brand building and innovation capabilities, the top selling organization in beer, and a strong balance sheet to support long term growth, even as we navigate some challenges in the near term."

"In the second quarter we delivered revenue growth driven by pricing and strength in Twisted Tea shipments, helping us make sequential progress on gross margin and generate over $100 million of operating cash flow," said President and CEO Dave Burwick. "We remain focused on building on the momentum of Twisted Tea and Hard Mountain Dew while we work on improving our gross margin trajectory. We're also working to turn around the trends on Truly Hard Seltzer, starting by optimizing our core original flavors with real fruit juice. We will continue to execute against our long-term strategy of creating a broad, relevant beverage portfolio that enables many pathways to growth."

Details of the results were as follows:

Second Quarter 2022 (13 weeks ended June 25, 2022) Summary of Results

Depletions for the second quarter decreased 7% from the prior year, reflecting decreases in the Company's Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Samuel Adams, and Dogfish Head brands, partially offset by increases in its Twisted Tea and Hard Mountain Dew brands.

Excluding the Truly declines, the Company's depletion volumes for the remainder of its business in the second quarter increased 14%.

Shipment volume for the second quarter was approximately 2.4 million barrels, a 1.1% decrease from the prior year, reflecting decreases in the Company's Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Samuel Adams, and Dogfish Head brands, partially offset by increases in its Twisted Tea and Hard Mountain Dew brands.

The Company believes distributor inventory as of June 25, 2022 averaged approximately four weeks on hand and was at an appropriate level for each of its brands except for low inventory levels for certain Truly brand packages. The Company expects distributors will keep inventory levels for the remainder of the year below 2021 levels in terms of weeks on hand.

Gross margin of 43.1% decreased from the 45.7% margin realized in the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher materials costs and higher returns and scrap, partially offset by price increases.

Advertising, promotional and selling expenses decreased $6.7 million or 4.2% from the second quarter of 2021,primarily due to a net decrease in brand investments of $11.3 million, mainly driven by lower media costs, partially offset by increased freight to distributors of $4.6 million primarily due to higher freight rates.

General and administrative expenses increased by $5.9 million or 17.9% from the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to increased salaries and benefits costs and increases in services provided by third parties.

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter was 24.7% compared to 26.1% in the second quarter of 2021. In the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, the Company recorded a tax benefit of $0.08 per diluted share and of $0.04 per diluted share, respectively, resulting from the Accounting Standard "Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" ("ASU 2016-09").

Year-to-date 2022 (26 weeks ended June 25, 2022) Summary of Results

Net income year-to-date of $51.4 million or $4.15 per share, represented a decrease of $73.4 million or $5.86 per diluted share compared to year-to-date 2021. This decrease between periods was primarily driven by decreased revenue and gross margins.

Net revenue year-to-date of $1.046 billion decreased 8.8% compared to year-to-date 2021.

Depletions year-to-date decreased 7% from year-to-date 2021, reflecting decreases in the Company's Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, and Samuel Adams brands, partially offset by increases in its Twisted Tea and Hard Mountain Dew brands.

Excluding the Truly declines, the Company's depletion volumes for the remainder of its brands increased 11% compared to year-to-date 2021.

Shipment volume year-to-date was approximately 4.1 million barrels, a 12.6% decrease from year-to-date 2021, reflecting decreases in the Company's Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, and Samuel Adams brands, partially offset by increases in its Twisted Tea and Hard Mountain Dew brands.

Gross margin year-to-date of 41.9% decreased from the 45.8% gross margin realized in year-to-date 2021, primarily due to higher materials costs, higher returns and scrap and higher per barrel processing costs at the Company's breweries due to lower volumes, partially offset by price increases.

Advertising, promotional and selling expenses year-to-date decreased $17.0 million or 5.6% from year-to-date 2021, primarily due to a net decrease in brand investments of $20.7 million, mainly driven by lower media costs, partially offset by higher investments in local marketing and increased freight to distributors of $3.8 million primarily due to higher rates partially offset by lower volumes.

General and administrative expenses year-to-date increased by $13.6 million or 21.0% from year-to-date 2021, primarily due to increased salaries and benefits costs and increases in services provided by third parties.

The Company recorded expense of $5.3 million year-to-date in contract termination costs, most of which was recorded in the first quarter as a result of further negotiations with suppliers that eliminated certain future shortfall fees.

The Company's effective tax rate year-to-date was 25.1% compared to 20.4% year-to-date 2021. Year-to-date 2022 and 2021, the Company recorded tax benefit of $0.05 per diluted share and a tax benefit of $0.72 per diluted share, respectively, resulting from the Accounting Standard "Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" ("ASU 2016-09").

The Company expects that its June 25, 2022 cash balance of $137.8 million, together with its future operating cash flows and the unused balance on its $150.0 million line of credit, will be sufficient to fund future cash requirements.

During the 26-week period ended June 25, 2022 and the period from June 26, 2022 through July 15, 2022, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its Class A Common Stock. As of July 15, 2022, the Company had approximately $90.3 million remaining on the $931.0 million share buyback expenditure limit set by the Board of Directors.

Depletion and shipments estimates

Year-to-date depletions through the 29-week period ended July 16, 2022 are estimated by the Company to have decreased approximately 7% from the comparable period in 2021.

Year-to-date shipments through the 29-week period ended July 16, 2022 are estimated by the Company to have decreased approximately 11% from the comparable period in 2021.

Full-year 2022 Projections

The Company currently projects full-year 2022 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of between $6.00 and $11.00 a change from the previous estimate of between $11.00 and $16.00. This projection excludes the impact of ASU 2016-09 and is highly sensitive to changes in volume projections particularly related to the hard seltzer category and supply chain performance as well as inflationary impacts. The Company's actual 2022 earnings per share could vary significantly from the current projection. The 2022 fiscal year includes 53 weeks compared to the 2021 fiscal year which included only 52 weeks. Underlying the Company's current 2022 projection are the following full-year estimates and targets:

Depletions and shipments decrease of between 2% and 8% a change from the previous estimate of an increase of between 4% and 10%, the revision is driven by a change in expectations in the Company's Truly hard seltzer business and the launch timing of Hard Mountain Dew in certain states moving into 2023. The Company estimates the 53rd week will have a positive impact of between 1 and 1.5 percentage points on its depletions and shipments growth rates for the full year and between 4 and 6 percentage points on its depletions and shipments growth rates for the fourth quarter.

National price increases of between 3% and 5%.

Gross margin of between 43% and 45% a change from the previous estimate of between 45% and 48% due to the impact of lower volume expectations and continuing supply chain impacts. The Company continues to expect to cover higher commodity costs through pricing.

Decreased investments in advertising, promotional and selling expenses of between $30 and $50 million , a change from our previous estimate of a decrease of between zero and $20 million , reflecting our reduced volume expectations. This does not include any changes in freight costs for the shipment of products to the Company's distributors.

Non-GAAP effective tax rate of between 26% and 27%, excluding the impact of ASU 2016-09, a change from the previous estimate of approximately 26%. This effective tax rate also excludes any potential future changes to current federal income tax rates and regulations.

Estimated capital spending of between $110 million and $140 million a change from the previous estimate of between $140 million and $190 million .

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP effective tax rate and earnings per diluted share, excluding the impact of ASU 2016-09, are not defined terms under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for diluted earnings per share and effective tax rate data prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to calculations of similarly titled measures by other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to make operating and strategic decisions and to evaluate the Company's overall business performance. The Company is unable to reconcile the projection for its Non-GAAP effective tax rate and earnings per diluted share, excluding the impact of ASU 2016-09, because the Company is unable to predict the impact of future events outside the Company's control, including the timing and value realized upon exercise of stock options versus the fair value of those options when granted. Therefore, because of the uncertainty and variability of the impact of ASU 2016-09, the Company is unable to provide, without unreasonable effort, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis. Management believes these forward-looking non-GAAP measures provide meaningful and useful information to investors and analysts regarding our outlook and facilitate period to period comparisons of our forecasted financial performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that state the Company's or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021 and subsequent reports filed by the Company with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Copies of these documents are available from the SEC and may be found on the Company's website, www.bostonbeer.com. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About the Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery, Hard Mountain Dew and Sauza Agave Cocktails as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to all of our respective brand websites.

Thursday, July 21, 2022

THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)





(unaudited)





Thirteen weeks ended



Twenty-six weeks ended





June 25,

2022



June 26,

2021



June 25,

2022



June 26,

2021

Barrels sold



2,419





2,447





4,127





4,725

Revenue

$ 655,022



$ 641,314



$ 1,112,310



$ 1,223,023

Less excise taxes



38,779





38,509





65,954





75,138

Net revenue



616,243





602,805





1,046,356





1,147,885

Cost of goods sold



350,468





327,116





607,629





622,566

Gross profit



265,775





275,689





438,727





525,319

Operating expenses:























Advertising, promotional and selling expenses



154,883





161,620





285,498





302,479

General and administrative expenses



38,849





32,960





78,547





64,906

Contract termination costs and other



578





—





5,330





—

Impairment of assets



80





1,004





121





1,231

Total operating expenses



194,390





195,584





369,496





368,616

Operating income



71,385





80,105





69,231





156,703

Other expense:























Interest income (expense)



83





(29)





50





(58)

Other (expense) income



(601)





8





(701)





2

Total other expense



(518)





(21)





(651)





(56)

Income before income tax provision



70,867





80,084





68,580





156,647

Income tax provision



17,518





20,889





17,186





31,887

Net income

$ 53,349



$ 59,195



$ 51,394



$ 124,760

Net income per common share - basic

$ 4.33



$ 4.82



$ 4.18



$ 10.16

Net income per common share - diluted

$ 4.31



$ 4.75



$ 4.15



$ 10.01

Weighted-average number of common shares -

basic



12,319





12,283





12,309





12,277

Weighted-average number of common shares -

diluted



12,341





12,465





12,341





12,461

Net income

$ 53,349



$ 59,195



$ 51,394



$ 124,760

Other comprehensive (loss) income:























Foreign currency translation adjustment



(71)





15





(21)





35

Total other comprehensive (loss) income, net of

tax



(71)





15





(21)





35

Comprehensive income

$ 53,278



$ 59,210



$ 51,373



$ 124,795



THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)





(unaudited)











June 25,



December 25,





2022



2021

Assets











Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 137,801



$ 26,853

Restricted cash



—





39,468

Accounts receivable



119,371





55,022

Inventories



164,247





149,118

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



21,423





21,462

Income tax receivable



6,742





53,418

Total current assets



449,584





345,341

Property, plant and equipment, net



675,208





664,815

Operating right-of-use assets



48,424





52,774

Goodwill



112,529





112,529

Intangible assets



103,550





103,677

Third-party production prepayments



74,227





88,294

Other assets



16,944





19,354

Total assets

$ 1,480,466



$ 1,386,784

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 134,215



$ 85,920

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



148,179





161,552

Current operating lease liabilities



8,535





7,634

Total current liabilities



290,929





255,106

Deferred income taxes, net



90,052





87,495

Non-current operating lease liabilities



49,722





53,849

Other liabilities



5,726





6,925

Total liabilities



436,429





403,375

Stockholders' Equity:











Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 22,700,000 shares authorized; 10,225,061

and 10,183,801 issued and outstanding as of June 25, 2022 and

December 25, 2021, respectively



102





102

Class B Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 4,200,000 shares authorized; 2,068,000

and 2,068,000 issued and outstanding as of June 25, 2022 and

December 25, 2021, respectively



21





21

Additional paid-in capital



620,877





611,622

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(215)





(194)

Retained earnings



423,252





371,858

Total stockholders' equity



1,044,037





983,409

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,480,466



$ 1,386,784

















THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)





(unaudited)





Twenty-six weeks ended





June 25,

2022



June 26,

2021

Cash flows provided by operating activities:











Net income

$ 51,394



$ 124,760

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



39,909





34,174

Impairment of assets



121





1,231

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment



(39)





(150)

Change in right-of-use assets



3,990





3,954

Other non-cash expense (income)



54





(98)

Stock-based compensation expense



7,730





10,291

Deferred income taxes



2,557





(39)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(64,469)





(35,075)

Inventories



(13,014)





(120,675)

Prepaid expenses, income tax receivable, other current assets and other assets



47,010





(30,804)

Third-party production prepayments



14,067





(17,024)

Accounts payable



48,337





78,801

Accrued expenses, other current liabilities and other liabilities



(13,275)





(14,307)

Change in operating lease liabilities



(2,866)





(4,052)

Net cash provided by operating activities



121,506





30,987

Cash flows used in investing activities:











Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(50,804)





(83,521)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment



506





420

Other investing activities



—





145

Net cash used in investing activities



(50,298)





(82,956)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:











Proceeds from exercise of stock options and sale of investment shares



4,610





7,944

Net cash paid on note payable and finance leases



(870)





(795)

Line of credit borrowings



30,000





—

Line of credit repayments



(30,000)





—

Payment of tax withholding on stock-based payment awards and investment shares



(3,468)





(15,509)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



272





(8,360)

Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



71,480





(60,329)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



66,321





163,282

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 137,801



$ 102,953



Copies of The Boston Beer Company's press releases, including quarterly financial results, are available on the Internet at www.bostonbeer.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Boston Beer Company, Inc.