UCLA ANDERSON EXECUTIVE EDUCATION JOINS NACD EDUCATION NETWORK™

WASHINGTON, and LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 corporate board members, today announced that UCLA Anderson Executive Education has joined the NACD Education NetworkTM, an alliance of top-tier academic institutions offering reciprocal credit for directors who are NACD Directorship Certified®.

UCLA Anderson Executive Education (PRNewswire)

The education network was formed in 2020 to better prepare board directors for the rigors of the increasingly complex and challenging work of directorship. UCLA Anderson School of Management Executive Education joins this growing alliance, which began with Stanford University's Rock Center for Corporate Governance, the founding member of the NACD Education Network, along with Columbia Business School Executive Education, Drexel University's Raj & Kamla Gupta Governance Institute, and the Wharton School's Aresty Institute of Executive Education.

Building on NACD Directorship Certification®, which puts directors on the leading edge of governance issues and demonstrates their commitment to the profession of directorship, the NACD Education Network enables NACD Directorship Certified individuals to earn credits to maintain their certification through participation in leading director programs provided by world-class universities. NACD Directorship Certification requires recertification every two years through 32 hours of continuous learning at recognized programs.

"In order to meet the complex and challenging work in today's boardroom, it is vital that board directors are more enlightened and well-prepared," said Donna Sharp, associate dean of UCLA Anderson School of Management's Executive Education Programs. "We are delighted to join with NACD and its partners in providing directors and executives with research and action for board oversight and stewardship of the enterprise."

The goal of the NACD Education Network is to help certified directors to enhance their knowledge, skills, and their abilities to discharge their duties as effectively as possible, as their companies continue to face increasingly complex business markets.

"We are thrilled to add the prestigious UCLA Anderson School of Management to the growing NACD Education Network," said Peter Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. "Expanding the network of world-class providers of executive education to pair with NACD's cutting-edge education programming and certification will help directors succeed as they face the most challenging times of their directorships."

UCLA Anderson Executive Education's upcoming Corporate Governance Program, taking place September 27–29, 2022, is a powerful combination of foundational topics and advanced insight on the timely and pressing issues facing boards today. The program, running continuously since 1999, is taught by world-class UCLA Anderson faculty and distinguished speakers who represent some of the nation's most prestigious organizations. Learn more and apply here. NACD Directorship Certified individuals will earn credits toward their recertification through participation in this leading program.

Plans are underway to expand the NACD Education Network to include additional nationally and internationally recognized institutions. To learn more about the network, visit https://certification.nacdonline.org/educationnetwork.

About NACD

For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today's directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 23,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit nacdonline.org.

About UCLA Anderson School of Management

UCLA Anderson School of Management is among the leading business schools in the world, with faculty members globally renowned for their teaching excellence and research in advancing management thinking. Located in Los Angeles, gateway to the growing economies of Latin America and Asia and a city that personifies innovation in a diverse range of endeavors, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics, doctoral and executive education programs embody the school's Think in the Next ethos. Annually, some 1,800 students are trained to be global leaders seeking the business models and community solutions of tomorrow.

Media Contacts:

NACD

Shannon Bernauer

sbernauer@nacdonline.org

(571) 367-3688

UCLA Anderson School of Management

Clayton Shedd

clayton.shedd@anderson.ucla.edu

(310) 825 – 2001

(PRNewsfoto/National Association of Corporate Directors) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Association of Corporate Directors