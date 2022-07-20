Sasken appoints Abhijit Kabra as its Chief Executive Officer

BENGALURU, India, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasken Technologies Ltd. (BSE: 532663) (NSE: SASKEN), a leading product engineering and digital transformation solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Abhijit Kabra as Chief Executive Officer reporting to Chairman & Managing Director, Rajiv C Mody. Abhijit will work towards significantly scaling business, both organically and inorganically.

His proven track record of building business that leverage technology as a growth enabler will be of immense value to accelerate Sasken's business transformation journey.

"Abhijit is a leader admired by all stakeholders for his proven ability to build and execute business at scale. He has essayed senior management roles at some of the biggest global corporations. His wide-ranging experience spans multiple industries, technologies, and geographies. He is known for his strategic thinking, customer management, commercial acumen, and business ethics. As a rainmaker, he has delivered incredible growth in the product engineering and digital service arenas spanning a plethora of industries," said Rajiv C Mody. "The Board of Directors and I are excited to have Abhijit join Sasken. This will bring momentum and velocity to our transformational journey, to firmly entrench us a market leader in the 'Chip-to-cognition' space," added Rajiv C Mody.

"The timing is perfect for Sasken to capitalize on the immense growth opportunities in what has been described by NASSCOM as the tech-decade. I am committed to this vision and will endeavor to leverage the strong foundation built by Sasken over the last three decades. Sasken is unique and respected for its world class global talent and marquee customers. I am delighted with the opportunity to unlock value for all stakeholders," said Abhijit Kabra. "Sasken has deep expertise in cutting edge technologies including 5G, IoT, Industry 4.0, Semiconductors, edge computing, Autonomous vehicles, etc. I see significant opportunities for fueling growth in these areas which are key differentiators for Sasken," he added.

About Sasken

Sasken is a specialist in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation providing concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R&D services to global leaders in Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrials, Consumer Electronics, Enterprise Devices, SatCom, Telecom, and Transportation industries. For over 30 years and with multiple patents, Sasken has transformed the businesses of 100+ Fortune 500 companies, powering more than a billion devices through its services and IP.

