Northwestern Mutual Earns Perfect Score in Leading National Index for Disability Inclusion

MILWAUKEE, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that the company earned its fourth consecutive perfect score on the Disability Equality Index (DEI) – one of the most trusted and comprehensive national benchmarks for measuring disability inclusion in the workplace.

Northwestern Mutual. (PRNewsFoto/Northwestern Mutual) (PRNewswire)

"Northwestern Mutual continues to take meaningful steps to strengthen its culture of inclusivity – one in which every employee feels celebrated and supported," said Amy Hanneman, vice president, diversity and inclusion at Northwestern Mutual. "Receiving another perfect score on this year's Index validates our efforts and motivates us to continue striving for even greater equity and inclusion in the workplace."

Administered by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN, the Disability Equality Index is a comprehensive benchmarking tool used to measure corporate disability inclusion practices and identify opportunities for continued improvement. Northwestern Mutual's DEI recognition exemplifies the company's extensive and ongoing efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion – efforts that continue to generate attention and acclaim, including:

Eight consecutive perfect scores on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index (2015-2022)

Top 50 Company for Multicultural Women in Leadership (2021)

Seramount's Best Companies for Dads (2021)

Military Friendly Award (2021)

Seven Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) ranked in the Top 25 nationally by the Association of ERGs & Councils (2021)

Diversity Best Practices Top 100 Companies for Diversity (2020)

Patriot Award for employer support of the National Guard and Reserve (2017, 2019)

To learn more about Northwestern Mutual's commitment to diversity and inclusion, please visit

https://www.northwesternmutual.com/our-commitment-to-diversity/.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $560 billion in combined company and client assets, $34 billion in revenues, and $2.1 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to nearly five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 97 on the 2022 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2022.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual