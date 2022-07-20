New 501(c)3 Organization to Pair up Charities and Business Organizations to Amplify Voices of those in Need

LEESBURG, Fla., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly recognized non-profit Choose Charities has launched Summer 2022 on a mission to end homelessness, hunger, and more in the United States.

Co-founder Bill Galli has combined his passions for creative branding and assisting the marginalized into a new creative agency engineered for making change. The US Census Bureau reported in 2021 that "In the United States alone, 37.2 million people are living in poverty." The more he discovered, the more he knew he needed to act. With the Global Wealth Report by Credit Suisse reporting over 21.9 million millionaires living in the U.S., Galli knew there had to be some way of connecting those with resources to those desperately in need.

With the launch of Choose Charities, Bill is turning his passions into a national giveback plan. Choose Charities is a creative branding agency that is on a mission "To create a worldwide philanthropy that addresses the economic, medical, psychological, and social issues of our society's vulnerable in order to provide a sustainable living blueprint of self-help and support."

The non-profit accomplishes this by partnering together brands with charitable causes and generating creative marketing strategies to amplify the voices of those in need. Choose Charities creates catchy marketing programming that aims to raise awareness and funds for the charitable organization.

Choose Charities as a newly launched organization is looking for companies who are ready to step up their philanthropic outreach. Together, Choose Charities believes that we can create a place where our V.E.T.S. and vulnerable citizens can finally call "home" and assimilate back into society, providing them the opportunity to live the rest of their lives with dignity and respect.

You can learn more about our mission by going to our website at www.choosecharities.org or watching the promotional video www.facebook.com/choosecharities/videos/590368829091394 . Any brands interested in partnering with Choose Charities and a non-profit of their choosing can contact us online at https://www.choosecharities.org/contact or email the founder directly at hello@choosecharities.org . Individuals can also get involved through participating in our program marketplace, volunteering, sharing the mission, or donating directly at https://www.choosecharities.org/donate .

Contact: Bill Galli, hello@choosecharities.org, 844 740 5004

